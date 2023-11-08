CSU men’s basketball ranked highest in AP, Coaches polls in program history

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm restaurant, owned and operated by Jesse Doerffel, offers farm-to-table dining.
3 queer-owned businesses to support in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is known for its restaurants, window shopping and businesses that give back to the community....

Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Lifes presence on campus
Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Life's presence on campus

When former Colorado State University student Tara Mortell joined Young Life in high school, she thought...

Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

CSU men’s basketball ranked highest in AP, Coaches polls in program history

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 6, 2023
Colorado+State+University+mens+basketball+Head+Coach+Niko+Medved+walks+towards+the+Ram%E2%80%99s+locker+room+at+halftime+before+being+stopped+for+an+interview
Collegian | Lucy Morantz
Colorado State University men’s basketball coach Niko Medved walks toward the Rams’ locker room at halftime before being stopped for an interview Jan. 12, 2022.

They achieved a feat never before accomplished, yet it’s still business as usual for Colorado State men’s basketball.

Slotting in at No. 13 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, CSU is ranked higher than it has ever been before.

Ad

It hasn’t been a walk in the park either. Eight games into the season, the Rams have dealt with a ton of adversity.

So far, they have won games despite injuries to Jalen Lake and Patrick Cartier and against Washington, when Isaiah Stevens was hit with three quick first-half fouls and Nique Clifford was ejected. Now Josiah Strong is out for four to six weeks, but the next-man-up mentality for the Rams isn’t wavering.

“They’re a resilient group,” coach Niko Medved said. “I think we’ve got fighters, and that’s what they’ll do. And other guys I know will get opportunities to play more minutes, and we’ve responded every time we’ve been challenged, and this just can’t be any different — I don’t expect it to be any different.”

Respond in the face of adversity: That’s what it takes to be one of the top teams in the nation.

Medved expects his guys to respond, and that next-man-up mentality has not been lost in translation to his players.

“That’s what’s special about this team is our ability to handle adversity — our resilience, just our depth,” Clifford said. “We have guys who aren’t even playing big minutes who could be starting for a lot of teams. That’s the special thing about this team is the depth that we have, and we know that the next guy that’s going to get in the game is going to go out there and produce.”

The ability to continue chugging like a well-oiled machine is just one characteristic of a great team. The Rams clearly have that ability this season, and Medved’s mechanic shop will need to work overtime to continue winning.

“His ability to relate to his players,” Clifford said about what makes Medved special. “He cares about us as people just outside of basketball. He checks in on how you’re doing as a man, and I really respect that about him.”

Medved is obviously doing something right — what the Rams have accomplished is historical.

Ad

But with 23 games left, it’s not about the number that comes before their name; it’s about going 1-0 in their next game.

“It’s still the same mindset, same approach,” Stevens said. “At the end of the day, it’s still just a number next to the name. Don’t get me wrong, (I’m) super thankful, super appreciative of the recognition. But it’s still only the first week of December. Still got to make it through the nonconference. (We’re) trying to go 1-0 each and every night.”

Stevens is no stranger to what good teams look like. After all, he was a big part of the Rams’ run to a sixth seed in the NCAA tournament back in 2022.

While the teams might have different personnel, there are still similarities to be found.

“Two totally different teams,” Stevens said. “Both teams are really talented. I remember that year, we felt depth, and togetherness was one of our biggest attributes. I’ll probably say that’s one of the similar aspects that we have on this year’s team as far as just guys we can rotate in (who have) experience and also just talent and playmaking and the will to win.”

The will to win: That’s what it all boils down to. Not the ranking, not the accolades but going 1-0 every game day.

While the entire team has their focus geared toward the games ahead and not on past games, they still recognize the gravity behind their greatness.

“It’s cool — I love when our players can feel good that they’re putting in the work and they’re seeing results of what they want,” Medved said. “I love that. That’s validation for them. It’s great for our fans. It’s great for people who follow CSU basketball, so there’s a ton of positives in it. It’s awesome.”

But as cool as it is, Medved is all about his players and how they feel, as Clifford said.

“I’m really heartbroken about injuries,” Medved said. “I just hurt for those kids. I’m thinking about what’s next. How do we get guys to step up? I’m scared to death out of guarding Tommy Bruner and Denver‘s offense, and that’s just how I’m wired.”

There’s no doubt why with Medved so passionate about how his players are feeling while being the face of history. They go out and play hard for him every single night.

