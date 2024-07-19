Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins

Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
July 31, 2024
  • Smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning west of Loveland continues to spread in the sky over Larimer County. People driving on U.S. Highway 34 could see the plumes of smoke while crew continue to fight the fire Tuesday, July 30.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • Smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire has spread over the areas surrounding the fire. Crews continue the fight the flames beyond the ridge west of Loveland July 30.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • Smoke from the Alexander Mountain fire can be seen rising into the sky from the Devil’s Backbone area off of U.S. Highway 34 west of Loveland Tuesday, July 30.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • Smoke and flames from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the trees in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • Flames and smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire could be seen from part of Fort Collins in the evening Tuesday July 30.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • Smoke and flames from the Alexander Mountain Fire visible from Fort Collins Tuesday, July 30.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins

  • The Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from a building near the Old Town area of Fort Collins Tuesday, July 30. The fire spread to cover 5,080 acres by 5 p.m. Tuesday after it was first reported Monday morning.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    Gallery%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+as+seen+from+Larimer+County%2C+Fort+Collins
Read The Collegian’s coverage of the Alexander Mountain Fire for updates.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.

About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
Hannah Parcells is currently the news editor at The Collegian, a role that she loves dearly. Parcells uses she/her pronouns and began writing for The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter under the news, science, opinion and life and culture desks.  Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people and hopes to use her education to try and leave the world a little better than she found it.  Raised in Castle Rock, Colorado, Parcells grew up with a love of learning, music and writing. She’s always working to learn more about the world through history and art and loves being introduced to new places, people and ideas.  On the off chance that she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers and policy analyses, Hannah can be found on a hike, watching movies or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addictions to both caffeine and good books. Parcells is incredibly proud of the work she’s done at The Collegian so far and is excited to continue that work as an editor of the news desk.


