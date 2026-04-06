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CSU President Amy Parsons reflects on university triumphs, community concerns in annual Collegian interview

Chloe Waskey and Laila Shekarchian
April 6, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons poses for a portrait in the Lory Student Center March 26.

In the midst of budget season chaos, new student access initiatives, campus challenges and shifting federal directives, Colorado State University’s 16th president, Amy Parsons, sat down with The Collegian to reflect on her third year as president and discuss what lies ahead. 

An alumna, Parsons said improving access to education at CSU has been at the forefront of her mind throughout her tenure as president. She pointed to new initiatives launched this academic year like CSU Spur Start, a Denver-based academic program, and Ram Transfer Academy, a program for prospective CSU students at Front Range Community College, as reflections of the university’s land-grant identity. 

“We want every student, especially in Colorado, whether they’re urban or rural, no matter where they come from, to know that CSU is here for them,” Parsons said. “So it’s making that climate here for them. It’s investing in financial aid. It’s finding these new, innovative ways for them to come in. And this is an area where we want to be the best at, and I think that it’s our duty as leaders of CSU to make sure that we’re here for all students.”

Part of CSU’s appeal, Parsons said, is its commitment to fostering student success both inside and outside of the classroom. Opening the university’s doors to students across the nation has created a unique environment of diverse backgrounds and viewpoints that Parsons said students should take advantage of. 

“I tell (students), don’t just come to college and go hear the speakers who you think you’re going to agree with or stick with the same people who have the same beliefs or come from the same place,” Parsons said. “Intentionally stretch. Make friends with people who are super, super different from you are. And really, that’s the value of being here. That’s the cauldron of democracy.” 

The Associated Students of CSU is one method of democratic deliberation that Parsons is no stranger to. A former student senator herself, Parsons meets regularly with the various student-led committees and executive members to get a better idea of what students want from their administration. 

“We’re around students, listening to them all the time, and that’s really important to hear the student voice, and ASCSU is a great conduit for the student voice,” Parsons said.

Parsons said her and the outgoing ASCSU President Jakye Nunley and Vice President Joseph Godshall have spent the past year discussing matters of affordability, traditions and university commencement, among other things. She said she has an upcoming appointment with the incoming ASCSU president and vice president, Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Ben Gregg, to discuss upcoming plans and initiatives as well.

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons speaks to The Collegian’s news editors during her annual interview March 26. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

“The outgoing administration has been really great to work with,” Parsons said. “They were really, really involved in traditions this year, and I admired that. I appreciated that about them on game days, how they can get more students involved in different ways, and they’re a really hard-working administration. I would imagine that the new administration coming in is also interested in student engagement and those traditions and how to get more students involved on campus, but I have a meeting coming up with them before the end of the year, so I look forward to hearing what their priorities are going to be.” 

A billboard on the corner of the street
A new digital billboard stands on the corner of Shields and Elizabeth just outside of Moby Arena Dec. 1, 2025. (Collegian | Lauren Mascardo)

The year has not been without disagreement between the student body and CSU administration, however. CSU’s new partnership with Street Media Group to place billboards across campus resulted in significant backlash from students and the surrounding community. 

After legislation to regulate the billboards was rejected, Parsons reiterated that the billboards serve to improve campus safety and said they have so far served that purpose. She said the revenue generated from additional advertising goes back to student safety initiatives and stood by CSU’s investment in such matters.

“I’ve heard some of those concerns, and I think, you know, one reason that we wanted to have those signs (is) as a way to easily push out safety information to students,” Parsons said. “When we’re not doing that university advertising or safety advertising, to the extent there’s advertising, that revenue goes to safety investments on campus. So that was the impetus behind it.” 

University policies on chalking became another pressing issue early in the academic year. The new policy, which has since been suspended, stated that chalking is only permitted on the Lory Student Center Plaza for “publicizing official programming or events sponsored by a CSU college, division or office or any of CSU’s recognized student organizations or groups.”

Parsons said the decision to change the policy was made after targeted hateful messages made some students feel unsafe. 

“Big public institutions (are) one of the only places in the country that really gets to grapple with First Amendment, freedom of speech, assembly, religion,” Parsons said. “It’s really interesting. I think CSU, historically, has been really good at this and really cultivated it as part of our role in democracy. So I personally love working on these issues. I think it’s really, really interesting. And I think it’s great that students are so passionate about it.” 

