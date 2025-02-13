Breaking: University administration releases statement in response to Department of Education directive

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons sent an email to students and faculty Tuesday afternoon addressing concerns over recent federal directives impacting higher education.

The email specifically addresses the Dear Colleague letter that was released by the Department of Education Friday, Feb. 14, which directed all K-12 schools, colleges and universities in the country to end racial preferences and considerations in academic settings.

The letter included a description of President Donald Trump’s administration’s interpretation of antidiscrimination law following the 2023 Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which declared the use of race as a consideration in college admissions practices unlawful.

The DOE letter states that educational institutions that receive federal funding are prohibited from “using race in decisions pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and all other aspects of student, academic and campus life.”

Educational institutions were given 14 days from the release of the letter to comply with the regulations outlined by the DOE or face losing federal funding, which makes up approximately a third of CSU’s overall budget.

Parsons addressed the legal concerns brought up with the DOE’s interpretation of the law, clarifying CSU’s position.

“We are confident that the institution currently complies with the law, as we do not use race as a factor in admissions, financial aid, employment or housing, and our cultural centers and identity-based support resources are open to all students,” Parsons’ statement reads.

While Parsons’ email included reassurances that the university is in compliance with the law, it also stated that this directive will result in change at the university.

“Given the university’s reliance on federal funding, it is necessary to take additional steps to follow the federal administration’s new interpretations,” Parsons’ statement reads.

Starting immediately, the university will begin making adjustments to job duties, university policies and human resources processes, the email read. Parsons did not include any further details on what positions and policies will be affected or how they will change.

In the email, Parson’s addressed the uncertainty many students and faculty currently face.

“For some members of our community, these changes will be disruptive and concerning, and I understand that many individuals feel uncertain,” Parsons’ statement reads. “I ask that we extend grace, dignity and respect to each of our fellow Rams.”

The email included a link to the new CSU webpage on federal updates that was launched Saturday, Feb. 8, in a similar email from Parsons.

This is an ongoing situation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.