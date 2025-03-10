Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Key takeaways: CSU men’s basketball endures Utah State comeback in MW semifinals win

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
March 15, 2025
Collegian | Paige Molenkamp
Nique Clifford (10) keeps the ball away from defenders in Colorado State University’s MW semifinals game against Utah State. CSU won 83-72.

LAS VEGAS — Colorado State men’s basketball started hot in its 83-72 MW tournament semifinal win against Utah State Friday. Following what could be described as a win and nothing more against Nevada, the Rams found their stride. If they can keep it up, victory against a hot Boise State team — and an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament — isn’t all that unlikely.

Nique Clifford put the game away at the line along with another double-double off 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Key Takeaways: 

Intensity out of the gates: CSU came in with a purpose. The movement, speed and force were all up from the start. Part of the problem from their up-and-down win against UNR Thursday was a lack of a purpose. They didn’t make the same mistake twice, but they did pay down the line.

Better spacing: Against USU’s defensive swarm, CSU spaced the floor and kept passing lanes open. The Aggies doubled up often on Clifford — and whoever the primarily ball handler was — in an effort to force turnovers. They had some success, but the Rams managed to exploit their gameplan more often.

Clifford actually used his gravity to the advantage of  CSU saw increased off-ball movement as well but did so with purpose. Their upped intensity allowed each player to fight through the pressure at times and keep the lanes clear.

More contribution from the bench: Every single active Ram scored Friday. Clifford didn’t have to shoulder the load as much with better shooting across the board from his teammates and a more spread-out offense.

USU rally down the stretch: Even with the game seemingly put away in the start of the second half, USU conjured the strength to put up an admirable fight. The Aggie fans relatively packing Thomas and Mack helped invigorate their team in what sounded like a USU home game. While its players still shot ineffectively, the Aggies outrebounded CSU 26-16 and outscored it 42-34.

Late breakdown: CSU looked worn out compared to its fiery start and gave up too many open looks. Lining up for free throws felt uneasy near the end of the game, and it looked like the Rams were simply hanging on the best they could. In a tournament environment, making the semifinals —and the championship — means playing multiple games in a row, and a toll from the first half was clearly taken.

From a shot clock violation to inconsistent play, the Rams made the game way closer than it had to be. The final moments were filled with just about every favorable call and just about every favorable outcome for USU, and the Aggies fed off that energy. For however many bad things occurred for CSU, about as many good things came to its opponent.

Mason FalslevAs expected, the talented Aggie did his best to bring USU back into the game late but failed. He displayed explosiveness down the stretch with slams and contested shots, and brought his team back in contention with 14 points in the second half.

Up next: The Rams face BSU at 4 p.m. MST Friday in the MW championship match. With a deep run completed, CSU might already have a place within March Madness.

Read the full article here.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Kyan Evans (0) motions upwards in Colorado State University's MW semifinals game against Utah State Friday. CSU won 83-72 and advanced to the championship round.
CSU men's basketball rolls early, hangs on late in MW semifinals victory over Utah State
Keshawn Williams (11) celebrates as he catches up with his team in Colorado State University's men's baskektball's MW quarterfinals game against Nevada March 13. CSU won 67-59.
Nique Clifford shines in CSU men's basketball's MW quarterfinals win over Nevada
Kyan Evans (0) pulls up for a 3-pointer in Colorado State University's MW quarterfinals game against Nevada March 13. CSU won 67-59.
Key takeaways from CSU men's basketball's MW quarterfinals win against Nevada
More in Homepage
A woman in a white uniform stands low with a tennis racket in her hand in front of a net.
CSU tennis falls to Nevada to start conference play
Lauren Stucky running into third base after a play in game against UNLV March 15. CSU won 9-5.
Autumn Rutherford leads CSU softball to win in conference opener against UNLV
Collegian File Illustration
Candidates announced for 2025 ASCSU elections
More in Men's Basketball
Nique Clifford (10) throws the ball to an open player during the Colorado State University vs. University of Nevada basketball game Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71
CSU men’s basketball readies for Nevada in MW quarterfinals
Nikola Djapa (23) swings from the hoop after dunking the ball Jan. 28. Djapa proved himself as an asset against the U.S. Air Force Academy, helping Colorado State University win 79-58.
From Serbia to CSU: Nikola Djapa brings European basketball presence
March Madness for beginners: How to follow the NCAA tournament
March Madness for beginners: How to follow the NCAA tournament
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey’s favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.