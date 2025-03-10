Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Key takeaways: CSU men’s basketball stuns Memphis to advance in NCAA Tournament

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
March 21, 2025
Collegian | Paige Molenkamp
Kyan Evans (0) prepares to pass the ball in the first round of NCAA Tournament, Colorado State University played against Memphis March 21. CSU won 78-70.

SEATTLE — Colorado State men’s basketball continued its red-hot postseason run, earning a 78-70 victory over Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Rams’ 3-point shooting and physical turnaround sealed the win, extending their remarkable 11-game streak.

Kyan Evans: CSU tournament record made 3’s. That’s what the young guard offered his team on one of the biggest stages.

If it weren’t for Evans, CSU wouldn’t have stood a chance. The promising young guard shot an efficient 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, keeping the Rams in the game early on. His dexterous play continued into the second half as he pulled up with confidence and occasionally off a step-back or way deeper than needed.

Fans saw just how good he can be.

Fiery second half: The questions surrounding how CSU would manage the star power of Memphis were answered. The Rams adjusted throughout the game — save maybe Dain Dainja — and stepped up down the stretch. CSU’s ability to finish games in the second half lacked during nonconference, but it’s clear the team is open and willing to shift as coach Niko Medved sees fit.

Ram fans can feel more secure now even after sloppy first halves.

Life from Rashaan Mbemba out of half: CSU’s bruiser rested for a majority of the first half but came out swinging when the team needed it most. What the Rams needed more of in the first half was physicality, and Mbemba provided yet again.

His efficient sequence consisting of a made layup, ball disruption, offensive rebound and foul drawn helped Nique Clifford sink just his second basket in the paint — and overall — and got the offense headed in the right direction. CSU went on to retake the lead behind a 7-0 run and more points near the rim.

Dain Dainja: The 6-foot-9, 255 pound forward had his way with the Rams in the first half. On top of leading his team with 15 points off 7-of-9 shooting, he played every single minute until break. The big man displayed astonishing finesse for a player of his stature and seemed to snake around box outs to acquire several key rebounds.

Bad size matchup: The Rams knew the battle down low would be to their disadvantage, but Dainja and 6-foot-11 rim protector Moussa Cisse proved difficult to overcome. Even 6-foot-7 Nicholas Jourdain asserted himself on defense as one of the Tigers’ premier defenders.

Lack of CSU bench production: The backups were nowhere to be found early, as they combined for zero points and hardly any other significant statistics. Ethan Morton contributed three rebounds, but two of them were offensive boards that failed to convert.

Poor 3-point shooting for Memphis: What the Tigers accomplished down low, they couldn’t replicate on the perimeter. Memphis shot just 26.1% from three and 42.4% from the field.

PJ Haggerty comeback attempt: The talented guard — known for both his ability to score at all three levels and to draw fouls like a pro — put Memphis on his back after a mediocre early showing. His fearlessness in driving and shooting yielded more profit, but it wasn’t enough.

Next up: With their historic win, CSU now faces a chance to keep proving its doubters wrong. After a season of growth and resilience, the Rams have shown that they belong on the national stage. They’ll look to build on this momentum as they prepare for the next challenge in their quest for a deep NCAA Tournament run Sunday.

Reach Michael Hovey asports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Ethan Morton (25) celebrates with the Colorado State University men's basketball team as they claim victory over Boise State in the Mountain West championship game March 15. CSU won 69-56.
CSU men's basketball takes 10-game streak into NCAA tournament matchup with Memphis
Colorado State University's men's basketball members celebrate with the Mountain West trophy and punched ticket to the NCAA tournament following their championship win against Boise State March 15. CSU won 69-56.
Inside Line: Memphis finds redemption ahead of NCAA game with CSU men's basketball
Nique Clifford and CSU men's basketball celebrate after claiming the first MW championship in 22 years. Colorado State University defeated Boise State in the title game 69-56 March 15.
CSU men's basketball to compete in NCAA Tournament against No. 5 Memphis
More in Homepage
Reagan Wick pitches the ball on the mound in Colorado State University's game against UNLV March 14. Reagan was the main pitcher against UNLV, helping CSU win 9-5.
Abby Edwards leads CSU softball to conference series opener win against UNLV 
Chad Miller, associate professor at Colorado State University, begins his talk, "Tiptoeing Through the Tulips: Exploring a Colorful History," at the Fort Collins Welcome Center March 12. In 1636, tulip prices rose quickly and then plummeted the next year, demonstrating a market trend known as "tulip mania," Miller explained.
Ram Talks: Chad Miller discusses tulips' enduring impact on status, history
Yoseline Rivera, an Associated Students of Colorado State University senator representing El Centro, speaks about the importance of Cultural Resource Centers and DEIA principles Feb. 19. "Now I'm fighting to keep my CRC alive," she said. "We demand that CSU takes immediate steps to preserve these events and programs, ensuring that the invaluable work students have put in is not discarded."
ASCSU senate funds campus initiatives, increases transparency
More in Men's Basketball
Coach Niko Medved and CSU men's basketball celebrate after claiming the first MW championship in 22 years. Colorado State University defeated Boise State in the title game 69-56 March 15.
Season to believe: Nique Clifford, CSU men’s basketball capture long-awaited MW crown
Jalen Lake (15) pulls up for a jumper in Colorado State University's resounding 69-56 MW finals victory over Boise State March 15.
Key takeaways: CSU men’s basketball wins MW championship, secures NCAA Tournament bid
Kyan Evans (0) motions upwards in Colorado State University's MW semifinals game against Utah State Friday. CSU won 83-72 and advanced to the championship round.
CSU men's basketball rolls early, hangs on late in MW semifinals victory over Utah State
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey’s favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.