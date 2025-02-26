‘Paddington in Peru’ brings nostalgia to franchise

From the bear who started it all to the new adventure that graces the screen, “Paddington in Peru” does not fall short of the franchise’s two previous movies.

“Paddington in Peru” is the perfect movie for all ages, evoking nostalgia in both children and adults. While the story is new, Paddington continues to put smiles on faces due to the cute aloofness of his actions.

Paddington brings the adventure to life alongside the Brown family, Mrs. Bird and his friends from past movies. This movie is a coming-of-age story, illustrating each character’s growth.

One saddening change to the movie occurred when Sally Hawkins, the original actor to play Mrs. Brown, was replaced by a new actor, Emily Mortimer. As hesitant as people were to welcome this new face to the movie, Mortimer lived up to the role of Mrs. Brown.

While the movie shared moments of old, it also focused on a new family adventure to Peru to find Paddington’s missing Aunt Lucy. It kept audiences on their toes, as there was never a dull moment. New antagonists were introduced, making the adventure wildly fun and even a little silly.

For Paddington himself, viewers are reintroduced to his backstory, and both the audience and Paddington get to learn more about who he is. He continues to spread laughter and sentimentality to everyone watching. “Paddington in Peru” is an exploration of self-discovery and familial revelation.

“There is so much adventure as the family searches for the lost aunt and, eventually, for Paddington himself. There are many moments of suspicion, laughter and sentiment as the story plays out.”

Now, beware, spoilers may be revealed ahead.

The story of “Paddington in Peru” is not as simple as one would think. While the characters may seem simple, some are more complex than expected.

The family is reintroduced, but there are some changes. The children have grown quite a bit, and the family has grown from spending time together. Not much has changed for Paddington, but he does miss his Aunt Lucy.

This dilemma is solved by taking a family trip to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy, but, upon arrival, she has gone missing.

There is so much adventure as the family searches for the lost aunt and, eventually, for Paddington himself. There are many moments of suspicion, laughter and sentiment as the story plays out.

There is plenty of time in the movie to get lost in the silly world of Paddington, as evidenced by a musical scene that, although unexpected, was quite fitting.

Never underestimate new characters, especially the antagonists. Sometimes they feel predictable — as characters tend to be in children’s entertainment — but they can also have moments of heartwarming transformation; their stories may even contain surprising elements.

Likewise, returning characters should not be underestimated either. Along with Paddington, each member of the Brown family grows throughout the course of this movie. From finding the courage to take risks to learning new things about oneself, growth is ever-present.

The movie ties well to previous movies by bringing back past ideas, such as memorable scenes and even backstories that were never fully developed. As scenes and ideas return, past characters and friends do as well. No movie excludes Mr. Gruber or other neighborly friends.

Some scenes bring the coming-of-age theme into the movie, showing how Paddington grows into an excellent bear.

“Paddington in Peru” is sweetly tied with a bow at the end as resolutions were made, even if unexpected. Plus, there is no lack of orange marmalade. It would not be a Paddington movie if there wasn’t a big deal made about Paddington’s favorite food.

Overall, “Paddington in Peru” is completely worth the watch. It’s full of fun adventures and is even a bit of a tearjerker. Be sure to have tissues on hand when watching.

