Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens drives the ball in a CSU mens basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
Isaiah Stevens impresses at NBA Summer League, fuels momentum for 2-way contract

An orange cutout of Cam the Ram next to the words, campus news, in orange on a green-tinted tree image background.
CSU Student Affairs in Higher Education Program undergoing changes

Update: Alexander Mountain Fire continues to burn in Larimer County, disaster emergency declared

Hannah Parcells and Allie Seibel
July 30, 2024
Update%3A+Alexander+Mountain+Fire+continues+to+burn+in+Larimer+County%2C+disaster+emergency+declared
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The wildfire burning in Larimer County north of U.S. 34 and west of Loveland, Colorado, has spread to cover 3,500 acres and is 0% contained as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the Masonville area and Glade Road from Highway 34 to Indian Creek. Evacuation orders are also in place for Drake to Dam Store along Highway 34, including Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain, Waltonia Road, Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch, Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch and County Road 18E from Pole Hill to Pinewood Reservoir.

Larimer County Board of Commissioners Chair John Kefalas declared a disaster emergency on Tuesday in order to access emergency management resources at the local and state levels.

According to the USFS, more than 200 firefighters are working to contain the fire, which they took command of early Tuesday morning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating evacuations, and residents in the evacuation area are asked to text LCEVAC to 888-777 for further information. NoCoalert.org is also providing alerts.

Voluntary evacuation orders for Hidden Valley east of Devils Backbone including Ridge Parkway and Spring Glade Road to the north were issued just after noon on Tuesday.

The fire was initially reported to first responders in a 911 call at approximately 10:38 a.m. Monday morning, according to the LCSO. 

In addition to crews responding to the fire on the ground, air support dropped water and fire retardant on the fire until 8 p.m. Monday. Crews are still working to contain the fire and are facing near-critical fire weather in the area with high temperatures and low humidity, the USFS said.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert on Tuesday due to heavy smoke from the fire.

Find the latest updates as of Tuesday, July 30 below.

Second wildfire breaks out south of Alexander Mountain Fire

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday for the area of Eagle Ridge near Lyons due to a wildfire in the Stone Canyon area.

The second fire is burning less than 20 miles south of the Alexander Mountain Fire that was first reported Monday, July 29. 

Fire restrictions were enacted in parts of Boulder County July 1 due to high fire danger in the area.

The BCSO announced on social media that crews are actively responding to the fire in the Stone Canyon area near Lyons and said that more information will be released as soon as possible.

Alexander Mountain Fire spreads to 3,500 acres, 3245 under mandatory evacuation

A 4 p.m. press conference on Tuesday updated the public that 3245 people were under a mandatory evacuation order, according to information provided by John Feyen, Larimer County Sheriff, in his briefing during the press conference.

“Unfortunately, we have some areas where there is some impingement on residential structures,” Feyen’s said. “We don’t know if (the structures are) involved or not. We just know that the fire is backing into some of those areas… our number one priority after the evacuations, is keeping our firefighters safe as well, and so we haven’t had a chance to put teams into those areas just because of the fire activity.”

Feyen said that fire activity is currently at the north side of Highway 34, in the mouth of the Big Thompson Canyon.

Fire growth is being observed in three cardinal directions, moving to the north and the east, and the backside of the fire is experiencing what Mike Smith, incident command for U.S Forest Service called “slope reverse,” where the fire crawls up the backside of the hill aggressively as a result of winds pushing the blaze uphill.

“We’ve just had a wind shift, which we’re all paying very close attention to,” Smith said. “We’ve had wind basically out of the west, out of the north, but a little bit, but now it’s swung at a much stronger northerly wind, and you can see (the) smoke bending over.”

Smith said the Type 3 Incident Command Structure that Larimer County has deployed will be aided tomorrow by a Complex Incident Management Team.

“If we can’t get in and engage this fire safely and make sure that our folks can get in and get out of the job that they need to, we’re not going to commit those resources,” Smith said. “So we’re doing what we can, where we can, when we can.”

Smith was hopeful in his statement that hotshot crews would be able to aid firefighting efforts, but resources are in short supply.

“We’re at 0% containment currently,” Smith said. “I hope that we’re going to see that start to improve, but it’s going to really depend on Mother Nature giving us a break.”

Animal evacuations

The Larimer County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 2, bringing 4H animals and other large livestock to the area that is currently threatened by the fire, in addition to local livestock. Feyen said that his team was working with Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley to move the animals. Colorado State University Veterinary Services are aiding in the safe transport of all animals.

“So this is especially important if you get a notification of a voluntary evacuation and you have a large animal, we don’t want you doing that at night,” Feyen said. “We don’t want to help you do that at night. We want to do it when it’s safe. So help us help you and move those animals out when it’s early, and help us make arrangements for that so we can keep you and your family safe.”

Reach Hannah Parcells and Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
Hannah Parcells is currently the news editor at The Collegian, a role that she loves dearly. Parcells uses she/her pronouns and began writing for The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter under the news, science, opinion and life and culture desks.  Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people and hopes to use her education to try and leave the world a little better than she found it.  Raised in Castle Rock, Colorado, Parcells grew up with a love of learning, music and writing. She’s always working to learn more about the world through history and art and loves being introduced to new places, people and ideas.  On the off chance that she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers and policy analyses, Hannah can be found on a hike, watching movies or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addictions to both caffeine and good books. Parcells is incredibly proud of the work she’s done at The Collegian so far and is excited to continue that work as an editor of the news desk.
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


