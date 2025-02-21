Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Students stage sit-in protest at Administration Building, call for clarity on future of CRCs

Aubree Miller and Sam Hutton
February 21, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Students quietly sit in the Colorado State University Administration Building as a form of protest against CSU’s stance on changing diversity, equity, inclusion and access policies Feb. 20. The sit-in was organized by a newly formed student group known as The People United, with the goal of letting administration know they would not be silenced.

Colorado State University students gathered in the main lobby of the Administration Building Thursday for a sit-in protest of CSU President Amy Parsons’ announcement of changes to the university’s policy on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Cultural Resource Centers on campus.

Parsons’ statement was prompted by the United States Department of Education’s release of a Dear Colleague letter, which states that federally-funded educational institutions are prohibited from “using race in decisions pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and all other aspects of student, academic and campus life.”

Following the DOE directive, which gives educational institutions 14 days to comply, Parsons wrote that changes will be made to university policy, human resources operations and assigned job duties to ensure CSU remains in accordance with the executive branch’s interpretation of regulatory law.

Students quietly sit in the Colorado State University Administration Building as a form of protest against CSU’s stance on changing DEIA policies Feb. 20. The sit-in was organized with the goal of letting administration know they would not be silenced. (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Organized by a group of students following demonstrations in the Associated Students of CSU chambers mere hours before, messaging for the organized sit-in was limited in an effort to surprise administration, evidenced by the unlocked front and rear doors as the sit-in first began. Both entrances were soon locked, in addition to the doors for staff offices adjoining the lobby. 

In response, students frequently let outside students into the lobby to join the protest and propped the doors open in multiple intervals. With classes still in full session, the group’s numbers fluctuated, though a core group of organizers remained. The demonstration was intended to be limited to the central seating area, though the group’s numbers eventually encompassed the majority of the room’s standing area.

Following brief remarks by Office of the President Chief of Staff Matt Tillman and Associate Dean of Students John Henderson thanking students for their public participation, demonstrators were met by Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services Marc Barker.

Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Chief Resilience Officer Marc Barker hands a packet to Juan Pasillas Lopez to pass around to other students in the Colorado State University Administration Office during a sit-in Feb. 20. “I’ve got some documentation for you to read through about public space, nonpublic space, those types of things, coming right out of our policy library,” Barker said. “This is deemed disruptive, and you can read through why. This is not a public space for free speech. While it is a space open to the public, there is a difference.” (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Barker began by requesting no additional students be let into the building and that the demonstration be limited to the central seating area. Students responded by continuing to keep the doors open and found additional chairs from the basement, bringing them to the lobby.

Barker argued the Administration Building is simply a public space, not a public forum where students can demonstrate. He offered to give students grace and allow them to demonstrate until 5 p.m., though the next day “will be different.” Organizers responded, stating they were simply studying, with each demonstrator using their laptop or other school materials.

As demonstrators repeatedly and silently ignored Barker, he procured a document that outlined the university’s distinction between a public space and public forum, arguing the sit-in was a disruption to university business if students continued to block walkways and stairways.

Students quickly took the document to Student Legal Services for review, leaving Barker to address the group.

“The university, to include your university president, is willing to make a concession and does not want to escalate this today,” Barker said. “If you willfully disobey, the next step would be a public citation. … If you didn’t move then after that citation, then, frankly, they’d come and arrest you.”

Group organizers were then invited by Tillman and Barker to a private discussion, which lasted over an hour. The discussion centered on the lack of information being communicated between students and administration.

“We are not defunding any programs — not until we have to,” Tillman said following concerns over changes that have already occurred, including a website listing resources for undocumented students being taken down and a pause on the Pride Resource Center’s Safe Zone trainings.

Students also highlighted concerns over police presence at the previous day’s senate session of ASCSU, where students gathered to share their concerns and experiences. Members of administration said the police presence was for the safety of students, but student Yoseline Rivera said that was not made clear to those in attendance.

“I refuse to be erased. … Whatever we do, we will make sure that we are working to support you as students, even if it has to look differently.” -Blanche Hughes, CSU Vice President for Student Affairs

“When you have marginalized students who have literally been impacted, … they’re already scared to speak out, and they’re sending two police officers, that is also sending another message,” Rivera said. 

