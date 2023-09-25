Gallery: Tour de Corgi

Corgis get up close and personal during Tour De Corgis parade portion Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
All types of corgis participate in Tour De Corgi parade Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Corgi struts by Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Corgi carted through parade route Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Austin, Brooke and baby Trotter along with their dog Lucy Oct. 7. The annual event with costume contest and parade began at Civic Center Park this year.
Bob Gottsch and his Corgis Leo and Jellybean sport tropical outfits at Tour De Corgi Oct. 7. Tour De Corgi holds their annual event this year at Civic Center Park.
Corgis smiling during Tour De Corgis parade portion Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Molly the cheerleading corgi patiently waits her turn in line to check in for the costume contest at Tour De Corgi Oct 7. Molly cosplayed as a cheerleader to enter the “Purdiest” category for the costume contest.