After weeks of mounting dissent from students, the administration reinstated the old chalking policy and assembled a shared governance group to revise the code. Parsons said she is still awaiting their recommendation and is prepared to accept whatever they suggest but understands that the initial level of transparency and collaboration may not have been adequate.

a cardboard sign reading, "does my chalk hurt your ego?"
A protester holds a sign reading, “Does my chalk hurt your ego?” while attending Colorado State University’s Fall Address on The Oval, protesting for students’ free speech rights when chalking on the Lory Student Center Plaza Oct. 8, 2025. (Collegian | Abigail Burns)

“At the time, and looking back, we probably should have taken more of a pause and said, ‘We understand that, and we’re going to get more perspectives,’” Parsons said. “So we pulled it back, said we’re not going to institute it. We’re going to go through this thoughtful process with everybody’s opinions.”

Beyond campus-specific challenges, Parsons’ presidency has unfolded during a period of national uncertainty for higher education as President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly shifted federal education policies and threatened university funding. 

“I think back a year from now, when the (Trump) administration was still pretty new and they were issuing a lot of things out of the White House, and every university in the country was grappling with, ‘Were they legal? What do they mean? What do we do about them?’ And that was a really challenging time,” Parsons said.

Last spring, 16 CSU students’ visas were revoked by the Trump administration, sparking widespread concern on campus about the safety of undocumented and international students. The government also promised to take action against all public institutions that have diversity, equity and inclusion policies, stirring up anxieties that vital resources for marginalized students could be at risk. Several research grants and contracts were subject to new restrictive guidelines, and several areas of CSU research were scrutinized.

“They were threatening everybody to pull back our research dollars,” Parsons said. “That’s real people’s jobs, all of these different things. It was tough. It’s no less tough now, but we’ve weathered a lot in the last year, and hopefully you’ll see that.”

CSU received criticism for not directly addressing a lot of the anxieties students had, instead referring inquiring parties to the Federal Updates website for information. Although this limited response led to a number of student demonstrations asking Parsons to take a stand, she said the university was strategically navigating the situation behind the scenes. 

“I met with hundreds of students as we were going through that publicly, privately, just hearing their concerns and trying to explain why CSU was taking certain actions or not taking certain actions, and that’s all we can do going forward,” Parsons said. “We understand there’s anxiety with this administration. There are challenges to higher education.” 

Parsons said she is proud of the work she did to protect students. Resources and research funding are largely intact, she said, and the university is still able to carry out its mission. She pointed to the numerous lawsuits that CSU has taken part in and said many of the CSU administration’s worst fears did not manifest. 

“Our Cultural Resource Centers are open and functioning, and a lot of the things that we were worried about that we would have to take action on, we haven’t,” Parsons said. “I feel like we’ve weathered it pretty well. It’s a difficult area to communicate because you don’t want to draw more attention to what you’re doing or not doing while you’re trying to make the right decisions for our students and our faculty — and that’s really how we show up every day, is making sure that we’re true to our mission. We’re true to our students. We’re protecting our students. That’s always our No. 1 priority, is student success and having a lot of conversations about it.” 

Parsons ended the interview with a similar prevailing sentiment of pride in CSU, pointing to CSU’s women’s basketball championship victory in March. She said the widespread excitement around the victory is indicative of a broader community that supports one another and cheers each other on. 

“Here at CSU, I’m really proud of the culture that we have of supporting our women athletes, supporting our women leaders,” Parsons said. “That was just really meaningful and fun for me. Makes me proud of our whole community to support the women like that.”

Reach Laila Shekarchian and Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Laila Shekarchian
Laila Shekarchian, News Editor
Laila Shekarchian is thrilled to step into the role of news editor at The Collegian for her final semester at CSU.   Shekarchian first joined The Collegian as a staff reporter on the news, life & culture and arts & entertainment desks during her freshman year before serving as the ASCSU beat reporter throughout her sophomore year and first semester of her junior year.   In her time covering student government, Shekarchian developed a strong interest in campus policy and student advocacy, and she looks forward to passing on the ASCSU beat and improving its coverage through her role as news editor.   Shekarchian will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Following her time at CSU, she plans to attend law school and pursue international law to continue her advocacy for immigrant and global communities.   As an Iranian-American, Shekarchian has long been interested in international media and politics and enjoys spending time abroad exploring new places and cultures. Her background has shaped both her academic interests and her journalistic approach, emphasizing representation and cultural understanding.   When she is not in the ASCSU Senate Chambers or chasing a story on campus, she enjoys traveling, cooking, hiking and spending time with her friends, dog and cat. Shekarchian is excited to take on this new role and looks forward to another wonderful semester with The Collegian.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.