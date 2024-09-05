Odell Brewing summer swing dance series ends

Throughout the summer on the patio of Odell Brewing Company, swing dancers taught free lessons and hosted evenings of swing dancing. This has brought together experienced dancers and first-timers alike.

Jack and Caroline Hamel attended the Aug. 29 finale of Swing Days of Summer. Having taken only ballroom dancing lessons previously, they were new to the swing scene.

“It was kind of hard … with a different step and motion,” Jack Hamel said.

However, Jack and Caroline Hamel both agreed that it was a fun experience.

“It’s a good way to interact one-on-one,” Jack Hamel said.

In the beginner lesson, dancers rotated partners and got a chance to talk with about half of the participants during the time.

“It gets you out of your comfort zone, doing something you don’t normally do,” participant Cheryl Aley said. “You get to meet a different section of people within the community.”

During the lessons, two dances were taught for different experience levels. Participants in the beginner lesson learned a basic step sequence and some different turns. The intermediate lesson taught a Charleston-style dance.

People of all ages participated in this week’s Swing Days of Summer event. By the end of the night, about 50 people had gathered to participate in the free dance that is held after the lessons or to observe those on the floor.

Swing Days of Summer was put on by NoCo Swing Dance, a nonprofit that hosts swing dance nights and teaches lessons in the area. Ron Jacobson, president of NoCo Swing Dance, organized this event.

Jacobson said Swing Days of Summer began because the Masonic Temple Event Center, NoCo Swing Dance’s normal dancing spot, was renovating its floors.

“We immediately started looking around for other venues that would be a good fit,” Jacobson said. “Odell’s was really into it right away.”

Because NoCo Swing Dance is a nonprofit organization, attendance at Swing Days of Summer was free. For their other events at the Masonic Temple, there is a $5-$20 entry fee.

“All of the proceeds from our events go towards building the dance community and towards future dance events,” Jacobson said, referring to the social aspect of NoCo Swing Dance. “We’re here just to share the joy of swing dance. … Our whole goal is to build our community here in Fort Collins.”

In addition to supporting the local community, NoCo Swing Dance has been supporting local artists. Aug. 22’s event had a live performance by Zizania Swing, a Northern Colorado band, and the Aug. 29 event showcased Jeremy Mohney and his band, who are from Boulder, Colorado.

Jacobson said he is hopeful that Odell Brewing Company will host NoCo Swing Dance next year to continue Swing Days of Summer.

Now that that this event has ended, NoCo Swing Dance will be resuming their regular dances 6 p.m. every second and fourth Friday at the Masonic Temple Event Center in Downtown Fort Collins.

