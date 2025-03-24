Founded 1891.

‘Conclave’ unveils battles of faith, power, deception within Vatican election

Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
March 25, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

“The throne is vacant,” declares the solemn Cardinal Joseph Tremblay (John Lithgow) over the deathbed of the pope, surrounded by a small group of the Catholic Church’s most powerful — and ambitious — members. This moment sets the stage for the cutthroat succession battle to follow in director Edward Berger’s “Conclave.”

Adapted from Robert Harris’ 2016 novel of the same name, “Conclave” peels back the gilded layers of the Vatican to expose the power struggles, ideological conflicts and moral dilemmas at the heart of the Catholic Church.

Ralph Fiennes leads a stellar cast as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, a reserved Englishman serving as the dean of the College of Cardinals. Fiennes is joined by Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini, who collectively bring depth and nuance to this thrilling glimpse into papal elections — one of the world’s most secretive traditions.

At its core, “Conclave” is a story about the intersection of faith and ambition. When the Pope dies suddenly, the College of Cardinals gathers in the Vatican for the conclave — a centuries-old tradition wherein cardinals sequester themselves to elect a new pontiff. Cardinal Lawrence, already plagued with doubts about his own role in the church, finds himself involved in a labyrinth of political maneuvering, whispered alliances and personal reckonings. The arrival of a mysterious latecomer, Cardinal Vincent Benitez (Carlos Diehz), throws the already fragile proceeding into deeper uncertainty, forcing Cardinal Lawrence to question not only his fellow cardinals but also his own beliefs about the church’s future.

Fiennes delivers a masterly and moving performance as Cardinal Lawrence, embodying a man caught between duty and doubt, his composed exterior barely concealing the storm within. His subtle shifts in expression speak volumes, making every scene he inhabits compelling. Tucci, the charismatic and politically savvy Cardinal Aldo Bellini, provides a brilliant counterpoint, his every word laced with intelligence and barely veiled ambition. 

Meanwhile, Lithgow as Cardinal Tremblay is a study of stoicism, representing the weight of centuries of doctrine in contrast to the film’s more reformist voices. Lucian Msamati delivers a standout performance as Cardinal Joshua Adeyemi, a conservative frontrunner for the papacy who ultimately faces the consequences of his own political agenda. Together, these men form the backbone of a narrative that thrives on both personal and ideological clashes.

“The exploration of these questions transforms ‘Conclave’ into much more than just a religious and political thriller; it is a profound reflection on the struggles faced by any institution standing at the crossroads of change.”

“Conclave” is a visual masterpiece drenched in sharp contrast; bright white and crimson red saturate every shot as ancient architecture interacts with modern technology throughout the film. Cinematographer Stéphane Fontaine captures the grandeur of the Vatican with breathtaking precision, including the cardinals’ crimson robes and the ornate marble halls. Each frame is meticulously composed to highlight the contrast between the opulence of its surroundings and the heavy burden of its traditions.

The play between light and shadow within both the Sistine Chapel and the dimly lit hallways evokes an almost ethereal atmosphere, embodying the solemnity and gravity of the papal election. The cinematography turns the Vatican itself into a silent character — one that watches, judges and whispers its own secrets.

The film’s pacing, deliberately measured yet never sluggish, allows the tension to simmer while balancing suspense and introspection. The dialogue is sharp and purposeful, revealing the characters’ motivations and the high stakes of their decisions. As the cardinals cast their votes in secrecy, every flicker of an eye and pause in conversation carry meaning. The enclosed setting of the conclave intensifies the drama, creating a sense of claustrophobia that mirrors the internal conflicts each character faces.

With a keen attention to detail, Berger masterly turns this solemn, centuries-old ritual into a riveting study of power and its many faces. “Conclave” taps into timely themes: the friction between tradition and progress, the growing divide between conservative and liberal forces within institutions and the ways in which secrecy can be both a shield and a weapon. Through carefully written dialogue and hushed exchanges, the film subtly critiques the mechanisms of power, not just within the Vatican but in any institution where self-preservation competes with duty.

What makes “Conclave” a truly engaging watch is its refusal to simply provide all the answers. Instead, it invites the audience to grapple with the same questions plaguing Cardinal Lawrence throughout the conclave: What does it mean to lead with integrity? Can faith and political maneuvering coexist? And perhaps most intriguingly, how much of change is destiny and how much is manipulation? 

The exploration of these questions transforms “Conclave” into much more than just a religious and political thriller; it is a profound reflection on the struggles faced by any institution standing at the crossroads of change. 

Berger brings the audience into a world shrouded in mystery and forces viewers and characters alike to reckon with doubt and find comfort in uncertainty. Themes of tolerance and acceptance are presented in an altogether new light as Diehz’ Cardinal Benitez reveals the film’s final message: “I know what it is to exist … between the world’s certainties.”

In the current political and cinematic landscape, “Conclave” stands out as a rare gem as it delves into the human elements behind ecclesiastical proceedings and invites viewers to ponder the delicate balance between tradition and change within one of the world’s oldest institutions.

With powerhouse performances, stunning visuals and thought-provoking themes, it is not just a gripping drama but a significant and timely commentary on power, tradition and the ever-shifting tides of belief. For those seeking a film that challenges as much as it entertains, “Conclave” is an absolute must-see.

Reach Hannah Parcells at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @hannahparcells.

