Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking: University administration releases statement in response to Department of Education directive

Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
February 18, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons sent an email to students and faculty Tuesday afternoon addressing concerns over recent federal directives impacting higher education.

The email specifically addresses the Dear Colleague letter that was released by the Department of Education Friday, Feb. 14, which directed all K-12 schools, colleges and universities in the country to end racial preferences and considerations in academic settings.

The letter included a description of President Donald Trump’s administration’s interpretation of antidiscrimination law following the 2023 Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which declared the use of race as a consideration in college admissions practices unlawful.

The DOE letter states that educational institutions that receive federal funding are prohibited from “using race in decisions pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and all other aspects of student, academic and campus life.”

Educational institutions were given 14 days from the release of the letter to comply with the regulations outlined by the DOE or face losing federal funding, which makes up approximately a third of CSU’s overall budget.

Parsons addressed the legal concerns brought up with the DOE’s interpretation of the law, clarifying CSU’s position.

“We are confident that the institution currently complies with the law, as we do not use race as a factor in admissions, financial aid, employment or housing, and our cultural centers and identity-based support resources are open to all students,” Parsons’ statement reads.

While Parsons’ email included reassurances that the university is in compliance with the law, it also stated that this directive will result in change at the university.

“Given the university’s reliance on federal funding, it is necessary to take additional steps to follow the federal administration’s new interpretations,” Parsons’ statement reads.

Starting immediately, the university will begin making adjustments to job duties, university policies and human resources processes, the email read. Parsons did not include any further details on what positions and policies will be affected or how they will change.

In the email, Parson’s addressed the uncertainty many students and faculty currently face.

For some members of our community, these changes will be disruptive and concerning, and I understand that many individuals feel uncertain,” Parsons’ statement reads. “I ask that we extend grace, dignity and respect to each of our fellow Rams.”

The email included a link to the new CSU webpage on federal updates that was launched Saturday, Feb. 8, in a similar email from Parsons.

This is an ongoing situation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
CSU administration responds to federal actions impacting community
The Warner College of Natural Resources building main entrance March 12, 2024.
Natural Resources building floods, classes relocated
Breaking news: CSU announces new VP for university advancement
Breaking news: CSU announces new VP for university advancement
About the Contributors
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.