This week in ASCSU: Students advocate for CRCs, DEIA

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 19 for the 21st session of the 54th senate.

Following the swearing-in of new senators and associates, additional members of the ASCSU Elections Committee were ratified. Following Q&A discussion and debate, the candidates were approved with unanimous consent.

Senate then moved to gallery input, in which over 50 students made statements in response to a universitywide email from CSU President Amy Parsons, addressing the Dear Colleague letter released by the Department of Education.

The letter prohibits federally funded educational institutions from using racial preferences in all aspects of higher education and student life. Institutions were given 14 days to comply with new regulations or lose federal funding, which makes up roughly one-third of CSU’s budget.

Following a protest on the Lory Student Center Plaza and a march to the Administration Building, students packed into the ASCSU Senate Chambers to express their concerns, primarily about what CSU’s compliance with new federal measures will mean for Cultural Resource Centers.

“Like many of my peers, I find community in my CRC,” Haydin Johnson said. “I find support emotionally and socially. The support I find here is different. These centers do not exist for the fun of it. They do not exist to exclude the majority; they exist to support the students of this university whose needs are historically — and on the rest of this campus — overlooked.”

The concerns raised by students reflect fears that the potential removal of Cultural Resource Centers would erase a key pillar of community for marginalized students. Many argued that the university is contradicting its own mission and principles.

“Without the Cultural Resource Centers, the mission and principles of CSU do not exist,” Martin Castañon said. “You cannot say you value inclusion, integrity, respect, service and social justice in the same breath and take away these resources for these students. Put your money where your mouth is, CSU.”

Michael May, co-chair of CSU’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America, said the issue is the start of a larger attack on marginalized communities in higher education and called on the community to take action.

“Right now, our university has the chance to stand alongside the students that pay to go to their institution,” May said. “This cannot be allowed to be taken on by state institutions, by local institutions. This is an unconstitutional measure, and we need to do whatever we can possibly do to stop it because if we don’t, then who will?”

Sen. Yoseline Rivera, who represents El Centro, emphasized the legacies and advocacy efforts of CRCs and warned that inaction will erase years of progress.

“For years, these offices have fought tirelessly through the advocacy of students, and we must ensure that this hard work is not erased,” Rivera said. “The university has benefited from our presence for far too long, only to treat us as disposable when it becomes inconvenient. CSU should not comply with federal orders that threaten our existence.”

Following gallery input, the executive, legislative and judicial branches provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events.

During executive reports, ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo made a statement calling on students to take action and assured students that their sense of community will not be taken away, regardless of policy changes.

“It doesn’t matter who is in the White House — they can never take away the ability for all of us to be in community with one another, and I think that’s something we need to lean into, especially now,” DeSalvo said. “I urge you all to contact your members of Congress, call the Department of Education, leave a nice voicemail for the White House and say many of the same things that you said tonight. Let them know how you feel. That’s where the work is.”

Moving onto new business, Bill #5411, “Funding the Lavender Cabinet,” was introduced.

If passed, $7,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund would be allocated to fund the Lavender Cabinet for the rest of the spring semester. The cabinet serves CSU students by providing gender-affirming garments, hygiene products and various other resources to the student body.

The bill was sent to the budgetary affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion, internal affairs and university affairs committees for further review.

ASCSU Senate will resume Feb. 26.

