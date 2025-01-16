The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Categories:

Gallery: National Western Stock Show brings ag education to Colorado community

Hannah Parcells, Conent Managing Editor
January 22, 2025
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
One of the ceremonial clydesdale horses stands in the arena under a spotlight. She’s expecting a baby, so could not participate in the ceremonies at the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo Sunday, Jan. 19. Her foal stands behind her, surveying the arena he will one day perform in.

  • A miniature Highland cow named Hershey curls up in a pen on the second floor of the National Western Stock Show in Denver Jan. 19. Hershey, who is part of a petting zoo offered by Leap of Faith Homestead, greeted families as they made their way through the path of vendors and exhibitions.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • A Brahman cow stands positioned on a trade floor for souvenir photos, which are available to National Western Stock Show attendees Jan. 19. The NWSS trade floor features hundreds of vendors and exhibitions inside the National Western Complex in Denver.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Featured on the trade floor, a Brahman cow stands across from a vendor selling silver and turquoise jewelry at the National Western Stock Show in Denver Jan. 19. Animals were featured in several events at the NWSS.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Turquoise jewelry hangs at a vendor booth at the National Western Stock Show in Denver Jan. 19. The show featured vendors selling Western-themed jewelry, outfitting and other products.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Rick Bishop, owner of Western Tradition hat shop, shapes a customer’s hat at the National Western Stock Show Jan. 19. Western Tradition works with each customer to make sure their hats are cleaned, fitted and adjusted personally.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • An employee of Western Tradition shapes a hat that a customer selected for customization at the National Western Stock Show Jan. 19. Western Tradition sells hats that are personalized to fit the head of each customer.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Rick Bishop, owner of Western Tradition hat shop, shapes a customer’s hat at the National Western Stock Show Jan. 19. A vendor at the NWSS, Western Tradition uses steam in the custom hat-shaping process.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Rick Bishop, owner of Western Tradition hat shop, shapes a customer’s hat at the National Western Stock Show Jan. 19. Western Tradition has been a vendor at the stock show for the past 45 years, custom-shaping and cleaning each customer’s hat at their booth.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Rick Bishop, owner of Western Tradition hat shop, speaks with patrons as he molds their hats Jan. 19. One of almost 300 vendors at the National Western Stock Show, Western Tradition shapes and cleans hats for customers throughout the event.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • A little girl rides a pony named Malibu at the 7-Eleven Pony Rides section of the National Western Stock Show Jan. 19. Open to children, the carousel-style riding experience lets young fans experience horseback riding safely.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Malibu, a pony who is part of the 7-Eleven Pony Rides at the National Western Stock Show, parades a young rider around Jan. 19. The pony rides are available to children wishing to try out riding.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • A cranial skeleton lies on a Sci on the Fly table in CAM’s Classroom at the National Western Stock Show Jan. 19. CAM’s Classroom, sponsored by Colorado State University, brings agricultural experiences to young patrons and advertises CSU’s scientific programs.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • At the National Western Stock Show, a sign welcomes young patrons to CAM’s Classroom, a program by Colorado State University in conjunction with other agricultural organizations designed to teach children about food science, ecology and sustainable energy Jan. 19.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor