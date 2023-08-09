Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Colorado State University fans fly a Tear Em Asunder flag before the fourth quarter of the CSU football game against The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 25, 2022. The Rams won 17-0 in the final game of the seaon, which usually sees a small student section due to the CSU fall break. On Friday, nonstudent fans filled the student section to sit in the sun and show the Rams support from both sides of the field.
Tackling change: A new linebacker roster for the Rams

The Colorado State football team added a lot of experience and age to many of their positional groups...

A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community

The annual Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest took place at New Belgium Brewing Company this past weekend. The...

Josh Hart performs at The Atrium in Fort Collins with his band Ash Redhorse & The Midnight Suns on the first night of Endless fest
Psychedelic wonderland: Endless Fest returns

In just a few days, music enthusiasts and artists alike will gather for a highly anticipated psychedelic...

Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk

Alex Hasenkamp, Arts and Entertainment Editor
August 28, 2023
Collegian | Falyn Sebastian

On June 27 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that inadvertent threatening speech is not an arrestable offense, according to an American Civil Liberties Union press release

Originally in Colorado, any threatening speech that made an individual feel like they were in harm’s way was cause for legal action.

The recent 7-2 decision regarding Counterman v. Colorado, authored by Justice Elena Kagan, decided the previous law was a violation of the First Amendment. This means the speaker’s own intent must be taken into account to recognize whether or not it is a “true threat.” 

This case hits close to home for a few Colorado State University students who had many frightening encounters with a social media presence that goes by the name Kiera. Jen Buthman, a second-year CSU student, has been involved in a stalking case since January 2023. 

“It started out as a Snapchat account called ‘Kiera’ with a blond girl as the avatar, and he found us through the CSU 2026 Snapchat community,” Buthman said. “No one knew who it was — it was just ‘Kiera’” 

Before the stalking started, Buthman and their roommate, Kallie Jost, knew it was a trolling account because the individual was sending disrespectful messages and reposting pictures with hateful words attached. 

The messages Kiera sent to Buthman escalated when he started contacting them everyday and asking them how their day was. When Buthman didn’t answer, he would get extremely angry, call them heinous names and threaten them and Jost with physical violence. Buthman described the first encounter with Kiera that made them feel endangered and resulted in them going to the police.

“I posted it (a picture of my car) on my story — it didn’t have my license plate in it,” Buthman said. “It was just the very back window of my car that said ‘dick sucker.’ I just posted, ‘why?’”

Later that day when Buthman returned to their car, they found the words “Kiera is here” on their driver’s side door. 

“Once I went to the police, I blocked the ‘Kiera’ account, and then I went out to my car again to find notes under my windshield,” Buthman said. 

The notes from Kiera under their windshield denied the vandalism of Buthman’s car and demanded they unblock him.

Buthman was not the only person Kiera stalked and harrassed.

“There was an instance where Kiera texted me when I was at a mall in Lone Tree and proceeded to tell me what I was wearing, what my mother was wearing and what my father was wearing,” Jost wrote. “I tried to look around for this blond Kiera character, but no one was to be seen.”

After two to three weeks, the police figured out the man behind the account was named Tyler Kindred, a CSU student living off campus. Kindred was in jail for two days before getting bailed out.

“We (Buthman and Jost) had no idea who it was,” Buthman said. “We’d never seen this man; we’d never talked to this man. The only time we’ve ever seen him in person was in court.”

In court, Buthman said Kindred’s entire defense was that “it was just a joke.” This recent Supreme Court decision enables this justification as viable. 

“During the case, Kiera smiled, smirked, laughed and stared at us the entire time,” Jost said. “Jen was extremely uncomfortable, but honestly, I was furious.”

Kindred’s repeated patterns of harassment and refusal to leave Buthman alone resulted in a restraining order.

He ended up going to jail a second time for violating the restraining order by entering Corbett Hall, where Buthman and Jost lived last year.

“Because of that Supreme Court ruling, that felony stalking case is getting completely dismissed and wiped off his record,” Buthman said. 

Buthman said The lack of consequences for Kindred’s actions frustrates them. His only repercussion is suspension from CSU, but he’s looking to appeal it in order to attend school in the fall.

“I’m a little bit terrified about returning to school because I still have the same car, and I know he knows what apartment complex I live in,” Buthman said.

Before the stalking started, Buthman posted a roommate search for their new apartment for the fall, and “Kiera” swiped up, offering his residency.

“In general, this law change is horrifying for me,” Buthman said. “I’ve had incidents with stalking in the past, and it basically just made it legal, and there isn’t anything you can do.”

Reach Alex Hasenkamp at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @alexhasenkamp.
Alex Hasenkamp, Arts & Entertainment Director
Alex Hasenkamp is the new arts and entertainment director for The Collegian. Hasenkamp is a sophomore transfer student from the University of Oregon and is originally from Seattle. She has some prior experience in news writing from her high school but is new to the college paper scene. She finds writing for arts and entertainment is a good tool to utilize in order to learn more about her new surroundings of Fort Collins. It is a great way to connect with people and find fun and artistic ways to spend her time. Hasenkamp thinks supporting your local artists is an important part of being involved in a community, and she will do her best to inform the CSU students of how they can best participate. Hasenkamp started out as an art major her freshman year at UO, then switched to journalism and media communication for her second year. She hopes to continue working at The Collegian throughout college and hopefully get some journalism-related internships over the summer. She currently does not have a declared minor but is leaning toward pursuing one in French. Career-wise, working for a newspaper after she graduates is not her top priority, but continuing to engage with some branch of journalism is her current plan.
Falyn Sebastian, Digital & Design Managing Edtior
After becoming a page designer as a sophomore, Falyn Sebastian evolved from print editor to design director and has now officially begun her new position as digital and design managing editor. Originally from the Big Island of Hawaii, she chose to attend Colorado State University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in graphic design along with a minor in entrepreneurship. When it comes to arranging content in The Collegian's newsprint, Sebastian formats and arranges the visual media that readers love in a physical copy. After attending content and budget meetings with the editors of each desk, she manages how each week's visual content fits into the paper by clicking through Adobe InDesign. With a combination of original photos, illustrative graphics and advertisements, Sebastian organizes and delegates tasks to her talented and ever-growing design team. As a graphic design student, journalism was not a field Sebastian intended to work in during college, but she embraced the world of publication design through The Collegian. As graphic design focuses on the importance of effective communication, she realized she was truly designing for a fulfilling purpose. Student media will forever have a happy home in her heart. Working with other students who are passionate about what is happening in their community drives her to continue working on impactful design. Sebastian looks forward to what is yet to come while gaining new experience and memories with her staff.


