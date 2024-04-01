Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Music thundered across the Lory Student Center West Lawn, now covered in snow, as students danced, chatted...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

Proulx: Biden’s temporary port in Gaza is nowhere near enough

Caden Proulx, Print Director
April 4, 2024
Proulx%3A+Bidens+temporary+port+in+Gaza+is+nowhere+near+enough
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Prominent news outlets such as The New York Times and CBS have hailed President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as “raucous” and “defiant.” Particularly, the media have been highlighting a specific announcement from the Biden administration to build a temporary emergency port off the Gaza coast to deliver humanitarian aid.

Ad

While it’s a great step forward that the United States is finally providing humanitarian aid to people living in the Gaza Strip, which has been facing the deaths of children due to starvation, it’s not enough.

“The point is Biden needs to — and morally should — take a stronger stance against Israel if he wants to beat Donald Trump in November, and we need to stop praising him for this port and call it what it really is.”

The Biden administration has sent billions of dollars to Israel to directly support the military while simultaneously giving almost no aid to Gaza and vetoing a ceasefire resolution repeatedly in the United Nations. The only reason Biden is deciding to do this now is not that he’s secretly a compassionate man with a big heart but that he is deeply unpopular right now with young voters, and he was just shown that in the primary election.

Biden won his 2020 campaign because of states like Michigan, where the uncommitted delegates movement first took off. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was unable to secure crucial swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona, which Biden was able to pick up in 2020 by the skin of his teeth.

He is realizing he needs to step back from such a supportive position with Israel before November, or he will lose a lot of the youth vote — not to mention many other groups of voters — enough to swing an election.

You’re probably thinking, “Caden, he is a president in the middle of an election season; of course he is going to do what he needs to win,” but this falls short of accurately demonstrating Generation Z’s exhaustion with Biden. It’s not only the Israel-Hamas war; it’s also climate change, Biden’s age and a largely absent vice president who has not been helping with this disconnect.

This aid plan, quite frankly, is a half-assed solution to placate the Democratic Party and is not going to work on Gen Z. Furthermore, thousands of innocent civilians continue to be brutally murdered or starved to death.

Plain and simple, the U.S. and Biden are responsible for the current disaster he claims to have so much sympathy for.

The point is Biden needs to — and morally should — take a stronger stance against Israel if he wants to beat Donald Trump in November, and we need to stop praising him for this port and call it what it really is.

This isn’t a pro-Israel or pro-Palestine argument anymore. It hasn’t been for a while; it’s an emergency that needs to be stopped with the same amount of condemnation the U.S. has been serving Russia and the same amount of aid it has been giving Ukraine.

Ad

When I speak to my friends or classmates, Biden is largely described as evil, and why should he not be?

Repeatedly and single-handedly, the United States has stopped peace from happening for both Israelis and Palestinians, whether it’s through our military shipments to Israel or vetoing ceasefire resolutions and downplaying the genocide on the world stage.

So no, Mr. President, I am not super thrilled that when given numerous chances to help the people of Gaza, you instead decided to cash in politically with a temporary solution you know damn well won’t end the suffering anytime soon. All that Biden’s State of the Union gave us was confirmation that Biden will continue to do whatever the fuck he wants because we, once again, have the two shittiest options for president on planet Earth.

Reach Caden Proulx at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Pavelko: Campus is better when its warm outside
Pavelko: Campus is better when it's warm outside
Souza: National election stigmas challenge ASCSU elections
Souza: National election stigmas challenge ASCSU elections
Proulx: CSU knows many cant finish college in 4 years but doesnt care
Proulx: CSU knows many can't finish college in 4 years but doesn't care
Photo Illustration by Eli Crocker | The Collegian
Pavelko: Public transportation is actually more fun than you think
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
More in Homepage
A man and a woman perform on stage.
'Big Fish' premiere tells lively, heartfelt story
Former competitive swimmer for the University of Kentucky Riley Gaines speaks for CSUs student chapter of Turning Point USA April 3. There was nothing we could do as female athletes, Gaines said. I got to personally witness and really feel the effect that this infringement — or what I would call an injustice — had on myself and my teammates and competitors.
CSU TPUSA hosts Riley Gaines' Reclaim Feminism event
Special guest Julia Ioffe speaks during the 2024 Colorado State University International Symposium in the Lory Student Center April 2.
Keynote speaker Julia Ioffe visits CSU to discuss democracy
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Climbing gear sits on a rock.
CSU climbing wall creates culture of acceptance
A barista sets a drink down on the bar.
Starry Night in Old Town serves coffee with rich history
More in Opinion
April Fools: 5 baby names so good, youll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
April Fools': 5 baby names so good, you'll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
Garmin Monterra GPS
April Fools': CSU should insert trackers into students
Dune: Part Two intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
'Dune: Part Two' intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *