Kyan Evans steps into spotlight in CSU men’s basketball’s upset win over Memphis

SEATTLE – As the final seconds of the NCAA Tournament‘s first round ticked away, Kyan Evans was all any fan could think about.

A year ago, he was a quiet figure on a veteran-heavy Colorado State men’s basketball roster, learning under one of the program’s all-time greats: Isaiah Stevens. Friday, Evans was the star, his all-time CSU tournament-high six 3-pointers leading the Rams to a 78-70 upset over No. 5 Memphis. The win propelled CSU into the second round for the first time since 2013, marking a breakthrough moment for the young point guard.

This time, it was star Nique Clifford benefitting from the support of his teammates and fans following a mighty three-game performance in the Mountain West Tournament.

“I think coach said it best; the energy was crazy in there, and I saw a lot of green,” Clifford said. “So, I knew our fans traveled, and it was super cool to see that, (and) have them be able to experience this feeling with us. And you know, we’re going to need their support again on Sunday, so we’re just happy that they made the trip and super grateful.”

Clifford finished 0-of-6 from deep and only had three makes from the field all game. While his shot selection wasn’t as typically polished — especially from beyond the arc — the Tigers seemed to have successfully game planned for him. They likely spent the past week keying in on the obvious threat to their tournament conquest.

Evans, however, had been preparing for a moment like this since arriving at CSU.

Last season, he spent time learning behind Stevens, watching how the All-Mountain West point guard commanded the floor, handled pressure and made those clutch plays when the game was on the line. It wasn’t just Stevens’ on-court skills Evans admired — it was the leadership, the little things, the way Stevens connected with his teammates and created a positive, unified energy in the locker room. That same energy was now Evans’ to command.

In that same way, Evans connected with the game tonight.

With his team trailing and Memphis’ physicality beginning to assert itself, Evans became the focal point of CSU’s offense. He shot an efficient 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, keeping the Rams in the game early and boosting their confidence. His shots were timely, but they were bold, too. Pulling up from downtown, stepping back from deep, Evans looked like a seasoned veteran — despite being a sophomore — his game growing right before the eyes of those who had watched him evolve all season.

He looked loose, he looked in sync and — at the same time — he looked poised.

“First of all, whatever Kyan was feeling out there, I just want to feel that one time,” coach Niko Medved said. “Ky is just, he’s one of those guys, you know — he’s an unbelievable competitor. He’s a livid hoops guy. … He really controlled the game tonight, really brought us a swagger, and he just really had a special game.”

As Evans showed out on the national stage, it became clear just how much he had grown since stepping into his leadership role.

A year ago, he was learning how to handle the rigors of Division I basketball, working to add muscle and strength to his frame and absorbing lessons from upper classmen on mental toughness and leadership. He’d spent last summer getting stronger, adding 15 pounds to his frame and improving his defensive game to match the physicality of the competition.

And he needed it. With the tough task that was Memphis’ bigs, everyone needed to play with a little extra push.

Rashaan Mbemba is always the guy to look to when a little extra force is needed, but he appeared tired early on. Similarly to CSU’s MW championship match against Boise State, the forward sat for a majority of the first half. He was waiting for his get-back, and he got it out of the gates to start the second.

“He’s just a warrior,” Medved said. “I mean, he just goes one speed. He just goes after it, and I love him. I got on him for not setting the screen, and he’s yelling at Kyan for not waiting for the screen. And I was just like, ‘Take a deep breath.’ And he did, but he just brings so much spirit to our team and toughness and and he’s just a great teammate. He’s just one of those guys, (in a) long line guys on our team who just plays all about the team, but he’s really, you know, one of our emotional leaders.”

Mbemba came out in aggressive form, tallying a layup, 3-pointer, poked ball, offensive board and drawn foul to spark a surge that would see the Rams take the lead.

While Memphis’ Dain Dainja dominated inside throughout the whole game, Evans stepped up when the team needed him most. His hot shooting kept the Rams within striking distance when no other player saw consistent production, and with a few timely assists and his ability to control the flow of the game, he helped keep the tone for the team’s second-half surge.

CSU’s defensive adjustments in the second half were key, limiting Dainja’s touches and preventing the Tigers from getting easy baskets inside. The Rams’ ability to finish possessions and play with urgency — perhaps fueled by trailing through the break — kept them ahead as Memphis made one final push behind guard PJ Haggerty. But despite Haggerty’s scoring outburst, CSU held firm. The Rams’ defense, coupled with crucial free throws down the stretch, iced the game.

As Clifford summed up after the game, it was about the team’s culture, the bond they had forged together all season long. It was Evans, the same player who had learned from him last year, now leading by example and stepping into the big moment.

“I just think the culture that all the coaching staff and everybody, that they built here, I mean, we really take ‘Team Together’ to heart, and it’s awesome,” Clifford said. “I just think this culture is only going to keep growing.”

CSU now faces an even tougher opponent Sunday, but if tonight’s performance is any indication, the Rams are ready for whatever comes next.

“Still the same feeling as last year, when we won first score,” Clifford said. “It’s a March Madness win. So, like (coach) said, we survive and we advance, and it’s a great feeling. I mean, we just want to keep things rolling with our defense and keep clicking on offense and just keep our confidence.”

With their win, CSU now faces a chance to keep proving its doubters wrong. After a season of growth and resilience, the Rams have shown that they belong on the national stage. They’ll look to build on this momentum as they prepare for the next challenge in their quest for a deep NCAA Tournament run.