And because of that, who’s not to say they could be national champions?

“I think from the beginning of the year, my goal coming here — and I think many of my teammates would say the same — is we want to be national champions,” Clifford said. “Now we want to win the Mountain West championship. That’s what everyone works for. … We’ve just got to come work each day and let the end goal take care of itself, but we’ve just got to continue to get better each day.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University guard Rashaan Mbemba (21) shoots the ball Nov. 10. After a tough game, CSU beat Wright State University 105-77.
International talent elevates Rams basketball to No. 13
Hannah Ronsiek with possession against High Point University Panthers December 5. CSU Rams win 93-61 against High Point University Panthers home at Moby Arena.
CSU women's basketball fights to remain undefeated without starting center
Colorado State University grad student Joe Palmer holds the basketball after a play in the Moby Arena on Nov. 29.
No. 20 CSU keeps undefeated season alive in thriller win against CU
Nique Clifford (10) swings off the rim after dunking the ball Nov. 10.
Buffs to Rams: Nique Clifford's journey to becoming a winning player
Colorado State University guard McKenna Hofschild (4) brings the ball up the court at the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Championships quarterfinals game against Boise State University in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 6. The Rams won 59-52.
McKenna Hofschild passes Ellen Nystrom in career assists as CSU defeats South Dakota Mines
Colorado State University number 12, Patrick Cartier, shoots a 3-pointer at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
Rams start, finish strong in victory over UMKC
More in Homepage
Sarthak Bharadwaj and Mukesh Sesekr discuss the things they like about being in Colorado at Eleven 13 Apartments in Fort Collins.
CSU students from India adapt to new lifestyle, educational cultures
A can of New Belgium Brewings Old Aggie lager is poured into a pint glass
Hop into homebrewing: A step-by-step guide
LFTE: International students make CSU a better place
LFTE: International students make CSU a better place
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker
Radka Buzkova lands after a serve in a doubles match against University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Laramie, Wyoming, April 8. The Rams lost 4-3.
Radka Buzkova fosters teamwork in individual sport
Looking down at the cove in RIomaggiore, Italy.
Studying abroad fosters self-awareness, appreciation of culture
More in Men's Basketball
A complete list of CSUs 1st-year student signings
A complete list of CSU's 1st-year student signings
Colorado State University number 10, Nique Clifford, makes a basket at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
CSU men's basketball rises to occasion, remains perfect in Greeley
Isaiah Stevens (4) and Nique Clifford (10) take the ball down court Nov. 10. Stevens broke a Colorado State University assist record for the fourth time with 14 assists in the game.
CSU men's basketball puts on passing clinic en route to record-breaking win
Guard Jalen Lake (15) shoots a three pointer over a defender at the University of Colorado Boulder basketball game
New season, new role: Jalen Lake embraces team-first mentality
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Steven dribbles the ball down the court at the mens basketball season-opener against Louisiana Tech Nov. 6. CSU won 81-73.
Late 2nd-half run propels CSU men's basketball to season-opener victory
Isaiah Stevens (4), a Colorado State University point guard, warms up before the mens basketball scrimmage Oct. 14. The mens basketball season starts Nov. 6 against Louisiana Tech.
Men's basketball begins quest back to NCAA tournament
About the Contributors
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.
Lucy Morantz, Co-Photo Director
Lucy Morantz is a fourth-year journalism and political science student minoring in legal studies. She is one of the two photo directors for the fall 2022 semester. Growing up with parents who met working as journalists, media has been an ever-present component of Morantz’s life, and this is ultimately what inspired her to pursue a degree and career in journalism. She had always been pulled toward career paths that provided a creative outlet; photojournalism and The Collegian have allowed her to do precisely that while simultaneously fostering her passions and gaining meaningful career experience.  Throughout her college years, Morantz has worked with The Collegian every year. Growing up with the publication this way has given her a unique perspective on all the ways student media has helped students achieve their post-graduation goals, making her excited to see what her own career path with lead to. Additionally, the opportunity to collaborate with so many other student journalists to create a final product will be her most valued takeaway from her time at Colorado State University. Beyond her role at The Collegian, Morantz is also a College of Liberal Arts student ambassador and has interned with various political organizations. Outside the newsroom and classroom, Morantz can most likely be found paddle boarding at Horsetooth Reservoir, strolling through Old Town with friends or curating a new hyper-specific playlist to match her many moods.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *