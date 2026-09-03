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Breaking: Bear reported in Corbett Hall area

Chloe Rios, News Editor
September 3, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

On Sep. 3. a Colorado State University alert reported a bear in the area surrounding Corbett Hall on the north end of campus. This is the second bear to have made its way onto campus recently.

As of about 9 a.m., Nik Olsen, director of crisis communications and public information officer at CSU, said the bear is in a tree in the Corbett area.

Wildlife responders are working to safely relocate the bear, the alert reads. It is advised to avoid the area for the bear’s safety as well as that of the responders on scene.

The notification of the bear follows an alert sent earlier in the morning at 8:25 a.m., informing the public that there was police activity at Corbett Hall. At the time, the reason for police activity was unclear.

Increased wildlife activity in urban areas has been caused by the drought and intense heat in Colorado this year, according to experts.

All additional sightings should be reported to CSU Police Department at (970) 491-6425.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.