Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights

The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people. For seven U.S. states, including the headwater...

What you need to know about CSUs fall sports
What you need to know about CSU's fall sports

A large part of the Colorado State University atmosphere revolves around sports, and thousands of students...

A mural is painted near Old Town Square
5 Fort Collins events to kickstart the year

The first week on a college campus is always a whirlwind of excitement. As you dive into your classes...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, trading has emerged as a captivating and dynamic realm that entices both seasoned investors and...

Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023
A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible
July 12, 2023
Checklist when you move to Denmark to study
June 2, 2023

Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights

Ivy Secrest, Content Managing Editor
August 17, 2023
Global+warming+is+continuing+to+decrease+the+size+of+the+Colorado+River.+
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.

The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people. For seven U.S. states, including the headwater state of Colorado, it is an essential resource that sustains agriculture as well as local municipalities. 

Since 2000, the amount of water consumed from the basin has exceeded its natural flow. This has led to historic lows in the nation’s two largest surface water reservoirs: Lake Mead and Lake Powell. This overuse puts 40 million of those water users at risk of water scarcity, which has led to renegotiations of water rights detailed in the Colorado River Compact within the past several years as well as local negotiations and agreements. 

Ad

In May of this year, Arizona, California and Nevada agreed to reduce their water consumption from the Colorado River; however, discussions of use are ongoing for the majority of users. 

Fort Collins gets 40-70% of its water from the Colorado River, depending on the water year, according to Jennifer Dial, water resources manager for the City of Fort Collins. The rest comes from the Cache la Poudre River basin. 

“The Colorado River issue has caused concerns,” Dial said. “We’re monitoring it and being as much involved in conversations as we can, but at this point it’s not completely affecting us.”

A major concern for Fort Collins in the continuing negotiations is maintaining proper water access and modeling water use around new distributions. As the U.S. government is considering unprecedented steps to reduce water use, some local governments are beginning to prepare for cuts. 

“There’s been discussions around decreasing allotments for those of us in the upper basin,” Dial said. “So that would be Fort Collins. And given how much of our supplies comes from the Colorado River, that is a concern and (impacts) how we plan and model for our future.”

Solutions to limited water supply will vary depending on final decisions regarding the upper basin; however, if less water is available, restrictions will likely be put in place. 

“Not having the Colorado supplies ultimately means that we’re going to be looking at more and more water restrictions,” Dial said. 

The city does invest in conservation, which should help to mitigate the water use and concerns. 

“Our conservation department is very proactive,” Dial said. “They have a lot of programs to decrease water demand for different developments, and that’s going to continue. That will help mitigate this situation.” 

Though a common concern is the amount of water available itself, Fort Collins is also concerned with water storage. To address the storage concerns, a project to expand Halligan Reservoir along the Poudre River has been in the works.  

Ad

“Our biggest constraint right now is we need storage,” Dial said. “And we’ve been working for 15 years on expanding our Halligan Reservoir so that we can take all these water rights that we have and put them into storage for drought situations.”

Director of Water for the City of Fort Collins Jason Graham told city council in a work session early this year that there may be some uncertainty regarding water from the Colorado-Big Thompson Project in the future due to Colorado River supply issues. This system feeds into Horsetooth Reservoir, making it of particular concern for residents on the Front Range. 

The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District and the East Larimer County Water District are particularly susceptible to changes in supply from the Colorado River. The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District receives roughly 90% of its water from the Colorado-Big Thompson Project, while the East Larimer County Water District receives roughly 70%.

Though these discussions are directed by the federal government, the city is doing its best to make sure its input is considered, Dial said. 

“Fort Collins is doing the best to manage our water,” Dial said. “And we acknowledge the challenges that we face.”

Reach Ivy Secrest at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @IvySecrest.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Horoscopes Aug. 14-20
Horoscopes Aug. 14-20
A mural is painted near Old Town Square
5 Fort Collins events to kickstart the year
10 odd topics of CSU research
10 odd topics of CSU research
Welcome back gallery
What you need to know about CSUs fall sports
What you need to know about CSU's fall sports
More in Science
Center for Science Communication connects complex science to the community
Center for Science Communication connects complex science to the community
A speaker is introduced to the science stage at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 21.
Inside the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference
LFTE: Welcome to the science desk
LFTE: Welcome to the science desk
More in Science
Robin Carhart-Harris stands next to a podium during his presentation called How do psychedelics work? at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 22.
Psychedelic sciences conference draws experts, enthusiasts to Denver
Sci on the Fly Courtesy photo
CSU mobile science lab conducts research in Navajo Nation
Scientist-turned-communicator Mónica Feliú-Mójer speaks at her keynote focusing on inclusive science communication in Longs Peak Room in the Lory Student Center March 6. Information is power, Feliú-Mójer said. Were constantly leaving out so many people. She explained why tailoring communication for marginalized communities is important.
Mónica Feliú-Mójer brings equity, inspiration to science community
Concerns about bird flu outbreak rise with case numbers
Concerns about bird flu outbreak rise with case numbers
The Colorado State University Spur campus
CSU Spur campus hosts 5th annual Water in the West Symposium
Photo Courtesy from Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA)
CIRA, NOAA bring atmospheric science, research to CSU
About the Contributor
Ivy Secrest, Life & Culture Director
Ivy Secrest is the first director of The Collegian's new life and culture section. This section aims to cover cultural events on campus and give readers a deeper look into life and culture-related issues. Secrest is a Colorado local from Denver and came to Colorado State University in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. She is a third-year journalism and media communication major with a global environmental sustainability minor who has a special interest in science communication. This year, she hopes to utilize these interests as she helps to develop the life and culture desk. She has been writing with The Collegian since her first year as an arts and culture reporter. She could not be more grateful for the opportunities these past few years have provided her. Especially in regard to connecting to the community and giving her a real sense of what the world of news entails, the experience has been irreplaceable. Secrest has a deep passion for conversing with the community and aiming to accurately and fully tell their stories. Other than reporting and editing, her passions include skiing, hiking, dancing, painting, writing poetry and camping. She is also active in CSU's Outdoor Club, Dead Poets Society and Science Communication Club.
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *