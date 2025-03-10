Upcoming FoCoMX lineup revealed at Odell Brewing Kick Off Party

Music lovers, local artists and beer enthusiasts gathered at Odell Brewing Company March 14 for a special showcase event previewing the 2025 Fort Collins Music eXperiment, more commonly known as FoCoMX. The event served as the official lineup release party for the annual festival, which is set to take place April 18-19 across nearly 40 venues in Fort Collins.

With the brewery’s signature craft beer in hand and live music filling the air, attendees got their first look at the more than 400 Colorado-based bands and artists slated to perform during the two-day festival. The showcase at Odell Brewing not only built excitement for the upcoming event but also reinforced the deep connection between Fort Collins’ thriving music scene and its collection of locally owned businesses.

The night was highlighted by a performance by Bourbon Brass Band, a dynamic local group that brought high-energy, New Orleans-style brass music to the venue. The brewery’s rustic taproom and outdoor patio provided the perfect setting for guests to dance, cheer and soak in the talent that FoCoMX features each year.

Odell Brewing also contributed to the festivities with the release of a special edition beer called AMP’d, brewed exclusively for the event. The limited-time beer was crafted to honor the festival’s dedication to local music.

“So we have, I think it’s 460 artists this year, but a lot of that might look a little different than you think because the whole day on Saturday at the Museum of Discovery are youth bands, and some of them only have, like, 20- or 30-minute sets, so there’s a lot more than normal,” said Greta Cornett, president and co-founder of Fort Collins Musicians Association. “But it’s still really cool to see, like, the cradle of the stage effect and seeing how awesome it is.”

The showcase also featured speeches from festival organizers, who reflected on FoCoMX’s growth and its role in giving independent artists a platform.

FoCoMX has grown into one of the state’s most beloved music festivals. The event, organized by the nonprofit FoCoMA, brings together artists of all genres, from indie-rock to hip-hop, folk, jazz and electronic music.

The festival was founded in 2009 with the goal of showcasing Colorado musicians in a setting that puts local talent first. Over the years, it has become a staple for music fans and an important stepping stone for up-and-coming artists.

“I’m always looking forward to playing with the songwriter showcase,” said Liz Barnez, a singer-songwriter performing at FoCoMX. “It’s always fun because it’s a spontaneous thing, and you never know what’s going to happen on that. We don’t get to see each other, and it’s such a supportive community. I’m just looking forward to going out and seeing my friends and being surprised by something new that really moves me.”

With many artists set to perform in April, this year’s lineup is one of the largest in FoCoMX history. The festival will take over downtown Fort Collins for two days, featuring shows at breweries, coffee shops, theaters and bars. Venues range from intimate settings like Wolverine Farm Publick House to larger stages like Washington’s and Aggie Theatre.

“It’s really about making community, friends and connections around music,” said Peggy Lyle, the executive director of FoCoMA. “My other favorite is to see the huge breadth of talent that we have in our community. We have over 400 bands that will be (playing) this year, and each one of them is just so talented in their own right, and there’s so many more that we didn’t have enough slots for. But I think that’s one of the most special things, is seeing how talented our community is.”

Tickets for FoCoMX 2025 are now on sale, with proceeds going toward FoCoMA’s mission to support local musicians through grants, workshops and mentorship programs. A weekend pass provides access to all festival venues, allowing attendees to hop between shows and experience the diversity of Fort Collins’ music culture.

FoCoMX comes together through the efforts of volunteers, local businesses and music lovers who donate their time and resources. Organizers are still seeking volunteers for this year’s festival, offering free admission in exchange for a few hours of work.

As the showcase at Odell Brewing drew to a close, attendees left buzzing with anticipation for April’s festival. Whether they were longtime fans of FoCoMX or first-time festivalgoers, one thing was clear: The showcase set the stage for an unforgettable weekend of music, connection and celebration.

For more information about FoCoMX, tickets and volunteer opportunities, visit www.focoma.org.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.