Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens surpasses Pat Durham as all-time leading scorer at CSU

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 22, 2023
Isaiah+Stevens+%284%29+walks+onto+the+Colorado+State+University+basketball+court+before+the+game+Nov.+10.
Collegian | Avery Coates
Isaiah Stevens (4) walks onto the Colorado State University basketball court before the game Nov. 10. Stevens ended the game with 14 assists, breaking the school in game assist record for the fourth time and the Mountain West Conference career assist record.

Coming into the season, it was only a matter of time.

Isaiah Stevens entered into his final season at Colorado State just 206 point shy of Pat Durham’s record of 1980 points. After Averaging 17.5 points per game it was apparent that he would break that record against LMU on Dec. 22.

Needing 14 points to break the 1980 point threshold, Stevens scored his 1981st point in the green and gold at the line with a free throw. The Rams would go on to win the game 76-67.

A career that no doubt lands Stevens as one of the best to ever play in Moby Arena.

While he still has the entire non-conference slate to solidify himself atop the record books, it’s never a bad time to take a look back at the legendary career of Stevens.

Coming out of Allen, Texas, Stevens came to CSU after winning the 6A state title and was a 247sports three-star recruit. Just a star rating as undoubtedly plenty of power-five programs would love to have the guard playing for them.

Stevens also holds the record for most assists by a CSU player in program history. He has also been a part of some other incredible milestones for the program including: making it to the NCAA tournament in 2021, being a key driver in coach Niko Medved surpassing 100 career wins and many, many more.

Stevens declared for the 2023 NBA draft while retaining his eligibility and was even invited to take part in the G-League combine, before eventually forgoing the draft and coming back to CSU for his final year of eligibility.

That decision has so far paid off as he was chosen to be the Mountain West pre-season Player of the Year and could very well be a finalist again for the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award.

Stevens has the Rams ranked No. 16/17 and was apart of the squad that got ranked as high as No. 13 earlier in the season, the highest the program has ever been ranked.

With Stevens phenomenal play this season, they look primed to make yet another NCAA tournament come March 2024.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


