Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably,...

Colorado State University students and Fort Collins community members gathered in the Lory Student Center...

Kennedy McDowell carves path for LGBTQIA+ athletes in stalwart fashion

For Kennedy McDowell on the Colorado State football team, his experience of being openly gay and playing...

LFTE: Queer voices in media elevate queer communities

Collegian editorial staff
November 30, 2023
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Dear readers,

As we prepared for this special edition, we contemplated the intersectional nature of being queer. While we often cling to a label or community, no two queer people will experience their world in the same way. Holding any minority identity does not make someone part of a monolith. This is true of every identity and is part of what makes the queer community beautiful.

Queerness is experienced alongside other realities; we experience the world through multiple lenses. We have thrived in worlds that didn’t want us, and should you ever accuse us of all being the same, you would be denying hundreds of years of culture and counterculture that our found families have built.

Our struggles and passions have seeped into popular culture, pulling us from shadows of the early ballroom scene to the limelight of social media trends. Look at drag and its influence on current fashion trends, and tell me you don’t see its influence on culture.

But no matter the level of appreciation for queer culture, we still see discrimination. We witness our rights, our loves and our identities debated in state capitals and on TV screens.

We see grand social media battles about the so-called “threat” of our presence in the world. We are left to defend the acceptability of our love. No trending hashtag will heal the damage we experience through legal and social repression in our younger years.

As journalists, we see how culture evolves, and we take it upon ourselves to share that evolution through storytelling. We try our best to be objective, sharing every conceivable angle with readers. Our role is to reflect the world back on itself as it is, but that is not without its complications. 

When those identities of “journalist” and “queer person” intersect, it can be difficult to find a place between the news we report and personal experiences. We not only have to witness and experience injustice, but we also have to confront the perpetrators and ask why they behave the way they do. 

It is difficult to combat any bias as a journalist, but it is exceptionally difficult to face those who have made the world an unwelcoming place for us personally. Representing every conceivable angle of a story becomes a daunting task when some of those angles are vehemently anti-LGBTQIA+.

Alongside our responsibility to report on ugly truths, we are granted the immense privilege of elevating underrepresented voices in our community. We may not be able to dictate the actions of those around us, but we can give voice to the voiceless and challenge misconceptions while contributing to the broader narrative of queerness. 

As we watch governments across the country move to put queer communities at risk with “don’t say gay,” book bans and restrictions on trans athletes, it is as important as ever to elevate queer voices. With this edition, we hope to highlight our local LGBTQIA+ community and provide perspective on key issues. 

Sincerely,

Queer-identifying employees and their allies at The Collegian

Reach the editorial staff at letters@collegian.com.
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


