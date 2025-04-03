Living in Chicago: A Guide to the Windy City Lifestyle

Chicago—a city that gets a lot of buzz in the news.

Unfortunately, crime rates often steal the spotlight even though the Windy City is so much more than its headlines.

If you are brave enough to explore the ins and outs of Chicago, you’ll soon discover its glittering skyline along Lake Michigan and the deep-dish pizza that’s worth every calorie.

Should Chicago be on your must-live-in list, it’s essential to look beyond the crime statistics and understand what daily life here truly entails.

Chicago offers an incredible quality of life, with world-class amenities, a thriving job market, and a cultural scene that rivals any major city in the world.

Let’s unpack everything you need to know before calling Chicago home.

Real Estate and Housing Costs are not a Bargain

The real estate market in Chicago varies as much as the tens of neighborhoods and communities here vary.

For instance, while the rent in the north side of Chicago is around an average of $3,366, neighborhoods like Rogers Park maintain average rents of $1,700.

This wide variation in rent also translates to home valuations.

You can find luxury high-rises in the Loop and River North selling for as much as $10 million. Meanwhile, trendy lofts in West Loop and more budget-friendly options in the South Side often sell for less than $400,000.

Average House Rent: $2,340

Median Home Value: $354,400

In general, houses and rent here are more affordable than in coastal cities like New York and San Francisco. But, this doesn’t mean they are pretty affordable.

The Cost of Living Adds Up

Chicago may not be the most expensive place to live, but it’s also not cheap. The overall cost of living here is 14% higher than the national average.

That means you will spend more than the average American on everyday essentials like groceries, housing, healthcare, and transportation.

To live comfortably as a single person in Chicago, you will need an average of $4,300 per month. However, if you have a family, your monthly expenses will be about $4,530.

Expense Category National Average Housing 39% higher Utilities 6% lower Groceries 4% higher Healthcare 5% higher Transportation 7% higher

It doesn’t help Chicago’s case when it comes to living costs, as Illinois has one of the highest state tax burdens. This includes a hefty sales tax of 10.25% in the city.

Income Tax Rate: 4.95%

Sales Tax Rate: 10.25%

Property Tax Rate: 1.52%

Transportation and Accessibility

Chicago is one of the best cities in the U.S. for public transportation. Whether you are looking for movers in Chicago or a means to commute daily, there are options available for you.

The CTA (Chicago Transit Authority) operates buses and the iconic ‘L’ train system. With these, you can get almost anywhere in the city.

A monthly transit pass costs about $75, making it a cost-effective alternative to driving. Of course, self driving comes with hefty parking fees and high gas prices here anyway.

However, if you do drive, prepare for heavy traffic, especially in winter when road conditions can get dicey. The average commute time in Chicago is 42 minutes, 10 minutes more than the national average.

It’s all part of living in Chicago!

Healthcare

One thing about living in Chicago is you get to enjoy access to world-class healthcare.

The city is home to prestigious institutions like Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Rush University Medical Center, and the University of Chicago Medical Center.

These facilities cater to your routine checkup needs.

If you require specialized care, be assured you’ll find high-quality medical services at your fingertips. However, they come at a cost that’s higher than average.

Healthcare Expense Cost Doctor’s Visit $150.29 Dentist’s Visit $123.59 Optometrist’s Visit $137.66 Prescription Drugs $260.93 Veterinary Visit $72.88

Economic Opportunities

Over 65% of Chicago’s population contributes to its active workforce, which, combined with the median age of 37, makes for a boisterous economy.

Chicago has a thriving job market in finance, healthcare, education, and retail. Major companies like Boeing, McDonald’s, and United Airlines have a strong presence in Chicago and offer numerous job opportunities.

The startup scene is also growing. Tech hubs in areas like Fulton Market are drawing in new talent. While salaries may not match those in Silicon Valley, the relatively lower cost of living makes up for it.

The average salary in Chicago is $82,000, but this varies with the industry, individual experience, and skill level. For instance, there’s a clear gap between a software engineer’s earnings and what a data analyst takes home.

Median Household Income: $71,673

Unemployment Rate: 9.0%

Poverty Rate: 16.9%

The Food, Culture, and Attractions are a Wonderland

If you are not in awe of the shores of Lake Michigan, then the food scene will do it.

The city’s claim to fame is deep-dish pizza, but it doesn’t stop there. Try an Italian beef sandwich or a Chicago-style hot dog without ketchup.

You can explore the incredible global food scene in Pilsen, Chinatown, and Greektown neighborhoods.

But beyond food, Chicago is a cultural mecca. The city has world-renowned museums like the Art Institute of Chicago and live jazz in Uptown.

Broadway shows in the Theater District are an ever-present event, just like the music scene. Whatever your artistic inclination, you will certainly find something to love.

One of the best things about living in Chicago is that you will never run out of things to do.

Some of the must-experience activities include:

Millennium Park & The Bean

Navy Pie

The Lakefront Trail

Wrigley Field

Chicago Riverwalk

Museum Campus

The Reality vs. Perception of Crime Rates in Chicago

Yes, crime exists in Chicago. The numbers out of the city can sometimes be astronomical.

For instance, the total number of robberies as of the first quarter of 2025 is about 10,800. In combination with the other types of violent crime, it brings the total to about 15,000.

This can look quite scary, but there is a 1 in 167 chance you will fall victim to a violent crime in Chicago. While this is higher odds than the state and national averages, you may likely live all your life in Chicago without experiencing crime.

Also, crime is not evenly spread across the city. Certain neighborhoods experience more crime than others, while many areas, such as Lincoln Park, Forest Glen, and Mount Greenwood, remain safe and active.

However, it pays to be mindful of your surroundings and use public transportation wisely. Knowing which areas to avoid at night also adds extra caution, which can go a long way in ensuring your safety.

Endnote: A Chicago Guideline

Living in Chicago allows you to leverage the opportunities and find a balance with its challenges.

The Windy City is a dose of culture with cost while inviting you to match vibrancy with grit. Chicago is calling if you want a city filled with job prospects, entertainment, and a rich history.

Just prepare for the winters and the heavy taxation, then choose your neighborhood wisely. You will find plenty of things to love about Chicago.

Good luck!