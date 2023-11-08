CSU men’s basketball ranked highest in AP, Coaches polls in program history

They achieved a feat never before accomplished, yet it’s still business as usual for Colorado State men’s basketball.

Slotting in at No. 13 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, CSU is ranked higher than it has ever been before.

It hasn’t been a walk in the park either. Eight games into the season, the Rams have dealt with a ton of adversity.

So far, they have won games despite injuries to Jalen Lake and Patrick Cartier and against Washington, when Isaiah Stevens was hit with three quick first-half fouls and Nique Clifford was ejected. Now Josiah Strong is out for four to six weeks, but the next-man-up mentality for the Rams isn’t wavering.

“They’re a resilient group,” coach Niko Medved said. “I think we’ve got fighters, and that’s what they’ll do. And other guys I know will get opportunities to play more minutes, and we’ve responded every time we’ve been challenged, and this just can’t be any different — I don’t expect it to be any different.”

Respond in the face of adversity: That’s what it takes to be one of the top teams in the nation.

Medved expects his guys to respond, and that next-man-up mentality has not been lost in translation to his players.

“That’s what’s special about this team is our ability to handle adversity — our resilience, just our depth,” Clifford said. “We have guys who aren’t even playing big minutes who could be starting for a lot of teams. That’s the special thing about this team is the depth that we have, and we know that the next guy that’s going to get in the game is going to go out there and produce.”

The ability to continue chugging like a well-oiled machine is just one characteristic of a great team. The Rams clearly have that ability this season, and Medved’s mechanic shop will need to work overtime to continue winning.

“His ability to relate to his players,” Clifford said about what makes Medved special. “He cares about us as people just outside of basketball. He checks in on how you’re doing as a man, and I really respect that about him.”

Medved is obviously doing something right — what the Rams have accomplished is historical.

But with 23 games left, it’s not about the number that comes before their name; it’s about going 1-0 in their next game.

“It’s still the same mindset, same approach,” Stevens said. “At the end of the day, it’s still just a number next to the name. Don’t get me wrong, (I’m) super thankful, super appreciative of the recognition. But it’s still only the first week of December. Still got to make it through the nonconference. (We’re) trying to go 1-0 each and every night.”

Stevens is no stranger to what good teams look like. After all, he was a big part of the Rams’ run to a sixth seed in the NCAA tournament back in 2022.

While the teams might have different personnel, there are still similarities to be found.

“Two totally different teams,” Stevens said. “Both teams are really talented. I remember that year, we felt depth, and togetherness was one of our biggest attributes. I’ll probably say that’s one of the similar aspects that we have on this year’s team as far as just guys we can rotate in (who have) experience and also just talent and playmaking and the will to win.”

The will to win: That’s what it all boils down to. Not the ranking, not the accolades but going 1-0 every game day.



While the entire team has their focus geared toward the games ahead and not on past games, they still recognize the gravity behind their greatness.

“It’s cool — I love when our players can feel good that they’re putting in the work and they’re seeing results of what they want,” Medved said. “I love that. That’s validation for them. It’s great for our fans. It’s great for people who follow CSU basketball, so there’s a ton of positives in it. It’s awesome.”

But as cool as it is, Medved is all about his players and how they feel, as Clifford said.

“I’m really heartbroken about injuries,” Medved said. “I just hurt for those kids. I’m thinking about what’s next. How do we get guys to step up? I’m scared to death out of guarding Tommy Bruner and Denver‘s offense, and that’s just how I’m wired.”

There’s no doubt why with Medved so passionate about how his players are feeling while being the face of history. They go out and play hard for him every single night.

And because of that, who’s not to say they could be national champions?

“I think from the beginning of the year, my goal coming here — and I think many of my teammates would say the same — is we want to be national champions,” Clifford said. “Now we want to win the Mountain West championship. That’s what everyone works for. … We’ve just got to come work each day and let the end goal take care of itself, but we’ve just got to continue to get better each day.”

