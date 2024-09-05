The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Breaking news: CSU fraternity accused of displaying racist imagery on recruitment banner

Sam Hutton and Aubree Miller
September 5, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Editor’s note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. There will be updates provided as they become available. 

Content warning: This article contains mentions of racism and blackface, along with imagery and video that may be offensive to some viewers. All imagery and video was provided by a source.

The Colorado State University chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity was reported to university officials Thursday morning for allegedly displaying a large flag featuring Uncle Sam painted with what appeared to be blackface.

Corey Valentine, a CSU student, first observed the flag at 11:58 p.m., taking several photos and videos in the process. He later returned to the fraternity house to take additional photos and videos.

“I drove around multiple times and was just like, ‘this can’t be up, this can’t be real,’” Valentine said.

Valentine then filed an incident of bias report with the university around 2:30 a.m. and received a follow-up email from a spokesperson around 8 a.m. Valentine returned to the entrance of the house at around 5 a.m. to find the flag removed.

Photo courtesy of Corey Valentine

Valentine also posted his findings to the social media site YikYak, where doubts about the authenticity of the photos quickly circulated. After posting the photos to his personal Instagram account, Valentine and another student, Matthew Bishop, met with members from the Black/African American Cultural Center, The Collegian and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

FSL was unavailable to provide a comment at the time of publishing.

The Collegian reached out to a university spokesperson for a comment following Valentine’s initial report.

The following statement was provided by a university spokesperson just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

“CSU has been made aware of the situation and is gathering information,” the statement reads. “The university stands strong as an inclusive space for all students and upholds the values represented by CSU’s Principles of Community.”

United Men of Color, a student organization linked with B/AACC, issued a statement condemning Lambda Chi Alpha.

“UMC has an unwavering commitment to creating safe spaces for all students on campus, and we will not be a partner in the silence that occurs when blatant racist attacks occur,” the statement read.

After meeting and communicating with the various CSU offices, Valentine and Bishop said they returned to the fraternity house to see if anything had changed. Upon arrival, there was no poster visible, but Valentine and Bishop were reportedly approached and recorded following the alleged use of racial slurs.

The fraternity members in the video repeatedly threatened legal action against Valentine and Bishop, claiming they trespassed and illegally filmed fraternity property. Members also accused Valentine of stealing the poster in question.

A Lambda Chi spokesperson referred The Collegian to the fraternity’s national chapter for comment. At the time of publishing, a comment was unable to be provided outside of business hours. 

According to university policy on incidents of bias reporting, Valentine’s report will likely move to the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs for further review.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Reach Sam Hutton and Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Instagram at @sam_hut14 and @aubree.miller07

