CSU volleyball extends win streak to 14 with seventh straight sweep in win over Boise State

There aren’t many more words to describe how good Colorado State volleyball has been playing.

The Rams entered Saturday’s match on a 13-game win streak, and ended up extending it to 14 straight. The Rams swept Boise State 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-22). The Rams have now won 24 straight sets, going back to their Oct. 10 game against Oregon State.

“Not every set is going to be our best volleyball,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “We’re sweeping teams, and people are getting critical of this, and so I’m really proud.”

Junior outside hitter Maria Brun set the CSU school record for career aces in the modern era, notching her 126th career ace today.

“I’ve been counting since the beginning of this season,” Brun said. “Like how many I have to break a record, and coming into this game and this week, I was thinking like, oh, I have three left to break the record.”

Brun can now look onward to capturing the CSU all-time points record, which has stood since the 1980s.

“She could break the all-time scoring record from the 80s and 90s over her career,” Kohan said. “She’s got more eligibility than just this year, so she’s a super talented player.”

Brun is now the only active CSU player with a school record.

“When I got the ace, and then they put it on the screen up there, everyone stood up and started cheering and screaming, and that was really meaningful for me,” Brun said.

CSU took the first set of the game 25-21, with the Rams having 15 kills in the set.

“Starting strong really impacts the match,” senior middle blocker Eve Wilson said. “You can tell even in the games that we went five, we lost those first sets, so it didn’t really start the game when we started strong.”

The Rams fought back in the second set, winning 25-13, while having six team blocks.

“I think it starts with the service line first,” Wilson said. “Getting teams out of system makes our job so much easier as blockers. So I think we’ve done a really nice job at that the first time we played this team, and then also today.”

CSU fought to win the third set and sweep Boise, winning 25-22. The Rams had five total blocks and 12 kills in the final set alone.

“We stack together really good volleyball,” Kohan said. “We figure out ways to do it, even if it’s not beautiful.”

With the Rams winning 24 straight sets, they have not lost a set in 28 days.

“I think the same thing, like really just making sure we’re serving tough,” Wilson said. “Then also really trying to start strong, and then also play a good end game. So we’re playing clean from set one through the whole set, and then into each set.”

CSU has now won 14 straight games, dating back to Sep. 17 with their last loss, which was to rival No. 25 Colorado.

“Yeah, I think we’ve had a lot of consistency from the two middles,” Kohan said. “Their seniors, their captains, their leaders. Their leadership is definitely felt in the huddles.”

Junior setter Erin Debeic has become the unsung hero of this CSU team, not only with her play but her leadership too.

“Let me give a big shout out to Erin Debeic,” Kohan said. “She’s one that’s out there every single game, and she goes pretty unsung in the big role that she plays. Everybody likes the hits, the big digs, but man, that kid delivers a nice ball over and over, and she’s so stable. She is a quiet leader, and so as some players are a little volatile in their play, whether that’s demonstrative like celebrations or stats, I think Erin’s done a really great job being the same person every single day that she showed her.”

The Rams now look onto Fresno State, who they host on Nov. 12.

“I think every game’s unique,” Kohan said. “And every game has different matchups and different shots that we’re trying to do based on what the other team’s strengths and weaknesses are. And so wins always feel good; they never feel old.”