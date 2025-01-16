The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo

Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
January 22, 2025

  • Bull rider Stefan Tonita became the first bull rider to successfully ride the bull Speed Test in the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo bracket four round one competition in Denver Jan. 19. Tonita came out on top after both rounds and qualified for the semifinals after successfully riding both his bulls.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Barrel rider Chelsea Moore finished off her first round barrel race with a 15.06 time Jan. 19. The time put her in fourth place going into round two of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo fourth bracket competition.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Barrel racer Jamie Donnelly closed out the first round of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver Jan. 19. She finished with a time of 15.71 seconds.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Saddle bronc rider Tag Moses stands over the chute that his assigned horse, Mookie’s Pet, is being held in Jan. 19. Moses earned a score of 78 in the first round event in the fourth bracket of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Header Jay Tittel and heeler Cullen Teller roped their calf in 6.2 seconds during the first round in the fourth bracket of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver Jan. 19. Tittel and Teller qualified for the semifinals after successfully roping their cow in both rounds, with a combined time of 17.4 seconds.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Header Clayton Van Aken and heeler Kory Bramwell rope their cow in the team roping event during the first round in the fourth bracket of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver Jan. 19.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Two calves run from their intended captors during the Catch-A-Calf event at the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver Jan. 19. The Catch-A-Calf program is focused on livestock education.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Bareback rider Tanner Aus competes in the bareback riding event during the first round event in the fourth bracket of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver Sunday, Jan. 19. Aus is currently ranked the No. 6 bareback rider in the world. He earned a 74.5 for his round one ride on Red Robin.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Current No. 1 ranked bareback rider Bradlee Miller competes in the first round event in the fourth bracket of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver Jan. 19. Miller earned 87 points for his ride on Bandana Babe, earning him the first place spot moving into the second round that evening.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • An American flag is flown through the arena during the opening ceremonies for the first round in the fourth bracket of the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo in Denver Jan. 19. Athletes competed in two rodeos, hoping their combined score from each would be enough to qualify for the NWSS Pro Rodeo semifinals.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '
About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
