Key takeaways from CSU women’s basketball’s MW quarterfinals loss against Fresno State

LAS VEGAS — Colorado State women’s basketball lost 54-52 in the quarterfinal match of the Mountain West tournament against Fresno State Monday. Following a strong finish to the regular season, CSU fell flat on offense and failed to fight their way back. A lack of scoring diversity and early defensive struggles proved too much to overcome.

FSU clearly took their one-sided loss from the Rams earlier in the season and learned from it.

Key Takeaways:

Offensive regression: After the Rams seemingly discovered a groove in which multiple players thrived on offense, CSU reverted back to forcing shots with Emma Ronsiek.

Emma Ronsiek inefficieny: Despite leading CSU in points, the misses outweighed the makes. The graduate found some consistently open looks but couldn’t capitalize. A poor 3-point shooting performance — shooting 3-of-10 — from the normally sound forward indebted the Rams, and they couldn’t recover.

Exploited defense: CSU’s strategy of clogging the paint worked against them against a nimble FSU attack. The Bulldogs capitalized by raining down threes early and gaining a substantial lead by halftime.

Lack of bench depth: With No. 2 scorer Hannah Simental and No. 3 scorer Hannah Ronsiek failing to find an offensive rhythm, CSU’s bench largely remained quiet in the biggest game of the Rams’ season. Kloe Froebe made noticeable positive impacts crashing boards and providing the physicality that was lacking, but she simply wasn’t afforded many opportunities.

Struggling shooters: Several key players were unable to find their rhythm, the Rams shooting 6-28 from 3, and FSU’s defense held strong. While FSU started the game hot from beyond the arc, CSU couldn’t match the fire. The Rams found themselves on the losing end of a 3-point shootout a few times throughout the match, and dug a hole they couldn’t quite escape.

Bad shot selection down the stretch: With the game on the line, CSU settled for contested shots in the final minutes, unable to get the high-percentage looks they needed.

Worn out: CSU played with a six-player rotation up until halfway through the third quarter. With FSU’s constant use of off-ball screens, the Rams unsuccessfully fought through the weariness. Late substitutions proved futile as players substituted in after halftime combined for zero significant stats.

CSU’s 2025 MW journey ended as quickly as it started. The Rams finished a strong regular season in the quarterfinals trailing from start to finish. With coach Ryun Williams as the new winningest coach in CSU women’s basketball history and the emergence of young talent, the future still looks promising.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.