Breaking: Suspect in Oct. 12 shooting confirmed to be CSU student, receiving treatment for serious injuries

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The name, criminal charges and medical condition of the suspect of the Oct. 12 officer-involved shooting on Colorado State University’s campus have been released.

Colorado’s Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team confirmed Oct. 16 through a Fort Collins Police Services press release that the suspect is Brooks Bottenhorn, a CSU junior. The release alleged Bottenhorn fired a handgun then made an advance toward a CSU Police Department sergeant, who had responded to a report of a person acting erratically.

“Bottenhorn fired a round into that building and then advanced towards the sergeant while still armed with the handgun,” the press release reads. “The sergeant fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect.”

Bottenhorn is still receiving treatment at a local hospital and is expected to survive. He has been charged by the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office with three felonies and three misdemeanors: criminal mischief, felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

“(These) charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” the press release reads. “As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to release any additional information at this time.”

Reach Willow Engle at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.