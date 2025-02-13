Students demand CSU become sanctuary campus for undocumented peers

Following recent executive orders by President Donald Trump’s administration, deportation has become an ever-growing fear among the undocumented community. Colorado State University student activists gathered Thursday, Feb. 13, to march for the safety and rights of undocumented students.

CSU’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America organized the march and delivered a petition that collected over 3,000 signatures. The petition, which was posted around campus for around two weeks, demanding that CSU be declared a sanctuary school, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be unable to enforce policies on CSU’s campus.

“The school must provide all professors, administrators, CSU (Police Department) and other staff with training on how to respond to ICE personnel who are requesting information about CSU students and/or attempting to enter CSU property,” the petition reads. “CSU should refuse ICE personnel access into any part of CSU not accessible to the general public without a judicial warrant signed by a neutral judge or magistrate.”

Before delivering the petition to the administration building, organizers and attendees gathered on the Lory Student Center Plaza for chants, introductions and discussion of safety information. Many protesters carried signs with phrases such as “Immigrants built our community,” “Education not deportation” and “Stand for your students CSU,” among others.

“The student body wants more than empty promises; we demand safety, we demand protection and we demand action.” -CSU student and demonstrator

CSU student Michael May is the co-chair of CSU’s YDSA chapter and discussed the purpose of the day’s demonstration.

“We’ve been trying to show President Parsons that this is a serious issue for students, and today’s showing out really does show that,” May said.

May went on to describe the larger purpose of YDSA and its goal of supporting and representing marginalized students across campus, particularly under the Trump administration.

“We hope to see a better future for all,” May said.

Following the Trump administration’s executive orders, CSU launched a new website that details university guidelines and updates. The site went out via email Feb. 8, and some see it as a good first step on behalf of the university but not as concrete action.

Before the petition was brought inside the Administration Building, students and community members gave speeches, some calling for action from CSU. Some speakers provided names and some did not for safety reasons.

“The student body wants more than empty promises; we demand safety, we demand protection and we demand action,” an unidentified student said. “Do not just visit (Cultural Resource Centers) for the pictures, but to actually take time to listen, look (students) in the eyes and tell them their future matters because right now your actions are saying otherwise.”

Officers from CSUPD were present on The Oval, but none appeared to approach protesters.

Among demands from students and YDSA were that professors and faculty be informed of the rights of undocumented students and know what rights the Fourth and Fifth amendments protect — protection from unreasonable search and seizure and protection against self-incrimination, respectively. Offices such as Student Legal Services and the Associated Students of CSU have been passing out “Know Your Rights” cards to those who need or want them.

Recent executive orders from the federal government have resulted in ICE raids in the Denver metropolitan area, according to local news organizations.

Student Manuel Marquez-Avalos shared his concerns in light of recent immigration raids.

“It’s been a very scary time, especially from the community that I come from,” Marquez-Avalos said. “There was an ICE raid just across the street from where I live, and there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

Yoseline Rivera, a student and community activist, spoke about the disproportionate treatment of undocumented individuals and how that shows up in everyday interactions.

“I also have another story where one undocumented individual was driving five over the speed limit, and he was actually deported because of that,” Rivera said. “Why is it that (undocumented people) are the only ones being targeted?”

Following the litany of executive orders signed by Trump in his first few days in office, many immigration rights advocates are scrambling to figure out how to move forward. However, organizations such as the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition are starting by spreading awareness and information. They also offer legal support, ICE resistance information and federal immigration reform efforts.

Demonstrators emphasized that their goal is ongoing and will continue to be a focus until everyone is safe on CSU’s campus. Rivera pointed out the variety of resources available, both on and off campus.

“If our community can come together as one and unite, we will be unstoppable,” Rivera said.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.