Students stage sit-in protest at Administration Building, call for clarity on future of CRCs

Colorado State University students gathered in the main lobby of the Administration Building Thursday for a sit-in protest of CSU President Amy Parsons’ announcement of changes to the university’s policy on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Cultural Resource Centers on campus.

Parsons’ statement was prompted by the United States Department of Education’s release of a Dear Colleague letter, which states that federally-funded educational institutions are prohibited from “using race in decisions pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and all other aspects of student, academic and campus life.”

Following the DOE directive, which gives educational institutions 14 days to comply, Parsons wrote that changes will be made to university policy, human resources operations and assigned job duties to ensure CSU remains in accordance with the executive branch’s interpretation of regulatory law.

Organized by a group of students following demonstrations in the Associated Students of CSU chambers mere hours before, messaging for the organized sit-in was limited in an effort to surprise administration, evidenced by the unlocked front and rear doors as the sit-in first began. Both entrances were soon locked, in addition to the doors for staff offices adjoining the lobby.

In response, students frequently let outside students into the lobby to join the protest and propped the doors open in multiple intervals. With classes still in full session, the group’s numbers fluctuated, though a core group of organizers remained. The demonstration was intended to be limited to the central seating area, though the group’s numbers eventually encompassed the majority of the room’s standing area.

Following brief remarks by Office of the President Chief of Staff Matt Tillman and Associate Dean of Students John Henderson thanking students for their public participation, demonstrators were met by Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services Marc Barker.

Barker began by requesting no additional students be let into the building and that the demonstration be limited to the central seating area. Students responded by continuing to keep the doors open and found additional chairs from the basement, bringing them to the lobby.

Barker argued the Administration Building is simply a public space, not a public forum where students can demonstrate. He offered to give students grace and allow them to demonstrate until 5 p.m., though the next day “will be different.” Organizers responded, stating they were simply studying, with each demonstrator using their laptop or other school materials.

As demonstrators repeatedly and silently ignored Barker, he procured a document that outlined the university’s distinction between a public space and public forum, arguing the sit-in was a disruption to university business if students continued to block walkways and stairways.

Students quickly took the document to Student Legal Services for review, leaving Barker to address the group.

“The university, to include your university president, is willing to make a concession and does not want to escalate this today,” Barker said. “If you willfully disobey, the next step would be a public citation. … If you didn’t move then after that citation, then, frankly, they’d come and arrest you.”

Group organizers were then invited by Tillman and Barker to a private discussion, which lasted over an hour. The discussion centered on the lack of information being communicated between students and administration.

“We are not defunding any programs — not until we have to,” Tillman said following concerns over changes that have already occurred, including a website listing resources for undocumented students being taken down and a pause on the Pride Resource Center’s Safe Zone trainings.

Students also highlighted concerns over police presence at the previous day’s senate session of ASCSU, where students gathered to share their concerns and experiences. Members of administration said the police presence was for the safety of students, but student Yoseline Rivera said that was not made clear to those in attendance.

“I refuse to be erased. … Whatever we do, we will make sure that we are working to support you as students, even if it has to look differently.” -Blanche Hughes, CSU Vice President for Student Affairs

“When you have marginalized students who have literally been impacted, … they’re already scared to speak out, and they’re sending two police officers, that is also sending another message,” Rivera said.

A major concern cited by students was the lack of transparency on behalf of the administration, which left many feeling confused and unsupported.

“I want to be clear that … we’re trying to be truthful,” Tillman said. “The message on Tuesday, we’re not trying to say that nothing’s going to change. We don’t know.”

The lack of information was not the issue, students said; the main concern was the lack of communication and clarity, as well as the lack of specificity in the university’s statements thus far.

“We’re consciously trying to walk this really tight line of saying and not saying” Tillman said. “But I hear you, we didn’t do it well Tuesday, so there’s another message coming today.”

Attendees emphasized the peaceful nature of the demonstration to the administration members present before returning to the larger group to relay the details of the conversation and determine next steps. Students discussed various ideas for plans of action, including engaging in student government and getting involved with more activism groups on campus.

CSU student Haydin Johnson organized the protest and asked for feedback from the larger group.

“We want every marginalized community to feel represented, you know, and we want to be honest and transparent,” Johnson said.

Amid conversation surrounding future potential action was civic engagement, particularly on the student government level. Student Ferrin Jaudon discussed the power that student government has and how that impacts all students.

“You see how many people showed up to all the protests,” Jaudon said. “If we could get all those people to vote for someone that we would like to see, … you would have so much more power.”

A second meeting followed the deliberation period, this time joined by Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes, who listened to each student, recalled personal experiences and offered support to those in the room.

“This is really personal, and this is really hard, and I know the way to get through this because I was born in segregation,” Hughes said. “So this is like me going back in time right now. I wish my parents were alive so I could say, ‘How did you do it? How did you live being a second-class citizen your whole life?’ But I never felt it as a child because (they) gave me hope and said, ‘You’ve got to make it better.”

Hughes reassured students that although there are very few answers right now, the CRCs are vital to CSU’s campus and the surrounding community.

“We are going to work together to figure this out,” Hughes said. “This university cares deeply. We would not have had these centers for 50 years. There is no other university — predominantly white university — in this country that kept their cultural and multicultural centers for as long as we have.”

Hughes said the ultimate goal is to support students and help them succeed.

“I refuse to be erased,” Hughes said. “Whatever we do, we will make sure that we are working to support you as students, even if it has to look differently.”

Following the demonstration, Parsons sent out another email Thursday afternoon in response to student concerns.

“Students, faculty and staff have told us they fear the CRCs will be closed and staff will be fired by the end of the month.” Parsons’ statement reads. “This is not accurate. There will be no substantial changes made to the Cultural Resource Centers at this time.”

Reach Aubree Miller and Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.