The Rocky Mountain Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Energy efficiency, blackface condemnation

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx
Photo Illustration by Caden Proulx and Cait Mckinzie

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 16 for the 10th session of the 54th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates along with executive, legislative and judicial reports, during which each branch provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events, the ratification of an additional member of the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board was held.

Moving into old business, senate confirmed Resolution #5403, “Energy Efficiency at CSU.”

The resolution supports reductions in CSU’s greenhouse gas emissions through energy reduction and efficiency efforts. The resolution also supports the development of LEED Gold or higher certified buildings and a new conversion plan, regardless of building funding mechanisms.

The legislation passed with unanimous consent.

Moving into new business, Resolution #5404, “Formal Condemnation of BlackFace on Colorado State University’s Campus,” was proposed. The resolution condemns violent acts of racism on CSU’s campus following the situation regarding CSU’s chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity that took place earlier this semester.

On Sept. 5, the fraternity was accused of displaying a racially insensitive banner that allegedly depicted blackface.

The bill calls on leadership from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to take action to reduce all acts of bias and racism on campus. The legislation also calls upon CSU administration to take comprehensive action against incidents of bias on campus, including calling on university President Amy Parsons to create a task force to investigate all fraternities on campus for incidents of prejudice and organize a hotline to gather feedback from students who have experienced bias on campus.

“I feel that these organizations in particular are often kind of given a slap on the wrist and then let go when they do things like this,” said Mitchell Meyers, senator for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Affairs Committee and legislative author.

Senators agreed that the legislation is necessary and the university should take action given the history of similar incidents that have occurred at CSU.

“You know the saying, ‘A few bad apples don’t make the grove bad,’ but it certainly does speak to the state of the tree, which is why I like the presidential task force being an active participant in that,” Senator Giovanni Falbo said. “We need to be proactive about this. This is a good start, but let’s make sure it’s not our only step towards addressing this.”

While members of the senate agreed with the legislation or the intent behind it, McAllister Johnson, senator for the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she feels there are better ways to go about addressing such incidents concerning Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“I love the intention behind this bill, and I would love to communicate with you more about where I can see this going, but I don’t know that this attack is exactly what we want to do,” Johnson said.

The legislation will be sent to internal affairs, university affairs and DEI committees for further review.

ASCSU Senate will resume Oct. 23.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on Instagram @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.