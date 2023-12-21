Top stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Known for hosting 99% of students in at least one class throughout their Colorado State University career...

McKenna Hofschild becomes just 3rd Ram ever to score 2,000 points in win over Fresno State

Liv Sewell, Sports Writer
February 7, 2024
Colorado+State+University+point+guard+McKenna+Hofschild+%284%29+starts+a+play%2C+bringing+the+ball+down+the+court+Feb.+7.+Hofschild+is+one+of+three+CSU+players+to+score+2000+career+points.+She+is+accompanied+by+Ram+legend+Becky+Hammon+and+CSU+Mens+Basketball+star+Isaiah+Stevens.
Collegian | Avery Coates
Colorado State University point guard McKenna Hofschild (4) starts a play, bringing the ball down the court Feb. 7. Hofschild is one of three CSU players to score 2000 career points. She is accompanied by Ram legend Becky Hammon and CSU Men’s Basketball star Isaiah Stevens.

To the average viewer, Moby Arena looked like a speckling of orange t-shirts. But to McKenna Hofschild the blurs of orange as she pulled up for her historic fourth point of the night, was the view she saw when she made history.

Winning the game 69-56, Colorado State women’s basketball kept on their winning streak after dominating San Diego State just four days before. But the win wasn’t the only thing to sing home about.

Achieving 2000 points on Girls and Women in Sports Day, seems like it was written in the stars, and it might have been. After all, the two others with the title are intertwined with Hofschild. 

The first being the former CSU guard Becky Hammon and second, the current point guard for Men’s Basketball, Isaiah Stevens.

“It’s so cool just to see the success that (Stevens) has had in his decorated career and just to be able to relate to each other,” Hofschild said. “I don’t know, it’s hard to explain how special it is. We’re just trying to be the best we can be for the teams that we’re on.”

Not only did Hofschild make CSU history, she set herself on track with some of the best guard’s in the country by notching her ninth double-double of the season, making her fifth amongst all guards in the NCAA.  

Leading with those accomplishments, Hofschild came out on the court with a fire. But fighting up against Fresno States’ defense was a difficult feat.

“It was a hard game,” coach Ryun Williams said. “Fresno’s hard to play against (because) they run their stuff hard, they threw a lot of different looks defensively.”

The Bulldogs defense started trapping the Rams in the second quarter in order to speed up their offense, leading to them taking eight of their nine shots from beyond the arc, and turning the ball over six times. This tactic from the Bulldogs shook the Rams and their offense, especially with Sydney Mech out because of foul trouble.

This had the Rams frazzled as the Bulldogs found themselves within eight points headed into the break.

“(Fresno State) was trying to press us to get us to shoot fast,” Williams said. “And that’s not what we want to do when you have that lead. So, we just had to find that combination of when to go and when not to go.”

 Mech’s presence was severely missed on both ends of the floor when she went to the bench. 

Not only is she the Rams second leading scorer on the season, but she also might be their best defender.

“I’ve been out here, I’ve done it and it’s time to step up and help my teammates,” Mech said. “They’ve been saying ‘defensively I’ve always been helpful in that way, but how else can I help my team?’ And it’s just being confident, stepping up and hitting those shots.”

Mech came out swinging to start the second half, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the third. That aggressive play is something Williams has been looking for and that gave Mech the space to drain buckets and play suffocating defense.

With Mech pulling the load with an above average scoring night, Hofschild achievement of 2000 career points would not be overshadowed by a conference loss.

“It’s just an honor,” Hofschild said. “I’m a very blessed person and I’m bery grateful for the position that I am in, but I just love playing basketball.” 

Reach Liv Sewell at sports@collegian.com or on twitter @Liv_sewell22
