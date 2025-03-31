Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Bong Joon Ho does it again with hilarious, smart ‘Mickey 17’

Gigi Young, Digital and Social Director
April 2, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Leave it to filmmaker Bong Joon Ho to take a wild sci-fi premise and turn it into something equal parts thrilling, hilarious and self-aware.

“Mickey 17” isn’t your typical existential, brooding space drama. It fully embraces the absurdity of its concept and runs with it. The result? A refreshingly offbeat and darkly funny sci-fi experience that somehow manages to balance big ideas with even bigger laughs.

The film follows Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” worker on a barely functioning colony planet. His job? Completing ridiculously dangerous tasks that will almost certainly kill him. But no need to worry; every time he dies, a new clone pops out, memories intact, ready to go. While this setup could easily lean into heavy themes of mortality and identity — and sure, they’re in there — “Mickey 17″ takes a different approach.

Instead of drowning in existential dread, it leans into the sheer absurdity of the situation. Watching Mickey slowly realize just how little his crew values him — and how casually they accept his constant deaths — makes for some of the funniest moments in the film. Think Harold Ramis’ “Groundhog Day” meets Douglas Adams’ “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” but with workplace incompetence and a lot more existential frustration.

Pattinson is the perfect choice for this role, effortlessly blending dry wit, exasperation and just the right amount of unhinged energy. At this point, Pattinson has proven himself as one of the most versatile actors out there, and in “Mickey 17,” he masterly walks the line between comedy and the film’s darker undertones. Watching him interact with other versions of himself? Comedy gold. Each successive Mickey gets more fed up and Pattinson plays it perfectly, making the whole thing even funnier.

One of the film’s best running gags is Mickey’s growing irritation with the crew’s complete indifference to his well-being. Every time he dies and comes back, their response is basically, ‘Oh, cool, you’re back. Anyway, go fix that thing again.’ It’s sci-fi meets bureaucratic nightmare, and Pattinson’s increasingly exasperated expressions alone are worth the price of admission.

Mark Ruffalo’s role is absolutely hilarious as Kenneth Marshall, Mickey’s oblivious and condescending space leader — basically every overbearing, clueless boss you’ve ever had but with control over an entire space mission. And the way he plays it? Full of exaggerated bravado, nonsensical decision-making and an inflated sense of self-importance. He talks in vague, overconfident statements, refuses to take responsibility for anything going wrong and constantly undermines his own team — all while insisting he’s doing an amazing job.

“At a time when so many sci-fi films either take themselves way too seriously or get lost in convoluted plots, ‘Mickey 17’ is a breath of fresh air. It’s weird, it’s funny and it’s just an all-around great time. Joon Ho once again proves he’s a master of blending genres, delivering a movie that’s both high-concept sci-fi and laugh-out-loud comedy.”

Watching Kenneth try to maintain authority over a situation that’s spiraling out of control — while barely acknowledging Mickey’s repeated deaths — is comedy perfection. His interactions with Pattinson are some of the best moments in the movie, full of ridiculous workplace disputes over, you know, the ethics of constantly dying.

And then there’s Toni Collette as Ylfa, who is, unsurprisingly, outstandingly funny. She brings her signature sharp comedic timing, making every scene she’s in even better.

Visually, “Mickey 17″ is stunning but not in the sleek, polished way most futuristic films go for. Joon Ho creates a world that’s messy, chaotic and full of weird, absurd little details — more corporate outpost barely holding it together than high-tech space station. Think “The Office” meets deep-space survival and cloning technology. The clunky machinery, the grimy corridors, the general feeling that no one quite knows what they’re doing — it all adds to the film’s charm.

The cinematography and effects perfectly match the film’s playful-yet-immersive tone. Joon Ho’s visual storytelling is as sharp as ever, making every frame interesting, whether he’s using dynamic camera work or playing with perspective when multiple Mickeys are on screen.

One of the best things about “Mickey 17″ is that it never takes itself too seriously, but it also does not play into the too self-aware movie type that constantly winks at the audience. It acknowledges the ridiculousness of its premise while still making you invest in the story. Instead of making fun of sci-fi tropes, it has fun with them.

At a time when so many sci-fi films either take themselves way too seriously or get lost in convoluted plots, “Mickey 17″ is a breath of fresh air. It’s weird, it’s funny and it’s just an all-around great time. Joon Ho once again proves he’s a master of blending genres, delivering a movie that’s both high-concept sci-fi and laugh-out-loud comedy.

With an exasperated  — and hilarious — Robert Pattinson, a delightfully unhinged Mark Ruffalo and a world that feels like “2001: A Space Odyssey” if it had a sense of humor, “Mickey 17″ is a must-watch. Whether you’re here for the satire, the action or just to see Pattinson argue with himself, this is a sci-fi movie that knows exactly what it’s doing, and that’s exactly why it works so well.

Reach Gigi Young at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Best local FoCo craft stores now that Joann Fabrics is gone
Best local FoCo craft stores now that Joann Fabrics is gone
Interactive art installations including Expected, a pile of 8-ton blocks constructed from Colorado State University faculty documents, and Effort Distribution, made of interactive pie chart pieces, are arranged in the center of the Directions Gallery space and are informed by hung television displays that encourage spectators to pick up and move pieces of the art March 28. These installations are part of the "Knowing Her: Women’s Work and Leadership at CSU from 1925-2025" art exhibit, which focuses on women faculty members at CSU. The exhibit is located in the Directions Gallery in the Visual Arts building at Colorado State University.
'Knowing Her' art exhibit honors past, present of women at CSU
Hank Hatton sings and plays bass for band Choam Nomsky March 27. Hatton performed as part of KCSU's fourth annual Fools Fest.
CSU's Sutherland Community Garden turns punk for 4th annual Fools Fest
More in Collegian Reviews
An orange book, a pink book and a yellow book lying atop one another. Over the photo is a crinckled paper texture.
'Sunrise on the Reaping' is story of tragedy, both familiar, unexplored
Image of cartoon red carpet, curtains and movie screen.
'Conclave' unveils battles of faith, power, deception within Vatican election
Image of a blue and red ram wearing 3D glasses as a film strip is displayed behind it.
‘Paddington in Peru’ brings nostalgia to franchise
More in Homepage
Seymour: Overorganization stresses you out more than it helps
Seymour: Overorganization stresses you out more than it helps
Colorado State University students cheer on the men's basketball team during its game against San Jose State in Moby Arena March 4. CSU won 83-56.
2025 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: CSU confirms 6 international student visas have been revoked
About the Contributors
Gigi Young
Gigi Young, Digital & Social Director
As digital and social managing editor, Gigi Young’s goal is to improve the reach of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Her belief that an informed public is a powerful public, combined with her goal of bettering the lives of her peers and the world at large, led her to this position. Born and raised in Chicago’s North Shore, Young came to Colorado curious to experience the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. She is a junior majoring in business administration with concentrations in marketing and international business and minoring in media production. Beyond her academic pursuits, Young is deeply passionate about driving positive change and making a meaningful impact on the world. This passion is reflected in her commitment to telling stories that inspire transformation. She means business. Ambitious to advance the values of The Collegian, Young is bringing to this role her diverse skill set and business acumen, which she developed by working as an independent marketing consultant and international marketing development intern. An avid traveler, her international experience lends her the savvy to engage diverse populations through her work. A fan of movies, music and coffee, Young can always be found at The Lyric or an Aggie Theatre show and is a regular at the Alley Cat Coffeehouse. She is excited to work with The Collegian to interact with, impact and empower the CSU and Fort Collins community.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.