X Games Day 3

Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel
January 29, 2024

The third and final day was one to remember. For the first time in history Red Gerard dethroned snowboard legend Mark McMorris taking the gold medal in The Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle event. The events of the day included: Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle, Samsung Galaxy Women’s Ski Slopestyle, Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Pacific Women’s Snowboard Big Air. The results are as follows:

  1. Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Red Gerard took first place with a score of 97.00, Mark McMorris took second place with a score of 96.00 and Mons Røisland took third place with a score of 92.66.
  2. Samsung Galaxy Women’s Ski Slopestyle: Tess Ledeux took first place with a score of 95.33, Mathilde Gremaud took second place with a score of 92.33 and Giulia Tanno took third place with a score of 88.00.
  3. Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe: Alex Ferreira took first place with a score of 95.33, Nico Porteous took second place with a score of 92.66 and Hunter Hess took third place with a score of 92.00.
  4. Pacific Women’s Snowboard Big Air: Kokomo Murase took first place with a score of 94.00, Reira Iwabuchi took second place with a score of 75.00 and Anna Gasser took third place with a score of 71.00.
    • David Wise flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Alex Ferreira flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Day+3

    • A skier flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Hunter Hess takes a moment after taking Bronze in the X Games Aspen Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe Jan. 28

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Alex Ferreira poses for a photo after taking Gold in the X Games Aspen Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe Jan. 28

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Mark McMorris and Red Gerard celebrate their medals together after the Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle at X Games Aspen Jan. 28. This was the first time Gerard beat McMorris and won gold.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Day+3

    • A skier fly’s high over the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe during X Games Aspen Jan. 28.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Nick Goepper flying high over the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Nico Porteous celebrates after his run during the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28. Porteous took third place in the event.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Tess Ledeux poses on the X Games Aspen podium with her two gold medals from the Samsung Galaxy Women’s Ski Slopestyle and Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air competitions Jan. 28

      Collegian | Garrett Mogel
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Hunter Hess celebrates after taking third place in the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Day+3

    • Alex Ferreira takes gold in the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28.

      Collegian | Milo Gladstein
      X+Games+Day+3
About the Contributors
Milo Gladstein, Photo Director
Milo Gladstein is a fifth-year senior majoring in journalism and media communications. He is currently serving as one of the two photo directors for the 2o23-24 school year. Gladstein's work focuses on long-form stories diving deep into what it means to be human and sharing people's passion and story with the community. He did not begin as a journalism major and has worn many hats while at CSU. He began as a conservation biology major, moving to undeclared and then horticulture therapy before finally landing in the journalism department. He seeks stories about community members who are impacting the world around them in positive ways and shares those stories. Working at The Collegian has taught Gladstein about working on a team, how to develop a story and the best ways to present said stories. Most importantly, he has grown from a photographer into a photojournalist. As co-photo director, he hopes to pass that knowledge on to the next group of journalists rising through The Collegian. When not working at The Collegian or in class, Gladstein can be found reading a book or in the outdoors climbing, camping, exploring and getting lost in the mountains.
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a third-year journalism student with a second field in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2023-24 school year.  Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, Mogel explored Colorado, portaging rivers, postholing through several feet of snow, rappelling over cliffs and skinning up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and began to engage viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism.  In his years at college, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth both individually as well as through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.


