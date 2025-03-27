Young Rams of CSU track and field perform well at Jack Christiansen Invitational

For the second year in a row, weather loomed over the Jack Christiansen Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo. However, it once again could not stop Colorado State track and field from showing out.

Redshirt freshman Hunter Strand outpaced the men’s 5,000-meter run field by four seconds with a time of 14:50.63, claiming his first college victory.

“It was a good race,” Strand said. “I just clicked on the guys for 3,200 meters and took off and never looked back.”

It is a mark he has been looking to hit since transferring from Texas Tech. Leaving Tech at the end of his first semester in 2024, Strand transferred to CSU and continued redshirting through the outdoor season while dealing with some quadricep and back issues.

Although Strand only had three prior events logged in his career, things fell into place for him Saturday. The Hunter is now the hunted.

A few of the young jumpers also had standout performances, as freshman Ndayiragije Shukurani and sophomore Jamison Taylor battled for first and second in the men’s high jump.

Jumps coach Maria Creech watched from the side of the high jump pit, giving the duo feedback after each attempt.

“Both of these guys are super dedicated,” Creech said. “They both had really great weeks. (Shukurani) is right on the cusp of really understanding what running the curve means and being in the right spots.”

Shukurani listened to Creech’s advice and responded promptly after each attempt. Ultimately, he ended up finishing with the best high jump mark of the invitational at 2.08 meters, while Taylor finished behind him at 2.03 meters.

“(Creech) just kept on critiquing me on my curve because I keep on cutting it off and going straight to the bar,” Shukurani said. “So, she was just continuously telling me to run that curve.”

For Taylor, who used to only compete in horizontal jumps — like the long jump — is learning to apply the force that carried him forward and upward. He practiced putting the pieces together throughout the indoor season, and Saturday he was finally able to get a sense of his progress.

“It’s been pretty smooth, (I) really dialed in this week in practice on trying to get my pulse and stuff right because I’m really focused on horizontal,” Taylor said. “As long as I stick to my technique, I feel like I can definitely go higher.”

Although Taylor struggled with getting over the bar before, Creech said she knew he would eventually get the hang of the mechanics. Just like Shukurani, her emphasis for Taylor was to stay on his curve — hitting the jump at an angle to prevent flying straight into the bar.

“J.T. has struggled with the high jump in the past,” Creech said. “We finally broke through a barrier this week. And that was all he needed to do to get over the bar, push out hard and run fast and stay on his curve.”

Also working with Creech, freshman Annastasia Murphy finished third in the women’s high jump and set a personal record of 1.71 meters. While it was not a winning performance, it was a step in the right direction for the freshman who is just getting her first taste of outdoor competition.

“Anna killed it,” Creech said. “She has been really putting some things together this week. Feeling the curve, being in good position over the bar. It was nice to finally see her put that into play in competition.”

For the throwers, junior Cameron Kalaf experienced his first Division I outdoor track meet, after previously competing with Division II Colorado Mesa for two seasons. The goal for Kalaf was to avoid becoming overwhelmed with excitement from the opportunity Saturday.

He ended up throwing 60.74 meters in the hammer Friday, and got a second personal record in javelin Saturday, finishing second behind an unattached thrower.

Despite Kalaf being instructed to throw a partial approach, to avoid injury and keep his composure, he threw a double personal record in javelin with 63.74 meters.

“As we feel he’s up to it, then we’ll start adding the full approach,” said coach Brian Bedard. “But right now, he’s doing a seven step. So, everything is to just keep him calm because he’s such a competitor.”

Although the weather did hold off until late Saturday, at around 3:00 p.m., rain and lightning suspended competition, ultimately cancelling women’s javelin and men’s and women’s 400 hurdles, 200-meter dash and 4×400 relay.

Freshman Adam Hellbom finished second in the hammer throw Friday with 62.52 meters behind one unattached thrower. Travis Turner, also a freshman, took the 400-meter sprint victory with a 46.76.

Bedard said the young members of the program competing in the outdoor home opener showed future glimpses of CSU track and field.

“It’s exciting to see that we’re recruiting the right people that are buying in and they’re being coachable,” Bedard said. “And they like to compete. I take joy in the process. So, it just kind of reaffirms what we’re doing and the type of kids we’re trying to get in.”

