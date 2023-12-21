X+Games+Day+3

The third and final day was one to remember. For the first time in history Red Gerard dethroned snowboard legend Mark McMorris taking the gold medal in The Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle event. The events of the day included: Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle, Samsung Galaxy Women’s Ski Slopestyle, Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Pacific Women’s Snowboard Big Air. The results are as follows:
- Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Red Gerard took first place with a score of 97.00, Mark McMorris took second place with a score of 96.00 and Mons Røisland took third place with a score of 92.66.
- Samsung Galaxy Women’s Ski Slopestyle: Tess Ledeux took first place with a score of 95.33, Mathilde Gremaud took second place with a score of 92.33 and Giulia Tanno took third place with a score of 88.00.
- Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe: Alex Ferreira took first place with a score of 95.33, Nico Porteous took second place with a score of 92.66 and Hunter Hess took third place with a score of 92.00.
- Pacific Women’s Snowboard Big Air: Kokomo Murase took first place with a score of 94.00, Reira Iwabuchi took second place with a score of 75.00 and Anna Gasser took third place with a score of 71.00.