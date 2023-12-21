Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens surpasses Pat Durham as all-time leading scorer at CSU

Coming into the season, it was only a matter of time.

Isaiah Stevens entered into his final season at Colorado State just 206 point shy of Pat Durham’s record of 1980 points. After Averaging 17.5 points per game it was apparent that he would break that record against LMU on Dec. 22.

Needing 14 points to break the 1980 point threshold, Stevens scored his 1981st point in the green and gold at the line with a free throw. The Rams would go on to win the game 76-67.

A career that no doubt lands Stevens as one of the best to ever play in Moby Arena.

While he still has the entire non-conference slate to solidify himself atop the record books, it’s never a bad time to take a look back at the legendary career of Stevens.

Coming out of Allen, Texas, Stevens came to CSU after winning the 6A state title and was a 247sports three-star recruit. Just a star rating as undoubtedly plenty of power-five programs would love to have the guard playing for them.

Stevens also holds the record for most assists by a CSU player in program history. He has also been a part of some other incredible milestones for the program including: making it to the NCAA tournament in 2021, being a key driver in coach Niko Medved surpassing 100 career wins and many, many more.

Stevens declared for the 2023 NBA draft while retaining his eligibility and was even invited to take part in the G-League combine, before eventually forgoing the draft and coming back to CSU for his final year of eligibility.

That decision has so far paid off as he was chosen to be the Mountain West pre-season Player of the Year and could very well be a finalist again for the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award.

Stevens has the Rams ranked No. 16/17 and was apart of the squad that got ranked as high as No. 13 earlier in the season, the highest the program has ever been ranked.

With Stevens phenomenal play this season, they look primed to make yet another NCAA tournament come March 2024.

