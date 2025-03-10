CSU jazz ensembles combine novices, experts with guest Michael Dease

Music is a universal language — one that transcends time, culture and borders. It has the power to unite, inspire and tell stories that resonate across generations. This truth came to life at the Colorado State University Jazz Ensembles Concert March 6, when renowned trombonist Michael Dease joined the university’s musicians for an evening of unforgettable jazz.

Held at CSU’s Griffin Concert Hall, the performance showcased both tradition and innovation, blending classic jazz compositions with fresh interpretations and student-led energy.

Under the direction of Darren Kramer and Wil Swindler, CSU’s Jazz Ensemble II and I delivered a lineup of pieces that demonstrated technical mastery and expressive depth.

First-year Maya Denny captured the essence of the evening, reflecting on the universality of music.

“Music is a form of culture; it’s universal,” Denny said. “For some people, words may not mean the same in every dialect, but music is always music.”

Throughout the night, this sentiment rang true as each composition created a shared experience between the musicians and the audience.

The concert began with the Kramer-led Jazz Ensemble II, delivering an engaging, high-energy set that highlighted both individual musicianship and the power of a well-rehearsed ensemble.

“It’s really important to play quality music, regardless of era, time, style or genre. Music carries a message that teaches and inspires us. You don’t get any higher quality than Duke Ellington; he’s on the purest level,” -Michael Dease, renowned trombonist and guest musician

One of the most captivating pieces was “Phat 2’s Day,” composed by Kramer himself. With an infectious New Orleans Mardi Gras rhythm, the composition immediately immersed the audience in a celebratory, groove-filled atmosphere. Drummer Charles Sommer stood out with his precision and improvisational flair, elevating the piece. Additionally, Melody Mills-Honstein’s performance on the sousaphone added depth, spunk and a whole lot of fun.

Another highlight from Jazz Ensemble II was “Spin Cycle,” by Alan Baylock, a fast-paced and intricate composition that demanded tight coordination and rhythmic precision.

Throughout their performance, the members of Jazz Ensemble II embodied the essence of jazz: freedom, collaboration and emotional storytelling. Their energy filled the concert hall, setting the stage for an even more dynamic second half of the evening.

When Jazz Ensemble I, under Swindler’s direction, took the stage, the atmosphere shifted as the ensemble welcomed Dease, whose presence elevated the performance.

The setlist featured legendary jazz compositions, including “In a Mellow Tone,” by Duke Ellington, and “I’m Glad There Is You,” a Jimmy Dorsey piece arranged by Dease. Each selection showcased the depth and warmth of Dease’s trombone playing, as well as the ensemble’s ability to engage in rich musical dialogue.

Honoring Duke Ellington and the history of jazz, Dease emphasized the importance of preserving its legacy.

“It’s really important to play quality music, regardless of era, time, style or genre,” Dease said. “Music carries a message that teaches and inspires us. You don’t get any higher quality than Duke Ellington; he’s on the purest level.”

Beyond being a musician, Dease is a professor and mentor to students. He appreciates working with his students and hearing new talent. Senior trombonist Dylan Leftwich, who played alongside Dease, has been playing music since the fifth grade and expressed his love for jazz.

“It’s just so much fun,” Leftwich said. “There’s so much freedom in it, and I’m always finding something new.”

That spirit of discovery and creativity was evident throughout the concert as students explored jazz through structured compositions and improvisation.

As the concert drew to a close, Dease reflected on the broader significance of the arts.

“To me, it’s all the same thing,” Dease said. “It’s about creativity, soul and having a community, learning from each other, creating a legacy. That’s what makes this world go ’round for me. It’s the love and concern that being an artist brings out in you. It fosters that thing that’s already hardwired into us: to care about each other. Making art is just showing the world your creations, what you care about and trying to make the world a better place by doing so.”

His words reinforced that music is more than entertainment; it is a force that shapes lives. Music has this way of bringing people together and creating something bigger than just sound. That sense of connection and shared experience was exactly what made the night so special.

CSU’s jazz program continues to honor tradition while embracing the future, preparing the next generation of musicians to carry the legacy forward. From the grooves of Jazz Ensemble II to the polished performance of Jazz Ensemble I, the concert was a testament to music’s power to inspire and connect.

