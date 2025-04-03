Living In Overland Park, KS: Things To Know & Places To Visit

Overland Park, KS, is a thriving city in the Kansas City metropolitan area. With a population of around 200,000, it is the second-largest city in Kansas and spans about 75 square miles.

The city is known for its inclusive atmosphere, drawing families, professionals, and retirees from all walks of life. Whether you’re seeking a fresh start or fun things to do, Overland Park remains a popular place to live and explore.

But before packing your bags and heading to Overland Park, let’s take a closer look at what daily life is like here. We’ll also highlight some must-see attractions that truly set this area apart.

Things To Know About Living In Overland Park, KS

There are many reasons why you should consider living in Overland Park. They include the following:

The Area Offers A Thriving Economy With Strong Job Opportunities

Overland Park boasts a booming economy, making it an attractive destination for job seekers. The city hosts a mix of Fortune 500 companies, established businesses, and rapidly growing startups. Key industries such as healthcare, finance, and technology offer a wide range of stable employment options.

One standout feature is the city’s low unemployment rate, which consistently stays below the national average. Many people choose to relocate here in search of career advancement and long-term job security.\

If you are an entrepreneur, the city is a welcoming place to start or grow a business. Local support, networking opportunities, and business-friendly policies help small enterprises and startups thrive.

The Cost Of Living Provides A Balance Of Affordability And Quality

Living in Overland Park strikes a solid balance between affordability and quality of life. While housing costs sit slightly above the national average, they come with excellent value for the money. Residents benefit from well-maintained neighborhoods, modern amenities, and access to top-rated services without breaking the bank.

Everyday expenses like groceries, transportation, and healthcare remain budget-friendly. Compared to many other metropolitan areas, Overland Park stands out for its cost-effective living. Many newcomers quickly discover that maintaining a comfortable lifestyle here is both realistic and rewarding.

Utilities and property taxes are also manageable for most households. With a variety of housing options available, from affordable apartments to spacious, upscale homes, there’s something for every budget.

There Are Diverse Neighborhoods to Suit Every Lifestyle

Overland Park is home to a wide range of neighborhoods. Whether you prefer the peace of suburban living or the energy of a more urban setting, this city offers both. Some areas are perfect for families, while others cater to young professionals or retirees seeking convenience and comfort.

In the southern part of Overland Park, you’ll find upscale homes, well-maintained golf courses, and spacious lots. Meanwhile, northern neighborhoods offer more affordable housing options with quick access to downtown amenities. No matter your budget or lifestyle, there’s a neighborhood here that feels just right.

Many communities are designed with walkability and green spaces in mind. Parks, trails, and shopping centers are just around the corner, making daily errands or weekend outings easy to enjoy. Thanks to its thoughtful planning and diverse options, Overland Park ensures that every resident can find a place to call home.

The Community Benefits from Low Crime Rates

The city consistently ranks among the safer places to reside within the state. Currently, the overall crime rate in Overland Park is approximately 33.6 per 1,000 residents, aligning closely with national averages.

Violent crime is notably lower than both state and national figures. Residents face a 1 in 489 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime, equating to a rate of about 2 per 1,000 inhabitants. In contrast, the national median stands at 4 per 1,000 residents.

Property crime rates are also lower than many comparable urban areas, with a rate of 22.61 per 1,000 residents. These low crime rates make Overland Park an ideal choice for those seeking peace of mind.

Best Places to Visit in Overland Park, KS

Once you’ve settled in, you’ll discover that Overland Park offers so many opportunities for exploration. Below are some of the top places to visit for fun and relaxation.

Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens offers a peaceful escape into nature with more than 300 acres of lush gardens, scenic trails, and striking sculptures. It’s an ideal destination to enjoy the outdoors, from casual walkers to dedicated photographers. The well-maintained paths make it easy to explore the landscape, while the diverse plant collections provide a colorful and relaxing backdrop year-round.

The gardens are perfect for picnics or a quiet afternoon surrounded by nature. With shaded seating areas and tranquil water features, it’s easy to unwind and soak in the beauty.

Throughout the year, the arboretum hosts seasonal events and educational programs that engage guests of all ages. From garden tours to nature workshops, there’s always something new to discover.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead offers a hands-on farm experience that delights kids and adults. The farmstead is home to over 200 animals, including goats, cows, chickens, and ponies, allowing visitors to interact closely with the animals. It’s a fun way to introduce children to life on the farm while enjoying a day outdoors.

Interactive exhibits throughout the farmstead help teach children about farming, conservation, and Kansas history. Kids can learn by doing, whether it’s milking a cow, planting seeds, or exploring the old-fashioned schoolhouse. These engaging activities make learning enjoyable and memorable.

Museum at Prairiefire

The Museum at Prairiefire stands out with its stunning architectural design, inspired by Kansas prairie fires, featuring vibrant, colorful glass panels that catch the sunlight. It’s a visually striking building that draws visitors in before they even step inside. Once inside, guests are greeted by an array of exhibits that explore science, history, and art.

The museum offers interactive displays that appeal to both children and adults, covering topics such as dinosaurs, space, and cultural heritage. These hands-on exhibits make it easy to engage with the material, turning a museum visit into a fun and educational adventure.

Rotating exhibitions and cultural events ensures there’s always something new to see, keeping the experience fresh with each visit. Special programs, workshops, and community events often take place, offering even more ways to enjoy this cultural hub. It’s a perfect destination if you want to combine entertainment with enrichment.

Oak Park Mall

Oak Park Mall is the largest shopping destination in Kansas, offering a wide selection of stores, from major national retailers to boutique shops. Here, you can find everything from fashion and accessories to electronics and home goods, all under one roof.

In addition to shopping, Oak Park Mall features a variety of dining options to satisfy any craving. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick snack or a sit-down meal, you’ll find plenty of choices. Comfortable seating areas and open spaces allow you to take breaks and relax between browsing sessions.

Entertainment options like a movie theater and seasonal events make the mall more than just a shopping center. It’s a popular gathering place for locals and tourists, offering a mix of retail therapy and social interaction.

Takeaway

As you have seen above, Overland Park, KS, offers the perfect mix of opportunity, comfort, and charm. With its thriving economy, safe neighborhoods, and engaging attractions, it’s easy to see why so many people are proud to call it home.

Whether you’re looking for a fresh start or simply want to explore a vibrant community, this city is waiting for you. Ready to make your move? Let trusted movers help you settle into Overland Park with ease.