Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Lopez: I’m skipping this year’s ASCSU election; they don’t support all students

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor
April 2, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Over the four years I have been at Colorado State University, I have only voted in one Associated Students of CSU election. Given the recent diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that may be removed from the university without any input from students or the organization meant to represent us, I can confidently say that I won’t be voting in this year’s election either.

This isn’t because I’m a graduating senior who won’t be affected by the policies. Instead, I want to help create a future for a CSU community that actually focuses on what students believe is important. If the last few months have proven anything, the representatives we vote for don’t actually have influence, which is why I made the decision to withhold my vote in the ASCSU election.

“But knowing that I voted in the election last year, driven by the belief that voting is important, has sparked the following question: Do voting numbers really matter when it comes to influencing change?”

While there are valid arguments for the importance of voting in elections, my biggest reason for choosing to disregard them is the lack of meaningful action in support of students opposing the policy decisions. ASCSU does help with funding for student organizations and the Cultural Resource Centers, which is important to students, but this isn’t ASCSU’s only role when it comes to student advocacy.

During the ASCSU senate meeting Feb. 19, students arrived in large numbers to voice their concerns about Amy Parsons’ response to the U.S. Department of Education’s Dear Colleague letter. Students were told by the senate leaders to continue doing what most of the people upset by federal policy changes in the United States are already doing: contacting representatives. This failed to address the concerns of the very people ASCSU is supposed to represent.

So if I am choosing to vote for a student representative, I would ask that they are more knowledgeable on the practices of how to best address concerns about DEI policies at CSU, rather than simply encouraging the status quo, especially when they are supposed to have closer connections to university leaders and those who make these policy decisions on campus.

My decision to vote in the previous ASCSU election may not have been as conscious as the decision I’m choosing to make this year. But knowing that I voted in the election last year, driven by the belief that voting is important, has sparked the following question: Do voting numbers really matter when it comes to influencing change? Reflecting on my vote last year and seeing how this year’s outcome led to the loss of some very important aspects of my experience at CSU, it’s clearer to me that these elections don’t really do much for influencing change and establishing support on campus.

I know and understand a lot of what ASCSU does in terms of budgets because I have been a part of The Collegian editorial staff for two years. So I understand that there may be policies ASCSU must prioritize. But knowing what students want and the connections that need to be made in order to support all students on CSU’s campus is important. And maybe then there would be a motive for me — if I weren’t graduating — to start voting again.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Seymour: Overorganization stresses you out more than it helps
Seymour: Overorganization stresses you out more than it helps
Souza: Rate My Professors isn't accurate
Souza: Rate My Professors isn't accurate
Image of cartoon CSU buildings.
Bisant: CSU's architectural range cultivates scattered yet intriguing campus
More in Homepage
Image of cartoon mail box with the words "Letter From the Editor."
LFTE: Student civic engagement in ASCSU elections is more important than ever
Image of an open door that says "College of Liberal Arts" on it.
ASCSU senate race sees unprecedented interest from Liberal Arts candidates
The 2025 Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Candidate Brooke Reese poses for a photo March 31.
ASCSU Elections: Meet speaker of the senate candidate Brooke Reese
More in Opinion
April Fools': 5 incontrovertible reasons why you should immediately abandon your family, career and personal autonomy to join a cult today!
April Fools': 5 incontrovertible reasons why you should immediately abandon your family, career and personal autonomy to join a cult today!
April Fools': 5 baby names that may really lean into your executive order preferences
April Fools': 5 baby names that may really lean into your executive order preferences
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: CSU TPUSA anti-trans event puts students at risk of harm
About the Contributors
Dominique Lopez
Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor

Returning as opinion editor for the 2024-25 school year, Dominique Lopez is eager to once again foster a space where a multiplicity of voices and perspectives is published by the opinion desk.

Hailing from Alamosa, Colorado, Lopez moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University in 2021. She is studying journalism and media communication with a minor in women’s studies, and she is in her final year at CSU.

Lopez first joined The Collegian because she sought a place where she could have a voice. After spending three years at The Collegian — one of those years as an opinion editor — Lopez invites all voices to write for the opinion desk. She encourages writers to use their voice and challenge themselves to write about topics that are not often given space in media and communication. She believes it is of utmost importance that opinion writers approach each topic from a responsible and well-informed position.

Lopez challenges herself to find the hidden story, which is largely why she chose to write as well as why she continues to share her thoughts within her writing, all while making sure the voice of a writer still shows.

When Lopez isn’t typing away at a keyboard, attending classes or working at the local swim school, she can be found reading books, watching her favorite TV shows or stress baking — sometimes all at the same time.

Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.