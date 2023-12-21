Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

food, nutrition, dining hall, sorority, frat
Nutrition department to undergo transformation

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

CSU men’s basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU

Luke Hojnowski, Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Joel+Scott+%281%29+looks+for+an+open+pass+during+the+Colorado+State+Mens+Basketball+teams+game+against+San+Diego+State+Jan.+30.
Collegian | Avery Coates
Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Men’s Basketball team’s game against San Diego State Jan. 30. After an electric game, CSU won 79-71.

Just 72 hours before Colorado State men’s basketball tipped off against San Diego State, they had one of the worst collapses in program history.

In those three-short days between their 79-71 win over the Aztecs, it was a simple game of kickball that helped get their mojo back.

Ad

Coming into the game there were questions about the connectedness of the team, which was something that could have been in the balance after the devastating loss in overtime to Wyoming. That however was clearly just noise.

“I had a hard time not getting emotional in the locker room after the game,” CSU coach Niko Medved said. “It’s been an interesting 72 hours to say the least just part of the most gut wrenching loss I’ve ever been a part of and everything that went along with it, these young men and what they did and how they’ve handled the last 3 days showed who they are as young men. Emotionally, physically, mentally all those things, and to come out and fight and do what they needed to do here tonight was awesome.”

It was evident in Tuesday’s matchup that the team was able to flush the game in Laramie, Wyo. and really start fresh. 

In fact, the team spent the past 72 hours focusing on team bonding and building back the chemistry they have showcased all season.

“We tried to just get our mind off of it,” CSU guard Nique Clifford said. “We went and played kickball, we just did some things to get our minds right and have some fun get back to being who we are and I think that helped us and brought us closer together, and then we got in and of course did practice, and got ready for San Diego State, I think it payed off.”

In a season where every win counts, having a moment to get away from a tough loss and let loose and have a little fun was completely necessary for this team. 

Part of the turnaround game was the inclusivity the Ram’s possessed with four guys in double figures. Including a 20 point double-double for Clifford, his fourth of the season.

“Locked in from the jump,” CSU guard Isaiah Stevens said, who also had a 20-point night. “ That was something we challenged ourselves as a team and the locker room and the huddles before we went out for the tip is: can we execute out the gate, can we be locked in out the gate, can we do our job out the gate and not let it take us three, four, five minutes to figure out; alright this is a high level basketball game against a really good opponent, and (Clifford) did that. He carried us through the first half and large parts of the second half as well just making plays on both ends, whenever he wasn’t fouling.”

While Clifford’s shot making has been nothing short of amazing, the physical play he displayed pulling down boards on both ends of the floor providing the spark the Rams needed to pull off the win.

Ad

The ability CSU showcased to bounce back the way they did proved how dangerous they can truly be, especially going forward into the rest of conference play.

While this may be a turning point in the season, the Rams have a difficult road ahead of them, starting with a tough Fresno State team.

“Well you definitely always wanna keep it rolling,” Stevens said. “I’d be lying to you if I said that’s not the goal we gotta take it one game at a time we can’t overlook anybody just because you want to win all five games in a stretch. We gotta turn all our attention to Fresno, which is another really good team who does some things schematically that we gotta prepare for, especially because they are tough on both ends of the floor. I’ve been playing against them for a long time so I know what that game is going to look like, so we can’t overlook anybody as much as I want to say this will start a winning streak for us, we just gotta take it one game at a time.”

Although the Rams have not fared well on the road this season, they have been able to pick up the slack at home in front of the Moby Arena crowd. 

The Rams have a chance to break the 0-4 road record, and prove that they can perform in uncomfortable conditions while staying connected as a unit.

“We’re not the only team to go through ups and downs in a season, and we’re not gonna be the last,” Stevens said. “We’re not the first team to deal with a heart break like that up in Laramie so we knew what it meant to regroup, it wasn’t necessarily easy, but we took the steps that we needed as a program and coach Medved did an awesome job managing these last 72 hours making sure that we had our minds in the right place, understanding where our focus needed to be and what’s already happened happened, there’s nothing we can do about it now.”

Reach Luke Hojnowski at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukehojo.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
An aeriel view of the sold-out Colorado State University womens basketball game against San Jose State University Jan 27, 2024. CSU won 65-49.
CSU women's basketball treats sold-out crowd to win over SJSU
Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass Nov. 10.
Border War ends in heart break for No. 24 CSU
The student section for the Colorado State University Rams gets hyped up prior to the start of the mens basketball game against University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jan. 19. The close game ended with the Rams winning 78-75.
CSU men's basketball curates culture, leaves lasting legacy in Moby Arena
Joel Scott (1) waits for his rebound under the net January 19. The close game ended with a Colorado State win 78-75. vs. the UNLV Rebels.
Colorado State men's basketball gets job done late against UNLV
McKenna Hofschild brings the ball to the CSU side during the CSU vs AF womens basketball game. Jan. 17 (CSU won 81-67)
Short-handed CSU women's basketball torches Air Force with complimentary play
Colorado State University Isaiah Stevens (4) dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass to in the basketball game against the United States Air Force Academy Jan. 16. CSU won 78-69 in overtime.
CSU men's basketball escapes with win over Air Force at Moby
More in Homepage
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
A visitor flips through the zine of Logan Honeas poster design at the Colorado State University Center for Healthy Aging Jan. 23. The Art and Aging Exhibition is in its second year with the goal to combine science and art while bringing awareness to issues of aging.
CSU art students design health zines with Center for Healthy Aging
Representative Ken Buck explains what campaigning for Weld County was like at the Coffee with Ken Buck event in the University Ballroom.
Rep. Ken Buck discusses importance of democracy at CSU
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall
Yellow Crunch is a new Colombian restaurant that serves breakfast, empanadas, pastries, and much more traditional Colombian food Jan 25.
New Yellow Crunch brings delicious Colombian eats to FoCo
Alex Ferreira flies through the air during a warm-up session above the Chipotle Men’s Ski SuperPipe at X Games Aspen Jan. 28
X Games Aspen Day 3
More in Men's Basketball
Forward Patrick Cartier (12) high fives the rest of the team at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Cartier showed a strong defensive game in previous games and has continued to hold a strong defensive reputation. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.
No. 13 CSU men's basketball bests UNM starting conference play undefeated
Colorado State guard Jalen Lake gets the contested layup to fall vs the Southeastern Louisiana Lions Nov 11.
No. 14/15 Rams men's basketball mauls Grizzlies, ending 2023 on high note
Isaiah Stevens (4) walks onto the Colorado State University basketball court before the game Nov. 10.
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens surpasses Pat Durham as all-time leading scorer at CSU
CSU #1 Joel Scott shoots and scores a three-pointer during the CSUvs St. Marys basketball game. (Dec. 9,2023) (St. Marys won 64-61)
No. 17/18 CSU men's basketball strolls past CSU-Pueblo
#20 Joe Palmer prepares for a free throw during the CSU vs. St. Marys basketball game on Dec. 9. (St. Marys won 64-61)
CSU men's basketball drops first game of season against Saint Mary's
No. 10, Nique Clifford dunks on Denver University at the mens basketball game against Denver University, CSU won, 90-80.
Another day, another victory: Rams overcome Pioneers with defensive effort


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *