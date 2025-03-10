First Friday Art Walk lights up downtown FoCo with art, music

Downtown Fort Collins came alive with vibrant energy during the First Friday Art Walk, a cherished monthly tradition that celebrates the city’s rich tapestry of art, culture and community.

From 6-9 p.m. March 7, residents and visitors alike embarked on a self-guided tour through the heart of the city, exploring a diverse array of artistic expressions showcased across numerous venues.

One of the evening’s highlights was the Dandelions & Rust Spring Fashion Show. Attendees were treated to a preview of the latest trends, featuring fresh denim, flirty intimates and must-have styles for spring 2025. The runway event exuded confidence, creativity and effortless chic, setting the tone for the upcoming season.

Art enthusiasts found a haven at the Center for Creativity, which featured the works of Daniel Slack. His sculptures, inspired by timelessness and the natural world, captivated visitors with their depth and artistry. Complementary wine and soft drinks added to the ambiance, making it a memorable stop on the art walk.

Edge Optics transformed its space into a sensory experience, combining visual art, live music and culinary treats. The evening featured artworks by Noodle in a Haystack, Jaden Scott, and Lydia Cruz, accompanied by live music from Jesse Lee. Guests indulged in handmade chocolates from Voulez Vous Bonbons and savored Southern Asian Mexican fusion cuisine from the Sam Sauce food truck, creating a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

​Walnut Creek is another vibrant collective that brings together artisans, crafters and artists under one roof. Housed in the historic P. Anderson Mercantile Co. building, this market-style venue offers a diverse array of unique, handmade items, including jewelry, repurposed furniture, boutique clothing, vintage goods and handcrafted gifts. For First Friday, they hosted a nonprofit called “Living Her Legacy,” which highlights 48 important and influential women who made history in Fort Collins.

“It’s a nonprofit that’s 10 years old, and we’ve been approved to create the first historic public outdoor art education exhibit in Fort Collins,” said Patti Smith, founder and executive director of LHL.

Trimble Court Artisans, a longstanding co-op gallery in Fort Collins, presented Mug Madness, a special showcase of handcrafted mugs. The exhibition featured a lineup of designs, from rustic Earth-toned pieces to vibrant contemporary creations, each reflecting the unique craftsmanship of local artisans. Visitors were invited to explore and purchase these functional art pieces, deepening their connection to the local art community.

“I love First Friday because it’s like a party,” said Diane Findley, the oldest standing member of Trimble Court Artisans. “I am going to turn up the music, and I’m going to put on some Otis Red and dance.”

At the Museum of Art Fort Collins, the evening featured a reading of Ekphrastic Poetry inspired by the current exhibition, “Remember me,” by Jane Waggoner Deschner. Led by Fort Collins Poet Laureates Melissa Mitchell and Ally Eden, the session offered a unique blend of visual and literary art, enriching the cultural tapestry of the event.

Bookstore on the Square, an LGBTQ+ and woman-owned independent bookstore located in Old Town Square, opened its doors to art and literature enthusiasts. The event featured live music performances that added a melodic backdrop to the evening, enhancing the ambiance for visitors exploring the curated selection of new and used books. Additionally, the bookstore showcased artwork from local artists, creating a vibrant fusion of visual and literary arts.

“I started out actually as an artist with a booth with (Petrichor Collective) doing my pop-up bookstore,” said Megan Murray, owner of Bookstore on the Square. “And then as soon as I got my brick and mortar location, I invited them to have their artists come different ones each month, so rotating group of artists for First Fridays.”

The First Friday Art Walk not only highlighted established venues but also embraced emerging artists and unique collaborations. For instance, CC’s Flowers hosted members of the Good Bones studio collective, Amy Powell and Bethany Economos. Powell’s watercolor and oil paintings, rich with folklore themes, and Economos’ mixed media art offered visitors a blended artistic experience within the floral shop’s charming setting.

Another notable collaboration was at Mugs Old Town, where Tangled Antlers Art showcased unique skull art inspired by nature. The evening was enhanced by live indie-alternative rock music from Eli Brady, shaping a dynamic atmosphere of both tangible and intangible expression.

For those who missed the March event, the First Friday Art Walk is a recurring celebration held from 6-9 p.m on the first Friday of each month, inviting everyone to explore and engage with the local art scene.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.