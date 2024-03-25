Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Pavelko: Public transportation is actually more fun than you think

Hana Pavelko, Collegian Columnist
March 26, 2024
Photo+Illustration+by+Eli+Crocker+%7C+The+Collegian
Photo Illustration by Eli Crocker | The Collegian

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

College is supposed to be full of new journeys to embark on, new friends to make, new classes to take and new clubs to join. Colorado State University has so many opportunities students can take advantage of during their time here. For many, being here and attending college is their first time away from home, and the newfound independence can be liberating.

However, many first-year college students do not end up bringing a car with them, which can be a hindrance to their ability to truly embrace their independence. Even I thought not having a car for a year would make it hard to do anything off campus and get anywhere without getting an Uber or asking a friend for a ride. 

Taking the bus is like finding another community of your own outside of your classes. While you all have your own destination, you are all traveling on the same route. It gives you an odd sense of camaraderie as you go along your way with the other passengers.”

Without a car, you have to look for other transportation options, the most obvious alternative being public transportation. When I found out Fort Collins actually had a really nice bus system, I was a little nervous to use it for the first time, especially by myself. It was nerve-wracking when I stood at the bus stop waiting for my ride; however, I soon found out that my fears were all for nothing. 

Although I was originally nervous about accidentally getting off at the wrong stop or getting on the wrong bus entirely, I found that riding the bus was relatively easy.

With a little bit of research to make sure I was taking the right bus to get to where I wanted to go, I was relatively confident that I would not get lost on my journey. Taking the bus is a fairly simple process, and I felt silly for having worried so much.

Riding the bus has actually become one of my favorite experiences in college. The bus drivers are always kind, offering you a smile whenever you get on, and the passengers are sure to thank them and wish them a good day when they get off.

Taking the bus is like finding another community of your own outside of your classes. While you all have your own destination, you are all traveling on the same route. It gives you an odd sense of camaraderie as you go along your way with the other passengers. It offers a nice change of pace from a solitary trip in your car.

Public transportation also teaches you important skills such as time management and scheduling. You have to ensure that you are at the bus stop at the right time and make sure you allow yourself enough time to get to your destination. It is a great introductory step into the world of being an independent college student. 

While the idea of taking the bus might at first feel scary, give it a try. College is for new experiences and stepping out of your comfort zone, and taking the bus is a nice first step. It might just end up being your new favorite mode of transportation.

But seriously, make sure you get on the right bus.

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.
