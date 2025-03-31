Founded 1891.

CSU’s Sutherland Community Garden turns punk for 4th annual Fools Fest

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
April 2, 2025
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Hank Hatton sings and plays bass for band Choam Nomsky March 27. Hatton performed as part of KCSU’s fourth annual Fools Fest.

Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center hosted the fourth annual Fools Fest, giving a platform to the punk community in Colorado and bringing it to CSU’s campus. This year’s Fools Fest was held March 27, bringing five punk bands — local and regional — to the LSC’s Sutherland Community Garden. 

Fools Fest is organized and hosted by KCSU, a student-run radio station that supports and advocates for local music in Fort Collins as well as alternative music genres in the community.

Euan Peart, KCSU’s station manager, took on the lead role for this year’s event, prioritizing the community as well as the integrity that Fools Fest has had in years past.

“It was pretty similar to how it was when it first started — very DIY and very punk,” Peart said.

Grace Murch plays bass with newly formed alternative punk band Snow Day during the 2025 Fools Fest March 27. Fools Fest was held in Colorado State University’s Sutherland Community Garden.
(Collegian | Ruby Secrest)

While the event’s integrity and overall impression has stayed true to its roots, other aspects have changed for the better. Multiple sponsors, including RamEvents, Bizarre Bazaar LLC, Aggie Theatre and 830 North, made the event come alive.

Additionally, the Fort Collins thrift and vintage community has expanded, offering students places to explore and enjoy between music sets. Molly Van Anne, CSU graduate and owner of the local vintage shop, bar and music venue Collective Vintage, worked alongside KCSU and other vintage vendors to provide an alternative option for those who wanted to be present for the event but not join in with the music crowd.

“I love being back on campus,” Van Anne said. “It’s a wonderful community. You get to see everyone you love and meet new people that you don’t know.”

This addition to Fools Fest fostered more inclusivity and allowed people to give the genre of punk a chance and connect with a potentially unfamiliar community. As both a genre and an aesthetic, punk can come with many preconceived judgements when, in actuality, it strives to cultivate a welcoming culture.

“Punk is not just an aesthetic or yelling on a stage; it is a movement,” said Mazzy Madeira, a member of the Denver punk band Dry Ice, which has advocated for the transgender community in Coloradao. “It’s inherently revolutionary, so if you’re not supporting your community or making a community at least at your shows, I mean, that’s what it’s all about.”

While its essence may be lost in translation at times, punk remains a movement dedicated to uplifting and supporting communities.

“When you’re playing your shows where a lot of community members (are) from all around, from the DIY community to the trans community, music community in general, when a lot of those people come out to shows, it’s a responsibility to make sure they are taken care of and are safe and feel safe, especially since a lot of those shows are ways for people to make friends, find mutual aid connections and be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Madeira said.

This energy and sense of community was very much present during the event, which featured moshing, meeting new people and energetic performances.

Various subgenres of punk music were showcased as well, from Dry Ice’s Riot Girl performance and Slag’s noise punk all the way over to Plastic Forearm’s country-gone-punk style, Fools Fest turned the LSC’s Sutherland Community Garden punk for a day.

“Everyone at KCSU is super proud of the show,” Peart said. “We are very glad everyone could come and are excited for next year.”

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest’s taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso’s Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today’s top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.