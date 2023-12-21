Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed

While Colorado State football has been over for quite a while now, there were still three CSU athletes...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

CSU men’s basketball evens season series in win over Boise State

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
February 6, 2024
Isaiah+Stevens+%284%29+looks+for+an+open+pass+to+score+during+the+CSU+vs+Boise+St.+basketball+game+on+Feb.+6.+%28CSU+won+75-62%29
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass to score during the CSU vs Boise St. basketball game on Feb. 6. (CSU won 75-62)

A true team effort.

Oftentimes, it’s Isaiah Stevens and Nique Clifford who do the majority of the work on offense, but Colorado State’s 75-62 win over Boise State was a drastically different story. 

Ad

Every single player who touched the court for the Rams, with the exception of Kyan Evans, scored a point. 

That’s huge for the Rams who for so long in non-conference play saw games similar to this with the majority of the team contributing, something that certainly was missed in the conference portion of the season. 

While Evans didn’t score, he still played a great game. For the past couple of games, the Rams have bled points when Stevens left the floor. 

Not always to the fault of Evans, but it does happen when he’s on the floor. However, Tuesday night was a completely different story. One that saw the CSU bench dominate, outsourcing the Bronco’s bench 23-8. 

“I thought our bench was really good,” coach Niko Medved said. “I thought our bench came in and was really productive and brought something to the table and just (a) really good performance by the Rams.”

Scoring seemed easy to come by for the Rams, and not so easy to come by for the Broncos, well except for Tyson Degenhart

Degenhart is one of the best players in the Mountain West and showed it tonight. He scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, with the rest of the team only shooting 13-of-42, something that didn’t happen when Boise State beat the Rams at their place. 

“You don’t really want anyone to go for 25, so it’s kind of tough,” CSU forward Joel Scott said. “It being my match up, it’s kind of a rough one. But at the end of the day we played a good team-defensive game and no one else really got going on their team which is a huge part, even when he was going. Being able to hold everyone else to that low of a game is big time for us.”

A big part of that bench was Rashaan Mbemba, who had to play in some crucial minutes as Patrick Cartier dealt with some foul trouble. 

Ad

Mbemba didn’t necessarily fill up the box score, but was active and played good defense. His eight points in just 13 minutes put him at a plus-minus of +13, tied for second best on the team with Scott. 

“He cares so much,” Medved said. “He’s playing so hard and physical, he really understands angles in the post. I thought he did a terrific job.”

Mbemba’s play really exemplified how the rest of the team played, especially since the 3s weren’t falling for the Rams. 

CSU shot just 4-of-15 from downtown, something that in the past has typically led to rough offensive performances. However, their willingness to absorb contact and get to the rim, more than picked up the lack of outside scoring. 

“I thought our guys on offense played with poise,” Medved said. “You look at it tonight, we only made four 3s, but I think we shot 70% from two. I thought we did a great job cutting off the ball, attacking and being stubborn, getting ourselves to the line and we knocked down free throws tonight.”

The Rams shot eerily similar when they played the Broncos the first time around, shooting 4-of-16 from deep at ExtraMile arena. 

But, things never crumble the same way twice, which goes to show just how big of an advantage it can be to play at home, making those second-time-around games just that much more of a chess match.

“They’re super tactical,” Stevens said. “It’s minor adjustments here and there. I know for us and for them, maybe just one guy being in a different spot on the same exact action makes all the difference. So it’s the minor things like that and understanding who was supposed to be aware of who’s supposed to be helping with what. And it makes it tough on the defensive end for sure.”

Minor things certainly make a difference, but sometimes its those big plays that seal the game. 

In the second half, CSU found themselves scoreless for nearly three minutes as BSU went on an 8-2 run, getting to within six points of the Rams. That was until Joe Palmer got a timely steal and went coast-to-coast for an and-1 lay up, which propelled the Rams to their own 7-0 run, putting them squarely in the driver’s seat. 

