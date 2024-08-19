Rams to pros: Where are they now?

Colorado State athletes have always prided themselves on being hardworking, dedicated individuals. Some Rams have been able to take this dedication to the next level.

The Rams named on this list are some of the few who were able to play professionally and represent CSU on the big stage.

Trey McBride (2018-2021)

During Trey McBride’s career at CSU, he recorded 164 receptions and 2,100 yards receiving. McBride caught 10 touchdown passes and had one rushing touchdown in his career at CSU. Following the 2021 season, McBride had one of the best seasons in Ram history. He was named a unanimous All-American in 2021 and won the John Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in college football.

McBride was drafted in the second round as the 55th pick to the Arizona Cardinals, where he sat behind former Super Bowl champion Zach Ertz in his rookie season. In his second season in the NFL, McBride won the starting job at the tight end position. He had a Pro Bowl-level year, catching 81 receptions for 825 yards and making three TDs. McBride is looking like a top-10 TE in the NFL and still has much more to prove.

David Roddy (2019-2022)

One of the most electrifying forwards to ever play at CSU, David Roddy made an immediate impact his first year, starting in 19 of the 32 games he played in his first season. He finished his sophomore and junior years in the top 10 in scoring in the Mountain West. In his final year with the Rams, Roddy helped the team make a bid for March Madness.

Roddy was drafted 23rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He played his first season and a half with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Phoenix Suns. So far, he has averaged 6.6 points, three rebounds and one assist per game.

Becky Hammon (1996-1999)

Becky Hammon is one of the best basketball players to ever step foot in Moby Arena, and her accolades back it up. Her achievements include four-time All-Conference first team, two-time West Athletic Conference Mountain Division Player of the Year, WAC Pacific Division player of the year and WAC freshman of the year. She also holds the career record at CSU for points, three-pointers, steals and shooting percentage.

Hammon went on play in the WNBA 1999-2014, where she was a six-time All-Star. She finished her career with great career stats, averaging 13 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game and shooting 43.8%. After she retired from the WNBA in 2014, she became the first woman full-time assistant coach in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs. In 2022 she became the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces and won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

Janay DeLoach (2004-2008)

Janay DeLoach was a world-class athlete during her time at CSU. During 2008 in her senior year, she placed first in the Mountain West track and field championship in the long jump and second in the 100-meter dash. She was named to the CSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 and to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. She still holds the Alaska state women’s long jump record of 19 feet, 5 inches, which she set in 2003 at the age of 17.

She was a three-time USA indoor long jump national champion and a silver medalist at the 2012 World Indoor Championships. In 2012, she qualified for the London Summer Olympics, where she won a bronze medal. DeLoach also qualified for the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics but missed the finals by 0.03 meters. DeLoach retired from track and field in 2018 to focus on her family.

Amy Van Dyken (1993-1994)

Amy Van Dyken is one of the greatest CSU swimmers despite only being a Ram for two years. She was the 1994 NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year and 50-meter freestyle national champion. She was also named a member of the CSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996 and a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.

Van Dyken went on to compete in the 1996 Summer Olympics, where she won the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 4×100-meter freestyle relay and 4×100-meter medley relay, making her the first woman to win four gold medals in one Olympic game. She also competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics and won gold in both the 4×100-meter freestyle relay and 4×100-meter medley relay. Over her two Olympic games, she won six gold medals. After Van Dyken’s ATV accident in 2014 that left her paralyzed from the waist down, she spoke about her road to recovery and has even become an analyst for this year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

Shaquil Barrett (2011-2013)

Shaquil Barrett played for three years at CSU and left a legacy like none other. He was one of the most terrifying defenders in the Mountain West during his time and had the stats to back it up. Barrett had 246 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three touchdowns. He also was the 2013 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Barrett went undrafted in the NFL but was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos. He won two Super Bowls during his career, one with the Broncos in 2016 and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He was also a two-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in sacks in 2019 with 19.5. Barrett put up elite numbers in the NFL with 400 tackles, 73 tackles for loss, 59 sacks and 22 forced fumbles. Barrett recently announced his retirement from the NFL, finishing his lengthy career as an elite linebacker.

