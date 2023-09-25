Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Gallery: Tour de Corgi

Grace Goolsby and Willow Roan
October 12, 2023
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Corgis get up close and personal during Tour De Corgis parade portion Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi

  • All types of corgis participate in Tour De Corgi parade Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi

  • Corgi struts by Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi

  • Corgi carted through parade route Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi

  • Austin, Brooke and baby Trotter along with their dog Lucy Oct. 7. The annual event with costume contest and parade began at Civic Center Park this year.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi

  • Bob Gottsch and his Corgis Leo and Jellybean sport tropical outfits at Tour De Corgi Oct. 7. Tour De Corgi holds their annual event this year at Civic Center Park.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi

  • Corgis smiling during Tour De Corgis parade portion Oct. 7. Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi

  • Molly the cheerleading corgi patiently waits her turn in line to check in for the costume contest at Tour De Corgi Oct 7. Molly cosplayed as a cheerleader to enter the “Purdiest” category for the costume contest.

    Gallery%3A+Tour+de+Corgi
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
(Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)
Peanuts to CAM: A history of CSU's mascots
Drones in formation of a planet at Colorado State University Oct. 6.
Brightflight lights up sky at CSU’s first drone light show
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Gallery: Oktoberfest
Bizarre Bazaar, a local record and book store on College Avenue has thousands of records for customers to listen to and for purchase. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures
Participants watch a presentation put on during Disability Inclusion Week.
SDC educates CSU community through inclusive events
Courtesy of Kate Sherman
Growing Food Security Project supports student food needs
More in Fort Collins Life
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
CSU vs. CU: A history of our extensive rivalry
Nate Haas, owner of Krazy Karls Pizza and Colorado State University graduate, poses for a portrait at the Krazy Karls location off of Timberline Road Sept. 12.
CSU alumnus, owner of Krazy Karl's bleeds green, gold
The Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder, Colorado.
Battle of the Bars: Old Town Square vs. Pearl Street
A Fort Collins resident goes in for a bite of a fresh peach Aug. 19. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the Peach Festival was put on by local businesses and organizations. The festival took place in Civic Center Park and helped raise funds for the Imagination Library, a program that donates books to children in Larimer County.
Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun
A group of girls ride in the Tour de Fat costumed bike parade following a country theme Aug. 26. Tour de Fat is celebrating its 24th year with a day full of free activities for people of all ages.
Annual Tour de Fat unites cyclists in Colorado
The Fort Collins Food Truck Rally is hosted at City Park every Tuesday evening during the summer season.
Food Truck Rally unites live music, local cuisine in NoCo community
More in Frame by Frame
Two students hit each other with inflatable tubes on an inflatable obstacle course at the Carnival.
Year in Review: A visual timeline of the 2022-23 academic year
Colorado State University dance students perform Expedition choreographed by faculty member Susie Garifi during the spring dance concerts first official dress rehearsal April 12.
Gallery: Spring Dance Concert
Sarah Hiryak, a bartender, finishes making a cocktail at Social in Fort Collins Feb. 26.
Frame by Frame: Lively libations at Social cocktail bar
Taylor Fest goers dance at the Aggie Theatre in Old Town Feb. 11. Taylor Fest is an event that travels across the country to bring Taylor Swift fans together, often selling out venues as they did at the Aggie.
Gallery: Taylor Fest sells out the Aggie Theatre
Five dancers perform on stage at the Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb 11. The festival hosted many dance companies, live music and theater groups.
For the love of community: Sweetheart Festival in Loveland
A Colorado State University swimmer competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay finals in the Butler-Hancock Pool at the University of Northern Colorado invitational Jan. 27. The Colorado State Rams won 185.5-113.5.
Swimming scores another streak at UNC invitational


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *