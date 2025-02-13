Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Students demand CSU become sanctuary campus for undocumented peers

Aubree Miller, News Editor
February 17, 2025
Collegian | Abigail Burns
Students protest current federal immigration policies and demand Colorado State University protect undocumented students Feb. 13. “My family came to this country in search of a better life and wanted one thing for their children: a world where we can pursue happiness without worrying about the color of our skin or the country of our birth,” an anonymous student said while giving a speech to the crowd.

Following recent executive orders by President Donald Trump’s administration, deportation has become an ever-growing fear among the undocumented community. Colorado State University student activists gathered Thursday, Feb. 13, to march for the safety and rights of undocumented students.

CSU’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America organized the march and delivered a petition that collected over 3,000 signatures. The petition, which was posted around campus for around two weeks, demanding that CSU be declared a sanctuary school, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be unable to enforce policies on CSU’s campus.

Students gather in protest in front of the Lory Student Center. They hold signs that read, "Immigration (crossed out) white nationalism is a threat," "Nobody is illegal," and "Love thy neighbor."
Students gather to protest current federal immigration policies and demand Colorado State University commit to protecting students Feb. 13. (The Collegian | Abigail Burns)

“The school must provide all professors, administrators, CSU (Police Department) and other staff with training on how to respond to ICE personnel who are requesting information about CSU students and/or attempting to enter CSU property,” the petition reads. “CSU should refuse ICE personnel access into any part of CSU not accessible to the general public without a judicial warrant signed by a neutral judge or magistrate.”

Before delivering the petition to the administration building, organizers and attendees gathered on the Lory Student Center Plaza for chants, introductions and discussion of safety information. Many protesters carried signs with phrases such as “Immigrants built our community,” “Education not deportation” and “Stand for your students CSU,” among others. 

“The student body wants more than empty promises; we demand safety, we demand protection and we demand action.” -CSU student and demonstrator

Protestors walk through the LSC plaza, holding signs and flags, chanting.
Students chant and march toward Colorado State University’s Administration Building Feb. 13. They protested current federal immigration policies and demanded CSU ensure safety of its students. (The Collegian | Abigail Burns)

CSU student Michael May is the co-chair of CSU’s YDSA chapter and discussed the purpose of the day’s demonstration. 

“We’ve been trying to show President Parsons that this is a serious issue for students, and today’s showing out really does show that,” May said. 

May went on to describe the larger purpose of YDSA and its goal of supporting and representing marginalized students across campus, particularly under the Trump administration. 

“We hope to see a better future for all,” May said.

Following the Trump administration’s executive orders, CSU launched a new website that details university guidelines and updates. The site went out via email Feb. 8, and some see it as a good first step on behalf of the university but not as concrete action.

Before the petition was brought inside the Administration Building, students and community members gave speeches, some calling for action from CSU. Some speakers provided names and some did not for safety reasons.

“The student body wants more than empty promises; we demand safety, we demand protection and we demand action,” an unidentified student said. “Do not just visit (Cultural Resource Centers) for the pictures, but to actually take time to listen, look (students) in the eyes and tell them their future matters because right now your actions are saying otherwise.”

Officers from CSUPD were present on The Oval, but none appeared to approach protesters.

Among demands from students and YDSA were that professors and faculty be informed of the rights of undocumented students and know what rights the Fourth and Fifth amendments protect — protection from unreasonable search and seizure and protection against self-incrimination, respectively. Offices such as Student Legal Services and the Associated Students of CSU have been passing out “Know Your Rights” cards to those who need or want them.

A person in a group holds up a sign, chanting. The sign reads, "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the most racist, fascist of them all?" and features a caricature of President Donald Trump.
A protester holds a sign and chants in front of Colorado State University’s Administration Building Feb. 13. Protesters gathered to criticize current federal immigration policies and demand CSU take steps to ensure the safety of students. (Collegian | Abigail Burns)

Recent executive orders from the federal government have resulted in ICE raids in the Denver metropolitan area, according to local news organizations.

Student Manuel Marquez-Avalos shared his concerns in light of recent immigration raids.

“It’s been a very scary time, especially from the community that I come from,” Marquez-Avalos said. “There was an ICE raid just across the street from where I live, and there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

Yoseline Rivera, a student and community activist, spoke about the disproportionate treatment of undocumented individuals and how that shows up in everyday interactions.

Students gathered to protest in front of the Lory Student Center hold signs that read, "No one is illegal on stolen land," and "Keep families together."
Protesters gather in front of the Lory Student Center Feb. 13. “This administration seeks to define the situation of the foreigner as an ‘invasion’ and seek to scatter humanitarian aid from those asylum seekers who need it,” organizer Michael May said. (The Collegian | Abigail Burns)

“I also have another story where one undocumented individual was driving five over the speed limit, and he was actually deported because of that,” Rivera said. “Why is it that (undocumented people) are the only ones being targeted?”

Following the litany of executive orders signed by Trump in his first few days in office, many immigration rights advocates are scrambling to figure out how to move forward. However, organizations such as the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition are starting by spreading awareness and information. They also offer legal support, ICE resistance information and federal immigration reform efforts.

Demonstrators emphasized that their goal is ongoing and will continue to be a focus until everyone is safe on CSU’s campus. Rivera pointed out the variety of resources available, both on and off campus.

“If our community can come together as one and unite, we will be unstoppable,” Rivera said. 

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor stands at a speaking podium looking to his left and clapping. To his left sits Speaker Pro Tempore Brooke Reese in sunglasses and to his right sits Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly, both clapping as well. Behind them is a clear sign with the ASCSU logo spelled out.
This week in ASCSU: Student representation, protection
Three people look at various items spread out on a table with candy and forms.
SAFE Center's Sweet Shop promotes sex positivity, inclusivity
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons, CSU Pueblo Interim President Rico Munn, CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank, CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker and Senator Cathy Kipp pose for a photo on the Colorado Senate floor. Kipp, a senator from Fort Collins, led the recognition of CSU's Founder's Day for the Senate.
CSU officials celebrate Founders Day at Denver Capitol
More in Homepage
An abstract illustration of a saxophone player and a cello player. Surrounding them are swirls of purple, brown and yellow.
The Lincoln Center revives music of legendary jazz artists
CSU men's basketball rewrites Border War history with blowout against Wyoming
CSU men's basketball rewrites Border War history with blowout against Wyoming
Girl in white tennis outfit getting ready to hit the tennis ball.
Shorthanded CSU tennis stumbles in loss to BYU
More in News
A woman stands in front of the "Know Your Rights" presentation as she presents.
ASCSU hosts 'Know Your Rights' presentation to educate, inform students
The Colorado State University Administration building faces north March 9, 2024.
Impoundment Control Act blocks federal funding pause, impacts on CSU faculty
Parliamentarian Madeleine Kamberg stands at a speaking podium.
This week in ASCSU: Budgetary Affairs Committee
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.