“I just think he plays hard and cares,” Medved said. “He battles every second that he’s out there and he plays hard and when you play hard and you compete like crazy and you never give up you can find yourself in a lot of right spots.”

A key part of the Rams win and something they also did against San Diego State was get out to a quick lead. 

Starting fast like that gives them room to cushion the blow when the opposing team makes runs of their own. Something that if the Rams can keep up, will lead to putting up more numbers in the win column. 

“I think being able to keep them at arms length gives us a little space to work with,” Scott said. “But at the same time we knew that they’re going to have a punch at some point.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University No.4 McKenna Hofschild focuses on a free throw shot at the womens basketball game against San Diego State University. Feb. 3.
CSU women's basketball showcases two-way dominance in victory over SDSU
Colorado State University womens basketball guard McKenna Hofschild shakes CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parkers hand in Moby Arena Dec. 5, 2023. Hofschild was presented an honorary basketball for becoming the CSU all-time assist leader prior to the CSU game against High Point University.
McKenna Hofschild: A face atop CSU's Mount Rushmore
Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Mens Basketball teams game against San Diego State Jan. 30.
CSU men's basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU
An aeriel view of the sold-out Colorado State University womens basketball game against San Jose State University Jan 27, 2024. CSU won 65-49.
CSU women's basketball treats sold-out crowd to win over SJSU
Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass Nov. 10.
Border War ends in heart break for No. 24 CSU
The student section for the Colorado State University Rams gets hyped up prior to the start of the mens basketball game against University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jan. 19. The close game ended with the Rams winning 78-75.
CSU men's basketball curates culture, leaves lasting legacy in Moby Arena
More in Homepage
Pangaea Kaan holds one of her newly propagated seedlings in her Fort Collins apartment April 8, 2023.
Los habitantes de Colorado hablan de sus perspectivas sobre la vida sostenible
Patrice Palmer, Assistant Dean in the College of Business, Dr. Nikoli Attai, Assistant Professor in Ethnic Studies, and Dr. Ray Black, Ethnic Studies Tenure Professor speak on a panel at the Black History Month Kick-Off hosted by Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center (BAACC) Feb 1.
B/AACC inspires with Black History Month Kick-Off
Lexie Trietley, Colorado State University swimmer, walks to the starting line for the 200-yard freestyle event during the Recognition of Seniors ceremony at the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18 2023.
Lexie Trietley breaks records 1 stroke at a time
Seriously: CSU Snowriders think theyre better than you
Seriously: CSU Snowriders think they're better than you
Colorado State University students ice skate at the Rams on Ice event held by Residential Leadership Programs Jan. 31.
RLP collaboration delivers CSU’s 3rd Rams on Ice
Pavelko: Its OK if youve given up on your New Years resolutions
Pavelko: It's OK if you've given up on your New Year's resolutions
More in Men's Basketball
Joel Scott (1) waits for his rebound under the net January 19. The close game ended with a Colorado State win 78-75. vs. the UNLV Rebels.
Colorado State men's basketball gets job done late against UNLV
Colorado State University Isaiah Stevens (4) dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass to in the basketball game against the United States Air Force Academy Jan. 16. CSU won 78-69 in overtime.
CSU men's basketball escapes with win over Air Force at Moby
Forward Patrick Cartier (12) high fives the rest of the team at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Cartier showed a strong defensive game in previous games and has continued to hold a strong defensive reputation. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.
No. 13 CSU men's basketball bests UNM starting conference play undefeated
Colorado State guard Jalen Lake gets the contested layup to fall vs the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Nov 11.
No. 14/15 Rams men's basketball mauls Grizzlies, ending 2023 on high note
Isaiah Stevens (4) walks onto the Colorado State University basketball court before the game Nov. 10.
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens surpasses Pat Durham as all-time leading scorer at CSU
CSU #1 Joel Scott shoots and scores a three-pointer during the CSUvs St. Marys basketball game. (Dec. 9,2023) (St. Marys won 64-61)
No. 17/18 CSU men's basketball strolls past CSU-Pueblo
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *