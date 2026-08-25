Meet the life & culture desk: Representing FoCo life right here, right now

Dear readers,

Wherever you are in Fort Collins, the life and culture desk plans to meet you there and feed your natural curiosity with consistent and well-rounded coverage.

Each article under the life and culture desk will be made to shine a light on the parts of Fort Collins that are unique. The desk will also take great care to cover the different cultural backgrounds, experiences and celebrations that are fostered here, so everyone can see parts of themselves in its pages.

Considering this paper is run from the Colorado State University campus, it will also make sure its content shows the university as accurately as possible, including regular coverage of the events, groups and people students can expect to find all around. I hope to bring new perspectives to our stories to expand people’s knowledge of the university, whether they are a first-year, a professor or anything in between.

My reporters will be on the ground at massive events that overtake the lush grass fields at CSU and under the dim lights of local coffee shops. Whether it’s interviews with fresh faces in brand new places or carefully researched features on old favorites, they will be there. The hardworking writers for life and culture are always looking for the best ways to cover important stories and improve their work one word at a time.

As the life and culture editor, I am looking to magnify the lesser-known aspects of our community, including influential locals and interesting aspects of the city’s history, to create a strong representation of Fort Collins community. I will strive for this desk to be a cohesive documentation of what defines this city as well as a catalog of things that can only happen right here and now.

The Collegian has been a respected part of Fort Collins for generations and I’m honored to leave my mark on it through the life and culture desk. I understand there’s a weight of responsibility that comes from sharing the stories of so many people with the world. I will try to carry that weight with as much careful consideration and creativity as the editors that came before me.

Thank you for trusting the life and culture desk for its fifth year at The Collegian. With the dedicated work of writers, editors, photographers and designers, it will continue its legacy of reliable reporting in the 2026-27 academic year.

Sincerely,

Maiya Kreamer, Life and Culture Editor

Reach Maiya Kreamer at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.