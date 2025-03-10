Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Emma Ronsiek’s career ends as CSU women’s basketball falls to Fresno State in MW quarterfinals

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
March 11, 2025
Collegian | Paige Molenkamp
Emma Ronsiek (21) shoots a three-pointer against Fresno State. Colorado State University played Fresno State in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals March 10. CSU lost 54-52.

LAS VEGAS — The future may be bright for Colorado State women’s basketball, but 2025 ended in heartbreak.

Despite a late rally, CSU fell to Fresno State in the Mountain West quarterfinals, 54-52, struggling through poor shooting and physical defensive pressure. The Rams posted their second-lowest field goal percentage of the season at 29.8% — topped only by the first contest of the year — a stark contrast from their dominant 64-48 victory over the Bulldogs earlier in the year.

For star Emma Ronsiek’s final collegiate basketball game, the team’s execution was undeveloped.

“Yeah, obviously, very, very tough to lose this game,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “You don’t want to be in an early out, but just probably a little out of whack that first quarter. I mean, that was an 18-point quarter for them, and then after that, we really locked in defensively and didn’t score a break tonight.”

From the outset, FSU’s game plan was clear — set hard off-ball screens to force CSU’s defense into constant motion. The Rams, who have emphasized paint protection in the latter half of the season, were often caught packing the interior, leading to open perimeter shots for the Bulldogs. 

“We missed way too many shots,” Williams said. “It was a big miss game. And although we kept guarding, we could not put any game pressure on them. I thought when we really needed to maybe a little bit late — but give Fresno credit — they really came out and played well early, and we couldn’t rebound in that first quarter.”

CSU’s offense, which began the year heavily revolving around Emma Ronsiek, has since diversified. Kloe Froebe, Brooke Carlson and Hannah Simental have taken on more isolation scoring responsibilities, providing a more balanced attack. 

However, that balance was disrupted by FSU’s physical defense, which disrupted rhythm and forced CSU into tough looks.

Brooke Carlson (2) goes for the lay up in Colorado State University’s quarterfinals game against Fresno State for the Mountain West Tournament March 10. CSU lost 54-52. (Collegian | Paige Molenkamp)

“It came down to, yeah, and to us, it should have been easier,” Williams said. “They started smaller. And so, you know, the switching should have been a lot more in sync than it was. You know, we just were a little — that’s very uncharacteristic of us. You know, we had two on the ball a lot. We sprayed it to Mia Jacobs. We lose too early on and just break downs. And they made us pay.”

The Rams’ three-point shooting, which has increased in volume later in the season, struggled early before finding a spark late. Simental, who transferred from Northern Colorado before the season,  finished the year with 10.7 points per game on just over 41% shooting from deep in her final collegiate season.

Despite standout moments — an improved second-quarter defensive effort, a buzzer-beater jumper from Carlson in the fourth, and crucial late-game rebounds — the Rams couldn’t complete the comeback. FSU’s Jacobs, who finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds, proved too much to overcome. Emma Ronsiek — CSU’s leading scorer and the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year — shot poorly from beyond the arc, limiting CSU’s offensive options.

For the star player, the loss was especially emotional, as it marked the end of her collegiate career. The senior forward was visibly emotional after the game, reflecting on her journey at CSU and the special bond she shared with her sister and teammate, Hannah Ronsiek.

“I’ve never said this to her face — she’s just my best friend,” Emma Ronsiek said. “We have an absolute blast together. A lot of the reason was basketball, just being able to share the floor with her again, because COVID cut that short my senior year of high school. … But yeah, it was everything to me. And I think she’ll be a little coy too, but I can tell this was everything to her.”

As the season came to a close, players reflected on what this past year meant for them but also what went wrong and what’s ahead.

While CSU’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament were dashed, there was still the possibility of a postseason appearance in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

“Well, I mean, obviously, we’re not going to make the NCAA tournament. I think the WBIT — I mean, I think we’d be on the outside looking in for something like that,” Williams said. “I know we’ve had a good year, you know, we’ve had some big wins, but we’ll just see how that plays out.”

While the game marked an end to the Rams’ tournament run, junior Marta Leimane pointed to some bright spots — particularly in the first-year players.

“We have some really, really good players,” Leimane said. “I mean, the freshmen — we (have) got Brooke, Chloe and some redshirts — the freshmen this year, we have something we can really, really build off of. And I’m really, really excited to see how we work towards the season and how we build off of that.”

While this season ended in disappointment, the foundation is solid for CSU. Froebe and Carlson both earned All-Freshman Team honors, and Williams turned a roster full of new faces into a winning team. With a strong core returning, the Rams are poised to take another step forward next season.

“But our kids battled, and they’ve done that all year,” Williams said. “They’ve always battled and found a way to give themselves a chance. And tonight was no different. I think that speaks to the character of him, but (we) just needed to execute and play a little better offensively.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Image of a baseball, football, volleyball and basketball above the words, "Collegian Sports Column."
Graser, Vu: Colorado deserves WNBA, PWHL sports teams
Colorado State women's basketball stands together in preparation for what would be its final game of the season against Fresno State March 10. CSU lost 54-52.
Key takeaways from CSU women's basketball's MW quarterfinals loss against Fresno State
Hannah Simental (32) dribbles around Boise State players and scores a point for the Colorado State University women's basketball team Jan. 21. CSU won 79-70.
CSU women’s basketball looks ahead to MW tournament following strong regular season finish
More in Homepage
Image of a mountain and the words "Collegian Columnist" above.
Seymour: Consumerism shapes how corporate DEI operates
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
Image of a protester holding up a sign.
Hundreds in FoCo community rally against censorship in Stand Up for Science march
More in Men's Basketball
Colorado State University men's basketball seniors Jalen Lake (15), Nique Clifford (10), Bowen Born (13), and Ethan Morton (25) pose for a photo before the game against San Jose State March 4. CSU won 83-56.
CSU men’s basketball seniors say goodbye in commanding fashion against SJSU, set school record
Bowen Born dribbles the ball during a play during Colorado State University's game against Utah State March 1. Bowen and his teammates defeated USU 93-66.
CSU men’s basketball starts scorching hot, dominates in win against Utah State
Guard Kyan Evans shoots and scores a 3-pointer during the Colorado State University men's basketball game against the University of Nevada, Reno Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71.
Increased shooting confidence opens up CSU men’s basketball offense
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey’s favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.