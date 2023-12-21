Pavelko: Taylor Swift spoiled her fans to her own downfall

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

When I was a teenage girl, I listened to nothing but Taylor Swift. Now, even though her music makes up a large portion of my playlists, she’s not the only artist I listen to. And I can’t deny that I know the words to every one of her songs. I like her music, and I am not ashamed to admit it.

Swift made history in 2023 when she began her legendary Eras Tour, becoming the most streamed artist in 2023 on Spotify and Apple Music. She was even featured as the 2023 Time Person of the Year. Swift has made headlines around the country. And yes, her fans have cheered her on throughout every accomplishment, but what is next?

It seems like Swift has oversaturated her fans with content to her own detriment.

Swift had a constant stream of music releases since 2019, when her album “Lover” came out. Swift has released at least one album per year — either consisting of brand new music or a rerecord of one of her old albums. This came as part of her journey to reclaim her music after breaking ties with her record label and Scooter Braun.

Despite the almost continuous new content, some fans are still desperate for more. They are anxiously waiting for the release date of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)“ to be announced, and they are now waiting for their fourth speculated announcement date, Feb. 16, to come. Swift’s latest album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” was released Oct. 27, 2023. Yet fans are expecting Swift to release another album only four months after the release of her last one. These are some huge expectations of the singer and a lot of pressure to put on her.

While Swift’s fans — Swifties, as they call themselves — continue to support all of her actions, it appears as if some are ungrateful for the amount of content Swift provides them with. Some are unsatisfied with the vault tracks, some complain that the newly recorded versions sound too different from the originals and some think that more music videos are long overdue for the rerecords.

It appears that Swifties are insatiable when it comes to Swift’s content, and she has indulged them for far too long. After two rerecords and plenty of singles in 2023, it is unclear if Swift will be able to keep up the pace at which she released music last year — not to mention that after her rerecording journey is finished, Swift will have to rely on newly written music to release albums. Songs and albums take time to record and produce. There could be a huge delay in music from Swift after her last two Taylor’s Version albums are released.

Swifties have been spoiled by the constant stream of content and have no idea how to be patient anymore. There were three years between the release of the original version of Swift’s “1989” and “Reputation.” But if another drought like this were to come now, I have no doubt that fans would be enraged about having to wait so long for another album.

Fans and nonfans alike need to recognize that Swift needs a break from her constant flow of music. Especially with her newfound relationship with Travis Kelce, she should be able to focus on her personal life rather than the demands of her fans.

Rather than feeling pressured to rush her writing, a break might allow Swift to produce another hit album.

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.