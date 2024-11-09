Elected officials join students for evening of meaningful conversation

The Associated Students of Colorado State University hosted Evening with Your Elected Officials Monday, Nov. 18, an annual event formerly called Community Roundtable.

The event gave students an opportunity to meet with their elected state, local and county officials to discuss issues like sustainability, affordable housing, transit, public safety, food insecurity and the cost of higher education.

Ava Wilkins, the ASCSU director of governmental affairs, said the topics were chosen based on what her and her colleagues noticed students were most concerned about this year.

“I try to advocate for as many student issues as I can, but I can only bring my lived experience and what I learned from students,” Wilkins said. “I think this is a great opportunity for people to share their lived experience and what life is like for them in Fort Collins.”

Wilkins said Evening with Your Elected Officials is mutually beneficial to students and lawmakers, as it helps lay the groundwork for change within the community.

“I realized that a lot of them really care,” Wilkins said. “I’ve just learned they can’t act on issues they don’t know, and I can’t expect them to fix a problem they don’t realize exists.”

The event was separated into three rounds, so attendees had the opportunity to meet with a variety of officials and speak on diverse topics of their choice.

Students concerned with sustainability asked officials how they plan on addressing water rights, an issue that has been exacerbated by climate change and overconsumption. They emphasized the need for climate-conscious solutions that maintain the safety of water, do not impede on Fort Collins’ agricultural industries and consider the water use of neighboring states.

Jody Shadduck-McNally, the Larimer County commissioner for District 3, said Colorado officials have constructed a Colorado Water Plan that is pending approval.

“Our water master plans were the first of its kind,” Shadduck-McNally said. “We’re way ahead of the curve, and it includes everything we should do about water for mitigation (and) watershed protections, and we have a lot of stakeholders.”

Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt expressed her support for clean transportation and said the city is taking the climate into account when discussing transit.

“We’re really trying to work towards this 15-minute walkable city,” Arndt said.

Students at the affordable housing table said they were relieved that the state recently removed the occupancy limit known as U+2 but asked officials what they are doing to address further housing shortages and the high cost of living for students in Fort Collins.

“Do not underestimate your power.” -Jeni Arndt, Fort Collins mayor

Cathy Kipp, senator-elect for District 14, said housing is a supply and demand issue and attributed low supply to expensive construction costs. She proposed turning unused retail spaces into temporary housing for community members who are experiencing homelessness and expressed support for consumer protection measures that aim to reduce the cost of being a homeowner.

On the topic of living expenses, students asked what measures have been taken to reduce food insecurity.

Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens said farmers markets in Fort Collins accommodate buyers who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by giving them double what they pay for, and she said food banks will purchase leftover produce to help local farmers.

However, students at the table were worried the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other food assistance programs might not be effective for people who experience mobility issues and cannot shop for themselves.

“Even if you get food assistance, a lot of times, it isn’t enough,” Stephens said, adding that she would like to see a mobile food bank in the community.

Another topic on the minds of students was criminal justice, an issue that is intertwined with public safety and mental health. Student Nathan Richardson expressed concern that Larimer County’s Alternative Sentencing Department, which was created to give people alternatives to jail, such as community service and work release, is not being utilized by the justice system.

District 64 Rep. Ryan Armagost, a former law enforcement officer, said he supports preventative action like mental health treatment facilities and programs that prioritize rehabilitation, including ASD.

“It’s an education thing that we need to be talking about with the judiciary,” Armagost said.

As the third round came to a close, Arndt told students at her table that modern voices and student activism have been invaluable to her as mayor.

“Do not underestimate your power,” Arndt said. “We can’t do it without you — I mean that.”

