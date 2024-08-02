5 spots to jump-start your live music addiction 

Whether you’re new to Fort Collins or have been in town for years and are looking for a change in pace, here are the top five stops we recommend checking when starting your live music addition — and trust us: It’s an addiction.

1. Wolverine Farm Publick House

If you grew up with earbuds in and your nose always in a book, observing rather than participating and you have an obscure theory in the back of your mind just waiting for the right moment to share it, Wolverine Farm Publick House live music nights might just be your safe haven.

The establishment is a true jack of all trades, working as a bookstore, publishing company, coffee shop, group event provider, live music venue and so much more. Whether you prefer to grab a friend or bring a book, your night can only get better with an evening of live music at the local Wolverine Farm.

2. The Coast

On the opposite side of the live music spectrum is local music venue The Coast. If you like to wake up sore the next morning from a good ole mosh pit and a slight ringing in the ear from standing a little too close to the amp, The Coast is likely a great fit for you.

The venue is structured as a bar in the front leading into a small stage and pit, reaching capacity at 300 people. The intimate stage setup is what makes this venue perfect for your first local Fort Collins music experience.

3. New Belgium Brewing Company

One of the main attractions in Fort Collins is New Belgium Brewing Company, and while bikes and beer make for excellent companions on their own, the brewery’s live music scene is well overlooked. If you are someone who likes to sit, watch and take it all in with the occasional get up and dance, this spot is for you.

The brewery primarily showcases local artists ranging from bluegrass to DJs. It’s a great spot for music lovers to sit, grab a beer and enjoy the music and beautiful outdoor scenery.

4. Washington’s

Washington’s, which originally started as a sports bar and grill, has evolved since its 2017 remodel into a beloved show venue in Fort Collins’ Old Town. With a capacity of 900 people, a balcony in case standing in the pit isn’t your style and a wide range of contemporary music, the venue is a great place for most anyone.

The only thing that may hold you back from experiencing live music at Washington’s is that most of their shows are for people over the age of 21. If you are under 21, you might be lucky to find a few shows that are exceptions, but for the most part, the venue is only open to 21-and-older crowds.

5. Aggie Theatre

A list of live music venues in Fort Collins wouldn’t be complete without Aggie Theatre.​​ Aggie Theatre is the true pipeline of live music in Fort Collins. Even though it is not the largest venue in town — and not even the largest on this list — it is one of, if not the most, loved venues in town. Hosting multiple shows every week all year-round for every genre imaginable, the Aggie has created a reputation for itself as the primary concert venue of Fort Collins. If you are looking to see a big-name local band or touring artist, check on the Aggie website, as they might have something exactly your taste coming soon.

