Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Students, community call on CSU administration to support DEIA, CRCs

Aubree Miller, News Editor
February 19, 2025
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
A Colorado State University student holds up a sign during a demonstration in support of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, organized by CSU students Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Following a recent letter sent out by the Department of Education, Colorado State University students and community members gathered Wednesday to call on the administration to keep funding and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and Cultural Resource Centers. Beginning on the Lory Student Center Plaza followed by a march to the Administration Building, the protest brought around 300 people to campus for calls to action.

The letter, which has been labeled an attack on diversity, states that educators across the country have been “smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race-consciousness into everyday training, programming and discipline,” and that such practices are “discriminatory.”

Colorado State University students demonstrate on campus to bring awareness to the potential loss of the university’s Cultural Resource Centers Wednesday, Feb. 19. (The Collegian | Lauren Mascardo)

Shortly following the publication of the letter, CSU President Amy Parsons sent out a statement expressing confidence that CSU currently complies with the law but additional steps will be taken as necessary.

Many students were concerned for the future of CSU’s CRCs if funding is cut, as well as the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The initial gathering on The Plaza included safety information and various chants, including, “The students united will never be defeated,” and, “No DEI is unjust; education for all of us.”

CSU Vice President of Student Affairs Blanche Hughes was present on The Plaza but did not provide comment when approached, and directed The Collegian to CSU Marketing and Communications.

Associated Students of CSU President Nick DeSalvo was also in attendance and provided a comment.

The purpose of being at the protest was “to make it clear that the federal government can try to take away titles, they could take away job descriptions, they could take away physical meeting spaces, but they can’t take away a community that we choose to build together,” DeSalvo said. “And ultimately, that’s what this is all about, to show that we’re here and united; folks across backgrounds, coming together for a common cause.”

Following chanting and the march to the Administration Building, numerous students and community advocates spoke, including former director of El Centro, Guadalupe Salazar.

“El Centro was a home away from home for … almost 35 years, and this is sad today, what is happening, and I’m so happy that you’re here,” Salazar said. “I love the students. I love El Centro, and for it to be attacked today because of your president — not my president — we have to do this together, and we cannot take this just laying down.”

Colorado State University students chant along with the CSU student coalition of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility Feb. 19. (The Collegian | Lauren Mascardo)

Ella Smith, a CSU student who worked to organize the protest with the CSU Student Coalition for DEIA, spoke at various points throughout the protest.

“They can try to take away our funding; they can try to take away our rights, but they can’t take away what we have right here: our community,” Smith said. “They can try to kill us, but they can’t kill us in any way that fucking matters.”

A document signed by CRCs and other offices on campus was read aloud by students, detailing changes that have been made across the university in an effort to comply with federal administrative guidelines.

“All DEI training for faculty and staff through the Office of Inclusive Excellence has been paused,” the document reads. “There have been indications that the academic department of race, gender and ethnic studies will be dismantled, but the program’s faculty and students have been insufficiently informed.”

Speeches followed the return to The Plaza as well, with a student from the Black/African American Cultural Center sharing their thoughts.

“They use us,” they said. “They use our bodies; they use our minds; they make us build this system and these structures. Our blood is on this soil, and they tell us that we do not deserve anything.”

Among community members in attendance was a man who shared his experience as a Navy veteran who fought during the Vietnam War.

“I am here to say that I still love this country,” he said. “What is happening now is abhorrent. … I am on Social Security. I lose that, I’m going to be living under a bridge with my wife. Believe you, me, we need to fight like hell. … I thank you all for being here. I’m glad I was able to speak. I’m surprised I was able to speak … God bless America.”

The protest ended with a call to action from Smith — not just to the administration but to the students.

“I want all of us to try to at least go and visit a minimum of one Cultural Resource Center,” they said. “Support our Centers.”

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Breaking: University administration releases statement in response to Department of Education directive
Breaking: University administration releases statement in response to Department of Education directive
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
CSU administration responds to federal actions impacting community
The Warner College of Natural Resources building main entrance March 12, 2024.
Natural Resources building floods, classes relocated
More in Campus
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons poses for a photo on the steps of the Administration Building Feb. 17.
President Amy Parsons reflects on time at CSU, mission moving forward
The Colorado State University Administration building faces north March 9, 2024.
Federal actions raise funding concerns for CSU, nationwide academic research
Students gathered infront of the steps of CSU's administration building in front of a snow-covered Oval chanting and hold signs such as "All power to the people," "America was built by immigrants," "Undocumented hands pay taxes, too," and "No one is illegal, protect immigrants."
Students demand CSU become sanctuary campus for undocumented peers
More in Homepage
Love bombing: What it is, how it works
Love bombing: What it is, how it works
Illustration of a woman sitting at a candlelit dinner facing a mirror with her reflection in it.
Bisant: Self-dates are more valuable than you may think
Competitor Evan Ellis, who has been skiing since the age of 5, rips on the middle rail during the open section of RailJam Feb. 13. The event was organized by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Snowriders Club.
RailJam returns to highlight student snow athletics
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.