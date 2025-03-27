Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ is story of tragedy, both familiar, unexplored

Emily Flaherty, Staff Reporter
March 31, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

The new addition to “The Hunger Games” book series, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” is like no book I have ever read before. It is full of one overarching story, with elements both familiar and new, with one familiar face returning to the fight: Haymitch Abernathy.

Suzanne Collins, author of “The Hunger Games” series, has done it again. She has whipped up another enchanting story to give us something many have wondered about: the truth of what happened during the 50th Hunger Games, otherwise known as the second Quarter Quell and Haymitch’s Game.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” was released March 18, marking the second prequel to be published in “The Hunger Games” series, after “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

This time we follow Haymitch, known to many readers as the mentor of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. Readers meet Haymitch’s family, his friends and his kin from District 12. Not only do we meet those already beloved to him, but we meet many who will soon hold a special place in his heart.

The reaping of the second Quarter Quell is like no other. Instead of two children from each district being sent into the games like normal, President Coriolanus Snow orders each district to send four. A game never seen before, there were double the tributes and double the tragedy.

For Haymitch, it is not a day like any other, but it’s not anything new for him. Another reaping, another Hunger Games. Little does he know that it is his turn to enter the arena along with three other kids from his district.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is full of many obstacles, from 47 other tributes to compete with to new and deadly creations from the Capitol of Panem. Somehow and someway, Haymitch finds himself fighting to take the victor’s crown.

Familiar names cross the pages of Suzanne Collins’ most recent composition, revealing many parallels to the original stories. For avid fans of “The Hunger Games,” “Sunrise on the Reaping” offers insight into previously unknown things about cherished characters.

“Ultimately, there is a feeling that something must happen in this book to tie it together with the first “Hunger Games” book — something tragic. But even in tragedy, there is hope for Haymitch written into the pages of this exceptional novel.”

For Haymitch, he dreams of nothing less than pushing back against President Snow and his precious games and maybe even making it home in the process.

From the beginning of the reaping ceremony, the 50th Hunger Games is one to live on in time.

It is no secret that this book is full of tragedy, but it is exceptional in its storytelling. Suzanne Collins does an impeccable job of painting the picture of Haymitch and the experiences that made him who he is.

Twists and turns fill the book, and there is not a moment left outside of suspense. There are many characters to fall in love with and even some to root for. Every inch of the arena is full of action and the urge to keep fighting on.

Despite many knowing who will ultimately win the game, “Sunrise on the Reaping” lets those who do and don’t know the truth discover the outcome for themselves. It is a book that evinces both feelings of uncertainty in suspenseful moments and, more importantly, hope.

It is a book full of fight, especially under circumstances in which the odds do not seem in the favor of anyone. Forty-eight tributes, one victor. A tough game to play.

Even in a game where everyone is assumed to be in it for themselves, this book shares many moments of kinship and moments wherein allies fight for each other. “Sunrise on the Reaping” is filled with sweet and beloved moments between mentors and friends alike.

Ultimately, there is a feeling that something must happen in this book to tie it together with the first “Hunger Games” book — something tragic. But even in tragedy, there is hope for Haymitch written into the pages of this exceptional novel.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is worth reading every page under its cover. If you choose to pick up this book, prepare yourself for a game of the ages.

Reach Emily Flaherty at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