Office of the President Chief of Staff Matt Tillman explains what policies may be changing to a collection of student protesters in the Administration Building Feb. 20. “We are standing on our principles,” Tillman said. “The CRCs are not being shut down by the 28th; I can tell you that right now. I know that for a fact.” (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

A major concern cited by students was the lack of transparency on behalf of the administration, which left many feeling confused and unsupported.

“I want to be clear that … we’re trying to be truthful,” Tillman said. “The message on Tuesday, we’re not trying to say that nothing’s going to change. We don’t know.”

The lack of information was not the issue, students said; the main concern was the lack of communication and clarity, as well as the lack of specificity in the university’s statements thus far.

“We’re consciously trying to walk this really tight line of saying and not saying” Tillman said. “But I hear you, we didn’t do it well Tuesday, so there’s another message coming today.”

Attendees emphasized the peaceful nature of the demonstration to the administration members present before returning to the larger group to relay the details of the conversation and determine next steps. Students discussed various ideas for plans of action, including engaging in student government and getting involved with more activism groups on campus.

CSU student Haydin Johnson organized the protest and asked for feedback from the larger group. 

“We want every marginalized community to feel represented, you know, and we want to be honest and transparent,” Johnson said.

Amid conversation surrounding future potential action was civic engagement, particularly on the student government level. Student Ferrin Jaudon discussed the power that student government has and how that impacts all students.

“You see how many people showed up to all the protests,” Jaudon said. “If we could get all those people to vote for someone that we would like to see, … you would have so much more power.”

Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes addresses student protesters during a meeting in the Administration Building Feb. 20. “We’ve had hard times before, and we will get through this,” Hughes said. “And now, I’m mad. I get sad. I do my crying, and then I get mad. Because we’re smarter, we’re going to work together to figure this out. This university cares deeply.” (The Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

A second meeting followed the deliberation period, this time joined by Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes, who listened to each student, recalled personal experiences and offered support to those in the room. 

“This is really personal, and this is really hard, and I know the way to get through this because I was born in segregation,” Hughes said. “So this is like me going back in time right now. I wish my parents were alive so I could say, ‘How did you do it? How did you live being a second-class citizen your whole life?’ But I never felt it as a child because (they) gave me hope and said, ‘You’ve got to make it better.”

Hughes reassured students that although there are very few answers right now, the CRCs are vital to CSU’s campus and the surrounding community.

“We are going to work together to figure this out,” Hughes said. “This university cares deeply. We would not have had these centers for 50 years. There is no other university — predominantly white university — in this country that kept their cultural and multicultural centers for as long as we have.”

Hughes said the ultimate goal is to support students and help them succeed.

“I refuse to be erased,” Hughes said. “Whatever we do, we will make sure that we are working to support you as students, even if it has to look differently.”

Following the demonstration, Parsons sent out another email Thursday afternoon in response to student concerns. 

“Students, faculty and staff have told us they fear the CRCs will be closed and staff will be fired by the end of the month.” Parsons’ statement reads. “This is not accurate. There will be no substantial changes made to the Cultural Resource Centers at this time.”

Reach Aubree Miller and Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Colorado State University students hold flags and signs while protesting against the federal defunding of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility resources on campus. The CSU Student Coalition for DEIA held a protest on the Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 19.
No substantial changes to befall Cultural Resource Centers, CSU administration says in statement
A Colorado State University student holds up a sign during a demonstration in support of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, organized by CSU students Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Students, community call on CSU administration to support DEIA, CRCs
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons poses for a photo on the steps of the Administration Building Feb. 17.
President Amy Parsons reflects on time at CSU, mission moving forward
More in Homepage
A girl waving a flag with a ram emblem on it performs with a band in the background.
One last ride: CSU football's 2025 schedule marks final year in Mountain West
Love bombing: What it is, how it works
Love bombing: What it is, how it works
Illustration of a woman sitting at a candlelit dinner facing a mirror with her reflection in it.
Bisant: Self-dates are more valuable than you may think
More in News
The Andrew G. Clark building provides classrooms and offices to students and staff Feb. 25, 2019. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)
Democracy Small Grant Program funds CSU civic engagement projects
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Former CSU football player, graduate assistant arrested for felony sexual assault
Image of cartoon scale on top of two books.
What NCAA’s billion-dollar settlement means for CSU ahead of final approval
About the Contributors
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.